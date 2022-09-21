ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As pandemic measures are lifted, social media use has declined with the exception of TikTok

In September, the Wall Street Journal reported that Instagram is faltering in its bid to keep up with TikTok, the wildly popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app. But it is not just Instagram fretting over TikTok’s meteoric rise — a Google exec raised similar concerns about how TikTok was drawing younger users away from Google’s core services such as Search and Maps. TiKTok’s rise is confirmed by data from our new nation-wide, census-balanced online survey, The State of Social Media in Canada 2022, which surveyed 1,500 Canadian adults over the age of 18 between May 12 and 31, 2022. The rise of TikTok Our...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
How to Watch ‘Barbarian’: Is the Buzzworthy Horror Movie Streaming?

Every once in a while, a horror movie comes out of nowhere to become something you just “have to see” — at least, within the horror community. In 2021, it was James Wan’s “Malignant,” and now in 2022 it’s quickly becoming “Barbarian,” the 20th Century Studios horror film that has been building buzz in the weeks since it first hit theaters. Most of those raving about the movie say you want to know as little as possible going in, but how about where you can watch it? All your questions answered below.
MOVIES
