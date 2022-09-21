Tudor Dixon's stance on education, gender identity in push to attract female vote for Michigan Governor

Whitmer, bad for Michigan. During the pandemic she put covid positive patients in nursing homes with the most vulnerable and many died. She wouldn’t let people buy clothes, paint or chairs at Walmart or Meijers. So instead of just going to one store people had to go to 3 or 4 stores to buy whatever and be further exposed to even more people. Then she doesn’t wear a mask when she expected everyone else to wear one. The woman is dangerous and incompetent. She needs to be fired.
All the democrats have is abortion they are pushing. NOTHING else that is really important to most Michigan dems. VOTE RED to save our country!!
if Tudor Dixon Think she Gone beat Gretchen Then she Been Reading Too Many Spy Novels cause Tudor Dixon is a Self-Made Devil of The Donald Trump Organization
Comments / 149