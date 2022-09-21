Dean Kremer’s first shower was that of appreciation, bathed in Gatorade on the field after he carried the Orioles over the Astros, 6-0, at Camden Yards on Friday night with the first shutout of his career. His second was of begrudging acceptance back in the O’s clubhouse, where he was awarded a laundry cart shower of items he can’t begin to pick out. His third was of pure annoyance. Upon completing his media session, he was still picking said indescribable items out of his hair, lockermate Spenser Watkins combing with him through it.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO