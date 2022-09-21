ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sardinia, OH

WLWT 5

Officials: 5 people displaced following a fire in East Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Five people are displaced following a structure fire in East Walnut Hills, Friday. Crews responded to the 400 block of Torrence Court for reports of a multi-family residential fire at 4:05 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport.
NEWPORT, KY
wnewsj.com

Clinton-Warren, other departments respond to house fire

A family is safe but part of their split-level residence sustained heavy damage from a Thursday fire that was responded to by Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District (CWJFD) and several mutual aid departments in the area. CWJFD was called to the 100 block of Ward-Koebel Road in eastern Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rollover accident near route 50 and Blain Highway in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of route 50 at Blain Highway on a rollover accident around 9:30 a.m. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was on its top when first responders arrived on the scene.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an outdoor fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of an outdoor fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Oakley.
CINCINNATI, OH

