tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football opens SEC play with dominant win over Vanderbilt
Alabama football will take its 4-0 record to face Arkansas next week. The Crimson Tide earned a 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt at Bryant-Denny Stadium to open Southeastern Conference action. Bryce Young and the receivers established a rhythm. Young completed 25 of 36 passes for 385 yards and four scores. Ja’Corey...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Predictions
Alabama football will kick off SEC play against the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH / SENIOR REPORTER. Alabama 42...
tdalabamamag.com
Bryce Young, Alabama receivers establish rhythm in first half vs. Commodores
Bryce Young and Alabama’s wide receivers were in sync during the first half against Vanderbilt. After some issues versus Texas and Louisiana-Monroe, Ja’Corey Brooks, Jermaine Burton, and Traeshon Holden created separation from defenders and made plays. Young completed 20 of 28 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s pregame notes for SEC opener against Vanderbilt
Alabama’s pregame notes for SEC opener against Vanderbilt https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/24/alabama-pregame-notes-sec-opener-vanderbilt/">. Alabama opens Southeastern Conference play on Saturday against Vanderbilt. Clark Lea brings the Commodores to Bryant-Denny Stadium at 3-1 on the season. Nick Saban wants the Crimson Tide to have more ‘hateful competitors’ and gain consistency. Alabama starts its gauntlet...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Press Conference After Alabama Defeats Vanderbilt
Nick Saban talked to the media Saturday after the Crimson Tide defeated Vanderbilt 55-3. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Crimson Tide dominant win over Vanderbilt
Several Alabama football fans shared their reactions to the Crimson Tide defeating Vanderbilt 55-3 Saturday.
wvua23.com
Will Alabama’s least mentioned weakness be revealed against Vanderbilt?
Since legendary head coach Nick Saban came to Tuscaloosa in 2007, the Crimson Tide hasn’t had many weaknesses. One of the few that come to mind is perhaps the weirdest: their struggle against backup and/or freshman quarterbacks. Alabama has lost to at least six backup and/or freshman quarterbacks since then, including Johnny Manziel, Trevor Lawrence and most recently, Zach Calzada.
tdalabamamag.com
Jalen Milroe getting Alabama’s defense prepared for Vandy’s dual-threat quarterbacks
Alabama is facing a different Vanderbilt team to open its Southeastern Conference schedule. The Commodores are 3-1 and averaging 42 points per game. Clark Lea, a Vanderbilt alum, is changing the culture of the program in his second year as head coach. Alabama is hosting the Commodores on Saturday at...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama freshman Tyler Booker has turned heads as a ‘nasty, mean, and physical’ offensive lineman
Alabama had a nasty, mean, and physical offensive line in 2020. Each player has a place in the hearts of fans, but Landon Dickerson was the leader. His brand of toughness, physicality, and dominance led to the Crimson Tide having a perfect national championship season. The Tide seems to have found a freshman that carries the same passion as Dickerson. Tyler Booker arrived on campus in the 2022 class as the most versatile lineman.
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring
An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham enters the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. The news was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz and later confirmed on social media by Ingraham. A redshirt junior, Ingraham was not listed on the Crimson Tide’s roster this fall and has not been with the...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB Deontae Lawson earning Nick Saban’s trust on defense
Alabama’s most respected inside linebackers in the Nick Saban era have been in-state products. Rolando McClain, C.J. Mosley, Reggie Ragland, Reuben Foster, Shaun Dion Hamilton, and Rashaan Evans led the defense to national championships with their leadership and energy in the middle. Foster was born in Alabama, moved to Georgia for a while, and then returned to Alabama to play at Auburn High School. All players listed were successful middle linebackers that fans loved seeing on the field. The Crimson Tide has yet to have a thumper at that position in a while, but a new in-state talent is emerging. Deontae Lawson, a redshirt freshman, wears No. 32 — the number Mosley and Evans made special in Tuscaloosa.
tdalabamamag.com
Will Bill O’Brien remain at Alabama after this season?
Much speculation is happening as to whether Bill O’Brien will remain at Alabama after this season. His name has been linked to a couple of head coaching vacancies, including Nebraska and Arizona State. O’Brien is coordinating Alabama’s offense for a second season. He helped the Crimson Tide to a...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama tight end Amari Niblack ‘can be an offensive weapon’ per Nick Saban
Alabama fans want more playmakers on offense, but another young name looks to emerge. Amari Niblack, a freshman, is a versatile player. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder can play tight end, H-back, and wide receiver. As a South Florida native, Niblack arrived in the summer for the 2022 class as a four-star.
tdalabamamag.com
Where Alabama commits play this week
Multiple Alabama football commits will be back in action this week, starting Thursday. Here is a look at where they will play and who they are going up against. Caleb Downs – 5-Star – Defensive Back / Mill Creek High School. When: Friday, Sept. 23. Where: Hoschton, GA.
Nick Saban Says He Warned Alabama Defensive Backs Against Doing 1 Thing
Nick Saban has been warning his defensive players about one thing that's pretty common in football. The Alabama head coach has been chewing out his players when they clap their hands after they make a mistake. “You’re telling the other team you messed up," Saban said (first transcribed by Saturday...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Alabama fan birthday cake surprise
Rivalries in the SEC run deep and few run deeper than the rivalry between Alabama and LSU. While Alabama has dominated the series, for the most part, winning 10 out of the last 11 games, including last year’s game in Tuscaloosa, there are some hard feelings between the two schools.
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin launches charity golf tournament
The inaugural Randall L. Woodfin Charity Golf Tournament has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, at Highland Park Golf Course, 3300 Highland Ave. The tournament will start at 8 a.m. The Birmingham mayor is working with a group of business leaders to raise money to support the Penney Foundation, a...
LIVE UPDATES: Alabama prepares for execution of Alan Miller
A judge has stayed the lethal injection. Alabama is still preparing to execute Alan Miller.
