A Dayton, Ohio, man was found guilty of ten counts of fraud charges by a federal jury in a wild story of diplomats, the Lord and dollars. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Daryl Robert Harrison conned at least 14 people out of over $800,000 after portraying himself as Ghanaian royalty and a prophet. Harrison was convicted of wire and mail fraud as well as tampering with witnesses on September 16 in the Southern District of the DOJ. District Magistrate Judge Michael J. Newman heard the case.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO