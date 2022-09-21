Read full article on original website
Crews responding to vegetation fire north of Shasta Lake
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, 9:00 p.m.:. According to the Shasta Trinity National Forest Service, the Hogback fire is burning in difficult-to-access terrain Northeast of Shasta Lake and South/Southwest of Big Bend. Smokejumpers have made it to the scene and have reported the fire at 0.25 acres. Crews are...
New bike share program rolls into Redding
A new bike share program was announced at Redding's State of the City event yesterday. The program is starting with 70 electric bikes, spread over 120 bike docks throughout Downtown Redding. Shasta Living Streets Executive Director Ann Thomas hopes to see the program increase to 110 bikes and 190 docks soon.
The Shasta Builders' Exchange hosts open house for visitors and potential trainees
With doors wide open for visitors and prospective trainees, The Shasta Builder's Exchange held an open house at its new location on Friday morning. Executive Director Chad Scott was there to give a group of elected officials and others a tour. Although The Builder's Exchange moved to its new location...
Power Outage planned for Weaverville, Junction City on Sunday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity Public Utilities District (PUD) announced their plans to cut power to the communities of Weaverville and Junction City on Sunday. Officials with Trinity PUD and the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services (OES) said the planned power outage will take place on Sun., Sept. 25, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Redding Police utilize all terrain vehicles to issue several citations; make two arrests
REDDING, Calif. — Thursday night the Redding Police Department (RPD) continued with their monthly overlap day. According to RPD's Facebook page, four officers were patrolling on the department's All Terrain Motorcycles. Officers utilize these dirt bikes to patrol Redding's parks and trails and other surrounding areas that are often...
School put on lockdown as Redding police search for hit and run suspect
A Redding elementary school was put on a temporary lockdown yesterday after a man fled from the scene of a hit-and-run. Redding Police are still searching for the suspect, 51 year-old Redding resident Dillon Carmelo, who reportedly ran from a a traffic collision he was involved in on September 23rd. Before officers arrived to the scene, Carmelo jumped over a cinder block wall, landing himself on the property of Turtle Bay School.
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Shasta Lake man and his dog missing since Monday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Have you seen me?. Police are seeking the public's help in locating a Shasta County man last seen leaving his home with his dog on Monday this week, Sept. 19. Family members and police confirmed Jacoby Oates has been reported missing after not being contacted...
Repeat offender arrested with fentanyl near elementary school
REDDING, Calif. — Redding police arrested a repeat offender near a school on Cedars Road Friday. According to police, members of the bike team were called to a home next to an elementary school for a parole search on Jaxon Bryan, 29, Redding. During the search, officers say they...
Redding Police's new Bike Team: a unique spin on policing
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police's new Bike Team should really be rolling by the end of 2022—pun intended, of course. are on the way. But, for now, the team consists of just two officers: Ryan Frank and Chad Gross. As small as their team might be, Frank and Gross are an integral part of the Redding Police Department's (RPD) growing Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU).
Two arrested in Redding while driving stolen vehicle
REDDING, Calif. — Two people were arrested near the Chevron on Churn Creek Road and South Bonnyview Road while driving a stolen vehicle out of Oregon. Sergeant Mills of the Redding Police department said that after being stopped, the two individuals in the vehicle were booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and disorderly conduct.
Redding State of the City's message: "Hope Moves Us Forward"
The annual Redding State of the City brought forward topics from homeless housing to the city’s work in developing downtown. The event was held downtown at Umbrella Alley on Market St and leaders from all over came to listen to how the city has improved over the past year. Their message this year is hope moves us forward.
'2022 Redding LGBTQIA+ Pride Festival' coming to Sundial Bridge
REDDING, Calif. — The 13th year of celebrating Redding pride kicks off. The "2022 Redding LGBTQIA+ Pride Festival" is happening this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sundial Bridge. The festivities are built around supporting and uniting the LGBTQIA+ community. There will be dinner,...
Civil War reenactment coming to Historic Hawes Farm
REDDING, Calif. — The Historic Hawes Farm will serve as the setting for an American Civil War reenactment Sept. 24 and 25. The reenactment will represent the 72nd New York infantry, which fought the rebellion for three years at Chancellorsville and Gettysburg. Camps will open at 9 a.m. on...
Longtime Redding community leader and MLK Center founder honored this weekend
REDDING, Calif. — She was a community leader and 75-year-old Fran Brady will be rightfully honored in Redding this weekend. Her accomplishments are too numerous to mention: an Enterprise High Graduate, she was a social services worker until she retired, but she was so much more. She was on...
A bee-utiful weekend for a festival; 41st annual Honeybee Festival returns
Palo Cedro, CA — Saturday was a perfect day for one of Palo Cedro’s most storied community events. The 41st annual "Honeybee Festival" was back at the Bishop Quinn Catholic center. Kick-started with a morning pancake breakfast, the honey-themed fun includes a tractor parade, live music, food, face-paintings, and plenty of local vendors.
Retired rock guitarist opens music studio in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Downtown Redding has added another new business: Sundial Studios, located off Yuba Street in what’s been dubbed “The Basement.”. The music studio is run by singer/songwriter and guitarist Jesse Lawson, who is known in the music industry for being a part of the popular rock band Sleeping with Sirens.
