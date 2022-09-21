Read full article on original website
krwg.org
New Mexico House District 39 Candidate Forum
Election 2022 Forum: NM State Representative Dist. 39. New Mexico House District 39 Democratic candidate Rudy Martinez answers questions about issues facing the district and New Mexico. KRWG Public Media invited incumbent Republican candidate Luis Terrazas to take part in the forum, he was unavailable. Anthony Moreno and Jo Galván Nash with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico moderate this forum.
ksfr.org
NM Democrats condemn New Mexico GOP 'racist' mailer
State Democratic lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Javier Martínez, gathered with community leaders at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial site in Albuquerque Thursday afternoon to condemn an attack ad mailer sent out by the Republican Party of New Mexico (RPNM). They said the ad, which was paid for...
Fact Check: Lujan Grisham’s ad on Ronchetti crime ads, kids & education
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The latest ad making the rounds for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham broadly touches on what an announcer associates with crime and safety. Starting with a critique of recent ads from Republican opponent Mark Ronchetti, the ad ends with a series of headlines tied to children and education policies that changed […]
krwg.org
Republican candidate Jeff Byrd runs for New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands
Jeff Byrd is a Republican candidate running for Commissioner of Public Lands in New Mexico. He talked with Jonny Coker about his campaign.
KOAT 7
New Mexico gubernatorial candidates give their stances on abortion
Abortion continues to be a topic of debate in our state's race for governor. On Tuesday, Lt. Governor Howie Morales hosted a press conference on reproductive rights. Supporters of Michelle Lujan Grisham say limiting access to abortion will force many women to find unsafe alternatives for the procedure. Lila Nezar,...
New Mexico lawmaker wants changes to anti-harassment policy for elected officials
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are questions about the anti-harassment policy for state elected officials in the legislature. This after a sexual harassment investigation into Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto came to a halt. Democratic Representative Daymon Ely says he’s had concerns about it for a while now so he’s drafting a proposal that would change […]
KTAR.com
Republican Mark Finchem leads Adrian Fontes in Arizona secretary of state poll
PHOENIX – Republican Mark Finchem, who doesn’t believe that President Joe Biden won in Arizona in 2020, leads Democratic opponent Adrian Fontes in the first notable poll for the secretary of state race. The OH Predictive Insights poll of likely Arizona voters released Wednesday shows Finchem leading 40%-35%,...
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham grants $1.1 million for a new film studio in Raton
RATON, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday, that $1.1 million will be donated in capital outlay to help a new studio, film and media school in Raton. According to a release from the office of Lujan Grisham, the city of Raton along with El Raton Media Works a […]
Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems that were initially expected to be online to replace the San Juan Generating Station — which is closing next week — won’t be operating as planned. El Paso Electric, a utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico, also is expecting a capacity gap next summer. Like PNM, El Paso Electric will have to buy power from other producers to ensure adequate capacity when customers crank up their air conditioners during the hottest of days.
KOAT 7
Poll shows ER healthcare workers are experiencing more violence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Health care workers in New Mexico who were once hailed heroes now on the receiving end of threats. A new poll shows the violence against health care workers happening nationwide. In the past year, health care workers in New Mexico have experienced violence. In February 2022,...
KOAT 7
New Mexico Retail Crime platform catches criminals in real time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new retail crime intelligence platform to help catch criminals in New Mexico is finally here. The New Mexico Chamber of Commerce and Auror teamed up to implement the system to help catch criminals in real time. With retail crime on the rise, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce officials believe it's a step in the right direction.
New Mexico’s new paid sick leave act does not include some employees
The state's new paid sick leave act has been in effect for more than a month now, but we're learning not everyone is getting it. There's an exception lawmakers created on purpose.
New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in ‘Rust’ shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year’s fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of investigating potential charges in the shooting on the set of […]
blackchronicle.com
Kari Lake’s Oklahoma Endorsement Backfires
Kari Lake sure knows how to waffle. - Advertisement - In recent days, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor has gone back and forth on her endorsement (or lack thereof) of Jarrin Jackson, a white supremacist, antisemite, and homophobic troll who ran for state senate in Oklahoma. Lake formally endorsed...
krwg.org
Raul Villanueva is a Democratic candidate running for Grant County Sheriff
KRWG Public Media continues to interview candidates running in contested races in southwest New Mexico. Raul Villanueva is a Democratic candidate running for Grant County Sheriff. The former sheriff talked with KRWG Public Media scholar Noah Raess to share more about why he is running.
New Mexico to send new round of cash payments to low-income households
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After three rounds of economic stimulus checks made their way from the state to New Mexicans this summer, a fourth round of deposits will go out to some residents this fall. New Mexico’s low-income households can start applying for a new round of economic relief payments next week, with qualifying households […]
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
AZFamily
Kari Lake’s claims against opponent Katie Hobbs proved false
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, took to social media this week, baiting the promise of a political bombshell against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Now, the bombshell is blowing up and sparking new questions. Lake hurled accusations at Hobbs in a 3-minute video posted on Twitter...
