Arrest made in Moncrief murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, that Action News Jax first reported a suspicious death of a woman in a Moncrief home.

Through their investigation, homicide detectives at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office eventually ruled that the death of the woman inside the home was murder. Officials have said that the victim appeared to have suffered from some type of trauma.

The suspect was quickly identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Jamal Green.

According to JSO, “the suspect was interviewed by homicide detectives and was arrested for second-degree murder.” Green was booked into the pretrial detention center.