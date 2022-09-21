Read full article on original website
Nearly 100-year-old ship tugged out of Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes is being hauled away to be scrapped. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay for 25 years where it was used as a cement storage barge.
Green Bay officials to discuss removal of former railroad bridge
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Most of the Porlier Pier – a former railroad bridge more than a century old - is structurally unsound and should be replaced, according to a new engineering report. Removing it entirely is also under consideration. The City Council’s Park Committee is scheduled to...
Find fall essentials at Oconto and Marinette County local shops
(WLUK) -- Shops in Oconto and Marinette Counties are hoping you'll join them during Fall Haul - Tour of Shops this weekend. Amanda Markiewicz, owner of a participating shop Style & Hart Boutique in Crivitz says you can find great deals. Shoppers will find a variety of boutiques, antiques, and...
Wisconsin Ukrainians host fundraiser to benefit Ukraine
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Wisconsin Ukrainians held a borscht sale today to help raise money for those still in Ukraine. The event was held outside Saint Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay. Borscht is a traditional Ukrainian dish similar to Booyah- it includes cabbage, beets, potatoes, carrots, onions, dill and...
New telescope to be dedicated at Crossroads at Big Creek in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- People in Door County will soon be able to check out stars, and galaxies millions of miles away. A new high-tech telescope will soon be on the job in Sturgeon Bay. At the Stonecipher Astronomy Center at the nature area called Crossroads at Big Creek, the...
Native tribes celebrate bicentennial of treaty signing, look forward to future
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- Some native tribes celebrated a special anniversary Friday morning. They're remembering a moment which gave the Oneida its land here in Northeast Wisconsin. Chairman of Oneida Nation Tehassi Hill reflects on when Oneidas from New York migrated west to what was then Michigan territory, negotiating with the Menominee and Ho-Chunk for land.
UW-Green Bay reports 7th straight year of enrollment growth
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin - Green Bay is continuing to push back against declining enrollment trends in higher education. For the seventh year in a row, UW-GB is seeing gains in enrollment across its four campuses after a UW System preliminary report Thursday showed a three percent overall gain by the school.
Bike the Barn Quilts event part of busy Shawano County weekend
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- People in Shawano County are gearing up to take a colorful ride along scenic routes in the area. It's part of the 10th anniversary Bike the Barn Quilts event on Saturday. From a Sunburst Cross of Hope to a quilt pattern called Patchwork Heart, the eight-by-eight...
Search for driver involved in deadly Marinette County crash
MARINETTE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for the driver involved in a deadly crash Wednesday. Thursday, the office released more information about the crash but revealed that one involved man is still missing. The 53-year-old man who was found dead near the vehicle...
Florida man dies in Door County crash, two others injured
SEVASTOPOL (WLUK) -- A Florida man died and two others were injured in a Door County crash. It happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 42, north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. Initial investigation indicated that a Ford Flex, driven by a 78-year-old man from Florida,...
Green Bay doctor recommends getting your flu shot sooner rather than later
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- We are still dealing with COVID, but the flu is also top of mind. Health officials are predicting the upcoming flu season to be worse than normal. Bellin Health emergency Dr. Brad Burmeister says they typically look to what the southern hemisphere has encountered with influenza as their season is opposite of ours. He says places like Australia had a busy flu season with higher than average hospitalizations.
Green Bay police take 'corrective action' against officer in AJ Dillon leap incident
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they've taken "appropriate corrective action" against the officer who held back running back AJ Dillon July 23 at Lambeau Field during the Manchester City-Bayern Munich match. Police Chief Chris Davis released the following statement:. "I have sustained two allegations of GBPD policy...
One injured in overnight shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One person was injured in an overnight shooting on Green Bay's east side. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Chicago Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police...
Fraud trial delayed for man charged with killing Shawano County brothers
KANSAS CITY (WLUK) – A trial has been delayed until Oct. 3 for Garland Nelson on federal fraud charges related to business dealings with two Shawano County brothers, before he allegedly killed them. And, Nelson’s motion to suppress evidence in the case has been denied. Nelson is charged...
Bring your family to Green Bay Botanical Garden this weekend for fall fun
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Botanical Garden is ready to welcome a new season. Fall Family Festival taking place Saturday, September 24th. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Green Bay Botanical Garden to learn more about the event. People can enjoy fall colors, crafts, games, family-friendly entertainment,...
Pulaski High School Marching Band, Choir performing at 2024 Rose Parade
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Musicians at Pulaski High School will be smelling the roses. The school's marching band and choir have been selected to perform at the 135th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California in 2024. Their Music Booster's Club made the announcement on social media. The last time the...
Bay Port tops Notre Dame in five sets
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Notre Dame and Bay Port, two of three teams 2-0 in the Fox River Classic Conference, met Thursday in a girls volleyball match and this one went the distance. The Tritons won the first two sets, 26-24, 25-22, but Bay Port rallied 25-18, 25-12, 15-13 to...
Green Bay women's basketball adds former West De Pere standout Evans
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay women's basketball program has added Brehna Evans, a graduate student from St. Cloud State. Evans, who scored more than 1,000 career points at West De Pere, was one of the top point guards in the NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference), and scored her 1,000th career point last season.
Week 6 High School Football Primer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 6 of the high school football season is here, which means conference races are getting interesting as teams either stay as a contender or leave as a pretender. There are four games that stand out this week, including two in the North Eastern Conference, which...
