Over 1,400 people expected for Rochester Half Marathon this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Half Marathon and 5K is back, and a big crowd is expected this year. Sunday, September 25, runners will take off at 7:30 a.m. for the start of the half marathon at Maplewood Park, and will take them towards Charlotte and through Irondequoit, before hitting the electric finish line in front of Frontier Field.
Half the weekend is nice, half is not
Saturday September 24, 2022 — Much cooler air moved into the area at the end of the work week, but temperatures will moderate a bit heading into the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday should reach the mid 60s across the area, which is still a bit cool for this time of year, but is markedly warmer than recent days.
Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?
Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
New Monroe Community College President inaugurated
Rochester, N.Y. — A new era of leadership at Monroe Community College!. President Dr. Deanna Burt-Nanna was inaugurated this afternoon, but she has been on the job since last year. Today's ceremony called 'Transforming Together' coincides with the 60th anniversary of when MCC first opened it's doors at it's...
Rose Costanza celebrates 105th birthday
Rochester, N.Y. — Celebrating more then a century of life!. Her family and friends hosted a big birthday celebration at Crest Manor, surrounding her with joy, music and laughs. And we wish Rose a very happy birthday and many more!
'BANDALOOP' rehearses for upcoming shows in Rochester Fringe Festival this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — The death-defying aerial dancing show Bandaloop rehearsed for their upcoming performances in the Rochester Fringe Festival. The show includes six dancers suspending from ropes alongside downtown Rochester's 21-story five star plaza. The Bandaloop show will be running on Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 and 9:30...
House of Mercy parts ways with founder Sister Grace Miller; plans to reopen November 1
There are some big changes planned for the House of Mercy homeless shelter in Rochester. That facility has been closed since a fatal stabbing occurred there in early August. On Friday, the House of Mercy board of directors announced that they are implementing a plan for leadership restructuring and they plan to reopen with a target date of November 1.
Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers
PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
Woman killed in Geneseo crash
Geneseo, N.Y. — A fatal crash in Livingston County is under investigation. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lakeville and North roads in Geneseo just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a three-vehicle crash. An investigation found that Jane Garrett, 73, of Avon, was stopped in traffic...
Mixologists face-off in Mocktail Competition in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Integrating inclusivity though zero-proof cocktails in the Rochester community. Mocktails on Main began as a passion project between creators Casey Bowker of ROConnoisseur and Stephanie Hanna of Sip and Savour Rochester. With the rise in people in the community that choose to drink non-alcoholic beverages, Casey...
FAFSA fests teaching Rochester families about college financial aid
Rochester, N.Y. — RCSD is hosting a series of FAFSA fests to give students families opportunities to find out more about financial aid, as they get ready for their college experience. Thursday, the first fest was held, offering free FAFSA applications to anyone who attended. "Filling out these forms...
Rochester firefighter of 20 years dies after complications from surgery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is grieving the loss of firefighter Elvis Reyes, who died after complications from a surgery. Reyes spent 20 years with the department. A statement from the City of Rochester said he saved two people from a fire in 2009 and he helped to instruct firefighters in the Dominican Republic. He also received recognition for his volunteer work and for saving lives during Hurricane Sandy and other disasters.
Woman recovering after being shot on Third Street Saturday morning
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Third Street to the report of a woman shot around 9:53 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers learned the victim, a woman in her 20's, had already been transported to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle. The victim remains at RGH and...
Students unharmed after Spencerport school bus crash in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to Dewey Avenue and Lexington Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus just before 2:45 p.m. Involved in the accident was a sedan driven by a 33-year-old woman and a school bus belonging to the Spencerport School District, driven by a 55-year-old man.
RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
Rochester man convicted of possessing revolver and ammunition
Rochester, N.Y. — A federal jury convicted a man of being in possession of a revolver and ammunition in his Rochester residence. Alberto Alfaro, 50, is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In October of 2015, Alfaro was convicted of conspiracy to...
Brothers sentenced for 2020 West Elmira home invasion
WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two brothers have been sentenced to time in New York State Prison following a 2020 home invasion where the brothers duct taped and zip-tied three home health care workers and held elderly residents at gunpoint. According to a release from the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Benny T. Warr, 62, […]
