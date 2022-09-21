Read full article on original website
MLB
Rays dealt blow with losses of Lowe, Baz for season
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays will be without one of their top hitters for the rest of this year and one of their top young arms until 2024. Slugging second baseman Brandon Lowe will be shut down for the rest of the season, manager Kevin Cash announced Saturday, as his lower back discomfort has not subsided following multiple injections. Right-hander Shane Baz, who entered this season as Tampa Bay’s top prospect, will soon undergo Tommy John surgery and be out all next season.
MLB
Ahead of Draft, few saw Pujols' potential
In the 1999 MLB Draft Josh Hamilton went first to the Rays, Josh Beckett went second to the Marlins, and 399 other players were selected before the Cardinals finally took a chance on Albert Pujols, with the 18th pick of the 13th round. "It's a chip on my shoulder that...
MLB・
MLB
Rays' bats quiet; magic number dips to 6
ST. PETERSBURG -- The last two nights, the Rays' lineup seemingly had an answer for everything the Blue Jays threw their way. They scored early and often on Thursday. They rallied late on Friday. They erased deficits and padded leads, and they put up at least 10 runs in back-to-back games for just the third time in the last four seasons.
MLB
Pujols, 'for the fans,' not upset fan kept HR No. 700 ball
With Albert Pujols and Aaron Judge both barreling toward historic home runs, there’s been plenty of discourse surrounding what the proper restitution is for returning a historic baseball. • Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club. In fact, September has already featured two examples of fans...
MLB・
MLB
Rookie Detmers embracing challenge of late September ball
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a solid rookie season for lefty Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter against the Rays on May 10 and an immaculate inning against the Rangers on July 31, but he's learning how to pitch late in September for the first time in his career. Detmers struggled...
MLB
O's slugfest ends in heartbreak as playoff chances dim
BALTIMORE -- Two realities could have played out for the Orioles on Saturday night. The first was euphoric in nature, a feeling in Camden Yards’ grasp when Anthony Santander hammered a go-ahead homer in the eighth for his second long ball of the night. Had that lead held, the O’s would have won another series against the paragon of the American League to keep themselves within respectful striking distance in the postseason chase.
MLB
Rays Minor League awards a promising look ahead
ST. PETERSBURG -- Rays prospect Kyle Manzardo couldn’t be at Tropicana Field on Thursday night to personally accept his Minor League Player of the Year award. Nor could Mason Montgomery make it to shake hands with Jeff McLerran and Carlos Rodriguez as he was named the Rays’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year.
MLB
Kremer's shutout shows 'hunger' in O's surging arms
Dean Kremer’s first shower was that of appreciation, bathed in Gatorade on the field after he carried the Orioles over the Astros, 6-0, at Camden Yards on Friday night with the first shutout of his career. His second was of begrudging acceptance back in the O’s clubhouse, where he was awarded a laundry cart shower of items he can’t begin to pick out. His third was of pure annoyance. Upon completing his media session, he was still picking said indescribable items out of his hair, lockermate Spenser Watkins combing with him through it.
MLB
Laying out the AL Cy Young case for Verlander
Justin Verlander wasn’t unhittable on Thursday night like he was in his first start back from the injured list, but that’s not what the American League West champion Astros need as they look toward another deep October run. They just need Verlander to be Verlander. No restrictions. No...
MLB
'What a way to win your 100th game': Astros stage stunning rally
BALTIMORE -- In a thrilling back-and-forth affair with the feel of a postseason matchup on Saturday night at Camden Yards, the Astros finally found a way to beat the Orioles in this series. Yuli Gurriel’s two-run, go-ahead single capped off a dramatic ninth-inning rally as Houston stunned Baltimore, 11-10, to...
MLB
J-Rod lands on IL as Mariners push for WC spot
KANSAS CITY -- The fear of Julio Rodríguez heading to the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain is now a reality for the Mariners. Rodríguez underwent testing on Friday afternoon prior to the start of a three-game series against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, and he landed on the IL at the most crucial time of the season.
MLB
Garcia's monster homer turns heads as A's look to the future
OAKLAND -- Having already set a franchise record with 12 first basemen used this season, it’s clear the A’s have yet to find a long-term solution at the position. That’s what makes this final stretch of games so critical for rookie Dermis Garcia. Over the past month,...
MLB
How this Pirate revamped a key pitch
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos’ Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Bryse Wilson’s changeup is looking very different these days. On the season, Wilson’s average changeup has clocked in around 85 mph....
MLB
Arozarena's 6 RBIs help Rays tie Wild Card race
ST. PETERSBURG -- There was drama on the field and a buzz in the crowd Friday night at Tropicana Field. The Rays’ 10-6 victory over the Blue Jays featured lead changes, a late rally and a heroic performance by Randy Arozarena ripped straight from his October highlight reel. How...
MLB
Bradish dominates Astros in near 'Maddux'
BALTIMORE -- The Orioles’ pitching staff has called Jordan Lyles their dad, a moniker he wears with a smile. They see the career he’s had, its longevity and its durability, and wouldn’t be opposed to following suit. They shadow him in his preparation, the way he carries himself, and absorb nuggets into their own personas.
MLB
Rarer than a blue moon: deGrom roughed up by A's
OAKLAND -- Blue moons are a rare natural phenomenon. Two or three years can go by without seeing two full moons in the same calendar month, inspiring the idiomatic expression "once in a blue moon." Even rarer than a blue moon may be a rough start from Mets ace Jacob...
MLB
Nats' plan for Gray in flux with recent rotation questions
MIAMI -- The Nationals have been keeping a close eye on Josiah Gray’s innings count in his first complete Major League season, reiterating the possibility that the 24-year-old right-hander could be shut down early because of it. But as Gray’s frames total grew to 142 2/3 in Friday’s 5-2...
MLB
Despite injuries, Gray seeing more consistent results
ARLINGTON -- Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley believes that, in an ideal world, Jon Gray has what it takes to help lead a rotation. He has the execution, the plus secondary pitches and even the mound presence that teams crave in a front-line starter. “He has top-of-the-rotation stuff,” Beasley said...
MLB
Historic 100th win evades Astros, Dusty -- for now
BALTIMORE -- In 1993, his first season as a Major League manager, Dusty Baker’s Giants won 103 games -- and that was only good for second place in the National League West. Baker has reached the postseason 12 times in the three decades since, but for 24 seasons, that big, round triple-digit victory total eluded the skipper who ranks second on the career wins list among active managers.
MLB
Dunning to have surgery for nagging hip injury
ARLINGTON -- Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning will undergo season-ending arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip, general manager Chris Young announced on Saturday. Both Dunning and Young said it was something that had been bothering the 27-year-old throughout the season and possibly prevented him from being...
