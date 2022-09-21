ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Over 1,400 people expected for Rochester Half Marathon this weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Half Marathon and 5K is back, and a big crowd is expected this year. Sunday, September 25, runners will take off at 7:30 a.m. for the start of the half marathon at Maplewood Park, and will take them towards Charlotte and through Irondequoit, before hitting the electric finish line in front of Frontier Field.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Half the weekend is nice, half is not

Saturday September 24, 2022 — Much cooler air moved into the area at the end of the work week, but temperatures will moderate a bit heading into the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday should reach the mid 60s across the area, which is still a bit cool for this time of year, but is markedly warmer than recent days.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, NY
Webster, NY
Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?

Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

New Monroe Community College President inaugurated

Rochester, N.Y. — A new era of leadership at Monroe Community College!. President Dr. Deanna Burt-Nanna was inaugurated this afternoon, but she has been on the job since last year. Today's ceremony called 'Transforming Together' coincides with the 60th anniversary of when MCC first opened it's doors at it's...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rose Costanza celebrates 105th birthday

Rochester, N.Y. — Celebrating more then a century of life!. Her family and friends hosted a big birthday celebration at Crest Manor, surrounding her with joy, music and laughs. And we wish Rose a very happy birthday and many more!
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 1
WHEC TV-10

Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers

PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
PHELPS, NY
13 WHAM

Woman killed in Geneseo crash

Geneseo, N.Y. — A fatal crash in Livingston County is under investigation. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lakeville and North roads in Geneseo just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a three-vehicle crash. An investigation found that Jane Garrett, 73, of Avon, was stopped in traffic...
GENESEO, NY
13 WHAM

Mixologists face-off in Mocktail Competition in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Integrating inclusivity though zero-proof cocktails in the Rochester community. Mocktails on Main began as a passion project between creators Casey Bowker of ROConnoisseur and Stephanie Hanna of Sip and Savour Rochester. With the rise in people in the community that choose to drink non-alcoholic beverages, Casey...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
13 WHAM

FAFSA fests teaching Rochester families about college financial aid

Rochester, N.Y. — RCSD is hosting a series of FAFSA fests to give students families opportunities to find out more about financial aid, as they get ready for their college experience. Thursday, the first fest was held, offering free FAFSA applications to anyone who attended. "Filling out these forms...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester firefighter of 20 years dies after complications from surgery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is grieving the loss of firefighter Elvis Reyes, who died after complications from a surgery. Reyes spent 20 years with the department. A statement from the City of Rochester said he saved two people from a fire in 2009 and he helped to instruct firefighters in the Dominican Republic. He also received recognition for his volunteer work and for saving lives during Hurricane Sandy and other disasters.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman recovering after being shot on Third Street Saturday morning

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Third Street to the report of a woman shot around 9:53 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers learned the victim, a woman in her 20's, had already been transported to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle. The victim remains at RGH and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Students unharmed after Spencerport school bus crash in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to Dewey Avenue and Lexington Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus just before 2:45 p.m. Involved in the accident was a sedan driven by a 33-year-old woman and a school bus belonging to the Spencerport School District, driven by a 55-year-old man.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man convicted of possessing revolver and ammunition

Rochester, N.Y. — A federal jury convicted a man of being in possession of a revolver and ammunition in his Rochester residence. Alberto Alfaro, 50, is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In October of 2015, Alfaro was convicted of conspiracy to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Brothers sentenced for 2020 West Elmira home invasion

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two brothers have been sentenced to time in New York State Prison following a 2020 home invasion where the brothers duct taped and zip-tied three home health care workers and held elderly residents at gunpoint. According to a release from the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Benny T. Warr, 62, […]
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy