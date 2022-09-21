ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechSpot

Activision publishes Modern Warfare II open beta system requirements

TL;DR: If you played Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC, you should probably expect similar performance from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II open beta. Activision has raised the CPU recommendations somewhat but maintained the same GPU requirements as Vanguard. Activision and Infinity Ward recently released the system requirements...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on Ada Lovelace architecture

Highly anticipated: Nvidia has officially unveiled its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on the new Ada Lovelace architecture and headlined by the flagship RTX 4090. Ada Lovelace is built on TSMC's 4N process and will debut in new RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards. The former packs 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory from Micron.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Crucial P3 NVMe SSD

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. If you’re looking for lots of capacity without robbing a mint, then the Crucial’s P3 fills the bill....
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

I recently have AMD A6-6400k APU processor then I ordered AMD Athlon II x4 860K online and tried to put it in exchange of my old one...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

RTX 4090 hits 2.85GHz boost clock in Cyberpunk 2077 demo

In brief: Team green is releasing more information about its new Ada Lovelace graphics cards in the days since unveiling them. A new Cyberpunk 2077 demo reel showcases the potential of the RTX 4090 along with the benefits of DLSS 3, which includes more than just higher framerates. Nvidia sent...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

GeForce RTX 4090 was overclocked to 3.0GHz in Nvidia's lab

In context: A brief comment during Nvidia's announcement of the RTX 4000 series graphics cards sheds some light on the flagship model's overclocking potential. It isn't unprecedented, strictly speaking, but it could push some new boundaries for the latest GPU tech, depending on future details, such as what kind of cooling it required.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Nvidia's Jensen Huang once again claims Moore's Law is dead

Why it matters: Earlier this week, Nvidia pulled back the curtain on the much-anticipated RTX 40-series graphics card lineup. To no one's surprise, the new additions to the RTX family bring consumers significant increases in capability, power draw, and, unfortunately, overall cost. According to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the trend of chips and other components going down in price "is a story of the past."
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

New LibreOffice version released on the Mac App Store, for a fee

Cutting corners: The LibreOffice Foundation is offering a paid version of the eponymous productivity suite to Apple users. The money will be used to fund the project's development, or rather to "educate" organizations about the added value of professional services and official distribution channels. Or so they say. Shortly after...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Steam revamps its Stats page with real-time & weekly top-sellers charts

What just happened? Valve has once again given one of Steam's long-term sections a much-needed change, replacing it with something better. This time, it's the platform's Top 100 page that's been given the boot. In its place is a much more in-depth set of charts showing the top-selling and most-played games along with the weekly top sellers and the number of online/peak players.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

YouTuber puts iPhone 14 crash detection feature to the test

In brief: Most early reviews of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro mentioned Apple's crash detection feature but nobody actually put it to the test, likely because Apple almost certainly forbid it for safety reasons. Now that the phones have launched, there is nothing Apple can do to prevent owners from seeing if it really works which is exactly what one YouTuber recently did.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

TechSpot

