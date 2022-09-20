Read full article on original website
US Magazine
Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost
George Ward, also known as Cherry Valentine from RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., died of unspecified causes at the age of 28 in September. “It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away,” a statement from the mental health nurse’s family told The Hollywood Reporter following his death. “This will come as a profound shock to most people & we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced. As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same.”
’90 Day Fiance’ Babies: See Which Reality Star Couples Gave Birth
Baby boom! These 90 Day Fiancé stars have welcomed adorable babies together, and their little ones are too cute. Paola and Russ Mayfield, who appeared on the first season of the reality show, told Us Weekly exclusively that they were expecting in July 2018. “This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are […]
US Magazine
Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year
One month after the former Bachelor and Evans revealed they were moving to different states, they pulled the plug on their romance. “We understand that there will likely be a lot of questions about this decision — social media is definitely a highlight reel and much of our experiences together we have kept private as I’m sure most can understand,” they captioned a joint Instagram post on September 23. “But we will share this — although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain. We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we’ve realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple. We both are focused on continuing to work on ourselves, so we can be the best version of ourselves.”
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
