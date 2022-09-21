SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — Two wanted people were arrested after a pursuit in Roberts County. The Sheriff’s Office says a Sisseton Police Officer saw Jasmine Dumarce and Jordan Cloud driving in town. Authorities say the two were parole absconders and are suspected in a theft in Watertown. The officer tried to pull them over, but they sped off at speeds over 110 miles an hour.

ROBERTS COUNTY, SD ・ 21 HOURS AGO