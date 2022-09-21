Read full article on original website
MLB
Padres slay Coors Field demons to climb in WC race
DENVER -- Fitting, perhaps, that the Padres’ final road trip of the 2022 regular season offered this test. Here, of all places. A three-game series against the last-place Rockies at Coors Field -- and all of the baggage that comes along with a Padres trip to Colorado. Those trips...
MLB
'We’re still here': Padres steadfast despite losing WC ground
DENVER -- There are times during a baseball season when two consecutive losses barely even register. It’s a long season -- as players are quick to remind you from April through August. Sometimes, you lose a couple of close ones. No big deal. This is not that part of...
MLB
'Very proud': Beltré in front row to witness Pujols' feat
LOS ANGELES -- When Adrián Beltré saw the Cardinals were going to be in Los Angeles to play the Dodgers, he called Albert Pujols and told him he would be in attendance at Dodger Stadium all three nights. Beltré told Pujols he was expecting to watch history.
MLB
Montgomery searching for answers after shaky start
LOS ANGELES -- In Jordan Montgomery’s final month with the Yankees -- one that undoubtedly played a role in him being dealt to the Cardinals on Aug. 2 -- he struggled through a six-start stretch during which he was 0-2 with a disappointing 4.91 ERA. Following the trade, Montgomery...
MLB
Ahead of Draft, few saw Pujols' potential
In the 1999 MLB Draft Josh Hamilton went first to the Rays, Josh Beckett went second to the Marlins, and 399 other players were selected before the Cardinals finally took a chance on Albert Pujols, with the 18th pick of the 13th round. "It's a chip on my shoulder that...
MLB
May to IL with low back tightness
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers’ pitching staff suffered another major blow Saturday as the team placed right-hander Dustin May on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 22, with low back tightness. It’s unclear when May sustained the injury and how long he’ll be sidelined, but he won’t be...
MLB
Meneses adds to impressive resume with HR off Cy Young candidate
MIAMI -- One week after Sandy Alcantara threw a complete game against the Nationals, manager Dave Martinez encouraged his team to be aggressive in the strike zone versus the Cy Young Award candidate. Hot-hitting Joey Meneses had gone 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in his last meeting with the...
MLB
Dodgers hope May can be ready for NLDS
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers’ pitching staff suffered another major blow Saturday as the team placed right-hander Dustin May on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 22, with low back tightness. Though the Dodgers are listing it as a back injury, manager Dave Roberts said the injury is...
MLB
McCutchen reaches 1,000-RBI milestone in win
CINCINNATI -- There may not have been a curtain call or drawn out moment of appreciation, but in the fifth inning of Friday night’s contest, Andrew McCutchen reached a career milestone that few have plateaued in their careers. With little fanfare from the crowd on hand at Great American...
MLB
4 bets to consider for tonight's games on Apple TV+
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. Tonight features a compelling two-game slate of games that’ll be available exclusively on Apple TV+. We start off with what could be a historic game between the Red Sox and Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET, with Aaron Judge sitting on 60 homers. Next up will be the Cardinals and Dodgers in Los Angeles at 10:10 p.m. E.T., when Albert Pujols will swing for career home run No. 699. Let’s go over four bets you can take for tonight, via DraftKings Sportsbook tonight to sweat along with.
MLB
Nats' plan for Gray in flux with recent rotation questions
MIAMI -- The Nationals have been keeping a close eye on Josiah Gray’s innings count in his first complete Major League season, reiterating the possibility that the 24-year-old right-hander could be shut down early because of it. But as Gray’s frames total grew to 142 2/3 in Friday’s 5-2...
MLB
Gallen dominant with career-high 13 strikeouts
LOS ANGELES -- The D-backs know that in order to get to where they want to go -- a National League West division championship -- they’ve got to find a way to beat the Dodgers, the team that currently holds that title. In Zac Gallen, they’ve got a guy...
MLB
Castellanos, Phils agree no rehab assignment is best course
PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Castellanos will not go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Phillies, which the club is hoping will happen sometime during next week’s series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Interim manager Rob Thomson had previously mentioned it was possible that Castellanos could decline a rehab...
MLB
Roberts removes Kimbrel from closer role
LOS ANGELES -- Before Friday’s 11-0 loss to the Cardinals, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Craig Kimbrel will not be the team’s closer for at least the remainder of the regular season. The Dodgers will go with a closer by committee the rest of the way. “I...
MLB
These are the 11 best swan songs in AL/NL history
Every player wants to retire while he’s still near the peak of his craft, but the reality is that not many have enjoyed that fate. Countless stars have held on past that point, only to see their footspeed, hand-eye coordination and preternatural talent diminish ever so slightly. That’s what...
MLB
Rizzo part of big day for playoff-hungry Yanks
NEW YORK -- More than 47,000 fans came to Yankee Stadium Saturday hoping to witness Aaron Judge make history. Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game, but Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera all went deep in a 7-5 win over the Red Sox, as the Yankees received contributions from some players who could be keys to their success come October.
MLB
'It's all Javy': Báez embraces villain role in Chicago
CHICAGO -- The Tigers have enjoyed playing spoiler here this weekend for the White Sox dwindling chances in the American League Central race. But that’s nothing compared to how much Javier Báez enjoys playing the villain. “I feel like he plays better when he gets booed,” teammate Riley...
MLB
This guy is an 'expert' ... in giving up homers to Albert Pujols
Ryan Dempster saw it all as a pitcher over his 16 Major League seasons. He played for five teams (the Marlins, Reds, Cubs, Rangers and Red Sox) and faced some of the game’s greatest hitters. Few, however, gave him more trouble than Albert Pujols. He’s not alone in that...
MLB
Tovar tallies 2 quick hits, makes history in MLB debut
DENVER -- The Coors Field crowd welcomed Ezequiel Tovar in his first at-bat in the second inning on Friday night with full volume and hope, as if the Rockies’ future at shortstop depended on the club's No. 2-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Tovar kept them clapping with a single on the first pitch he saw off Padres starter Sean Manaea.
MLB
Ashcraft shows velo in return, but ends on tough note
CINCINNATI -- The first three scoreless innings of his first start back from the injured list on Saturday seemed to check most of the boxes of a typical Graham Ashcraft outing for the Reds. He had his effective cutter with triple-digit velocity, worked efficiently and induced soft contact. By the...
