ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
krwg.org

New Mexico House District 39 Candidate Forum

Election 2022 Forum: NM State Representative Dist. 39. New Mexico House District 39 Democratic candidate Rudy Martinez answers questions about issues facing the district and New Mexico. KRWG Public Media invited incumbent Republican candidate Luis Terrazas to take part in the forum, he was unavailable. Anthony Moreno and Jo Galván Nash with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico moderate this forum.
ELECTIONS
ksfr.org

NM Democrats condemn New Mexico GOP 'racist' mailer

State Democratic lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Javier Martínez, gathered with community leaders at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial site in Albuquerque Thursday afternoon to condemn an attack ad mailer sent out by the Republican Party of New Mexico (RPNM). They said the ad, which was paid for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Lujan Grisham’s ad on Ronchetti crime ads, kids & education

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The latest ad making the rounds for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham broadly touches on what an announcer associates with crime and safety. Starting with a critique of recent ads from Republican opponent Mark Ronchetti, the ad ends with a series of headlines tied to children and education policies that changed […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medical Services#Lawyers#Pacs#Election State#General Health#Koat#Republican#Native American
KOAT 7

New Mexico gubernatorial candidates give their stances on abortion

Abortion continues to be a topic of debate in our state's race for governor. On Tuesday, Lt. Governor Howie Morales hosted a press conference on reproductive rights. Supporters of Michelle Lujan Grisham say limiting access to abortion will force many women to find unsafe alternatives for the procedure. Lila Nezar,...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems that were initially expected to be online to replace the San Juan Generating Station — which is closing next week — won’t be operating as planned. El Paso Electric, a utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico, also is expecting a capacity gap next summer. Like PNM, El Paso Electric will have to buy power from other producers to ensure adequate capacity when customers crank up their air conditioners during the hottest of days.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Poll shows ER healthcare workers are experiencing more violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Health care workers in New Mexico who were once hailed heroes now on the receiving end of threats. A new poll shows the violence against health care workers happening nationwide. In the past year, health care workers in New Mexico have experienced violence. In February 2022,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOAT 7

New Mexico Retail Crime platform catches criminals in real time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new retail crime intelligence platform to help catch criminals in New Mexico is finally here. The New Mexico Chamber of Commerce and Auror teamed up to implement the system to help catch criminals in real time. With retail crime on the rise, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce officials believe it's a step in the right direction.
RETAIL
blackchronicle.com

Kari Lake’s Oklahoma Endorsement Backfires

Kari Lake sure knows how to waffle. - Advertisement - In recent days, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor has gone back and forth on her endorsement (or lack thereof) of Jarrin Jackson, a white supremacist, antisemite, and homophobic troll who ran for state senate in Oklahoma. Lake formally endorsed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico to send new round of cash payments to low-income households

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After three rounds of economic stimulus checks made their way from the state to New Mexicans this summer, a fourth round of deposits will go out to some residents this fall. New Mexico’s low-income households can start applying for a new round of economic relief payments next week, with qualifying households […]
ECONOMY
The Hill

Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert

A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
AZFamily

Kari Lake’s claims against opponent Katie Hobbs proved false

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, took to social media this week, baiting the promise of a political bombshell against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Now, the bombshell is blowing up and sparking new questions. Lake hurled accusations at Hobbs in a 3-minute video posted on Twitter...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy