‘Cops’ Revival Sets Fox Nation Premiere Date for Late September (Exclusive)
The show, which was canceled in 2020 and revived by the brand last year, is heading into Season 34
‘House of the Dragon’ is 6th Most-Streamed Show, While ‘Echoes’ Dominates Nielsen Top 10
“House of the Dragon” has not quite taken the Iron Throne on the streaming charts just yet, debuting at No. 6 on Nielsen’s Top 10 overall streaming list and No. 3 on the acquired programs list with 741 million viewing minutes. Atop the originals and overall list is...
‘You’ Season 4 Will Be Split in Half as Netflix Sets Part 1 and 2 Premiere Dates for 2023 (Video)
Get a first look at the menace that is Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) terrorizing London and Paris
‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff About Queen Charlotte Gets a Title, First Look Photo
Netflix’s prequel about “Bridgerton” character Queen Charlotte has an official title. On Friday, Netflix and Shondaland confirmed the show will be called “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”. The series, which Shonda Rhimes is showrunning herself, follows the story of the young version of the character made...
KTLA Viewers Angry Over Abrupt Exits of Weekend Anchors Mark Mester and Lynette Romero: It ‘Was a D— Move’
Furious fans are calling for a boycott of the CW affiliate after its "unforgivable" decision to give them both the boot
‘The Rings of Power’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?
Find out exactly what time you can stream new installments
Illumination Launches New Adult Animation Label With Former Netflix Exec Mike Moon
The new banner Moonlight will push the "Despicable Me" studio's animated slate beyond family films
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Go Up Against a Stalker in Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Trailer (Video)
The series is based on a story written for New York Magazine
‘Athena’ Review: Romain Gavras Captures French Police Brutality With Visceral Power
The story of a clash between cops and the Middle Eastern community calls to mind co-writer Ladj Ly's recent "Les Misrables"
The 35 Best Movies on Amazon Prime (September 2022)
Stop scrolling and watch one of these great films now
How to Watch ‘Don’t Worry Darling': Is the Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Thriller Streaming?
“Don’t Worry Darling,” perhaps the most talked-about movie of 2022, is finally coming to theaters. The Olivia Wilde-directed thriller, which stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, has captivated audience’s attention before its nationwide release, first with Pugh’s decision to limit promotional press for the film and most recently with #spitgate.
As pandemic measures are lifted, social media use has declined with the exception of TikTok
In September, the Wall Street Journal reported that Instagram is faltering in its bid to keep up with TikTok, the wildly popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app. But it is not just Instagram fretting over TikTok’s meteoric rise — a Google exec raised similar concerns about how TikTok was drawing younger users away from Google’s core services such as Search and Maps. TiKTok’s rise is confirmed by data from our new nation-wide, census-balanced online survey, The State of Social Media in Canada 2022, which surveyed 1,500 Canadian adults over the age of 18 between May 12 and 31, 2022. The rise of TikTok Our...
How to Watch ‘Barbarian’: Is the Buzzworthy Horror Movie Streaming?
Every once in a while, a horror movie comes out of nowhere to become something you just “have to see” — at least, within the horror community. In 2021, it was James Wan’s “Malignant,” and now in 2022 it’s quickly becoming “Barbarian,” the 20th Century Studios horror film that has been building buzz in the weeks since it first hit theaters. Most of those raving about the movie say you want to know as little as possible going in, but how about where you can watch it? All your questions answered below.
‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot Canceled on Peacock After 1 Season
Re-imagining created by Stephen Dunn debuted in June
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sneak Peek: Alina Starkov Embraces Her Power (Video)
It seems like Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) is finally embracing her powers — both literally, as a formidable Sun Summoner, and metaphorically, as she stands against love interest-turned-foe Darkling (Ben Barnes). In Netflix’s first sneak peek at “Shadow and Bone” Season 2, released as part of its global fan event Tudum, fans can see her step into her own.
‘Nothing Compares’ Review: Heartbreaking Sinead O’Connor Documentary Is Sadly Timely
Kathryn Ferguson paints a strong portrait of O'Connor's initial rise and fall, but leaves out her long, curious second act
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Review: Florence Pugh Shines as Olivia Wilde Provokes
Pugh and Harry Styles star in Wilde's satiric and somewhat frantic psychological thriller
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Heres who plays who in the cast of Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial effort
‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Review: Lena Dunham’s Modern Sensibilities Clash With Medieval Coming-of-Age Tale
The filmmaker has no apparent feel for the characters, the humor or even the visuals in this adaptation
