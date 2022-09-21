Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters from three counties responded to an early morning fire
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to the area of Union Hill Road, Friday morning on reports of a structure fire. The call came in shortly after 8 a.m. According to reports, fire crews from Pike, Adams, and Scioto Counties responded to put out the flames. No injuries were...
WLWT 5
Officials: 5 people displaced following a fire in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Five people are displaced following a structure fire in East Walnut Hills, Friday. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 400 block of Torrence Court for reports of a multi-family residential fire at 4:05 p.m. Upon...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
wnewsj.com
Clinton-Warren, other departments respond to house fire
A family is safe but part of their split-level residence sustained heavy damage from a Thursday fire that was responded to by Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District (CWJFD) and several mutual aid departments in the area. CWJFD was called to the 100 block of Ward-Koebel Road in eastern Warren County on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Police responding to Mount Washington for reports of a crash involving a school bus on Beechmont Avenue
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Mount Washington for reports of a crash involving a school bus on Beechmont Avenue. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Highland Avenue in Columbia Township
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police responding to a crash involving a Metro bus on Highland Avenue in Columbia Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Harrison and McHenry avenues in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Harrison and McHenry avenues in Westwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Crew responding to reports of a structure fire on Rochester Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crew responding to reports of a structure fire on Rochester Avenue in the City of Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Trenton Avenue and West 8th Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Trenton Avenue and West 8th Street in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover accident near route 50 and Blain Highway in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of route 50 at Blain Highway on a rollover accident around 9:30 a.m. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was on its top when first responders arrived on the scene. The Guardian could not independently confirm...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound Interstates 71 and 75 in Covington has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Covington, Friday afternoon. The left lane along southbound Interstates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road and Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road and Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Ferguson Road in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ferguson Road in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Officials announce restrictions along Daniel Carter Beard Bridge beginning this weekend
NEWPORT, Ky. — Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Department announced restrictions along the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge next week. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. A single, southbound lane along the Daniel Carter Beard bridge will be closed while officials perform...
WLWT 5
Officials close roads in Warren County for local 5k race this weekend
MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office announced road closures for a local 5k race in Deerfield Township this weekend. According to officials, Innovation Way will be closed between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Duke Boulevard will also...
WLWT 5
Reports of an outdoor fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of an outdoor fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Oakley. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0