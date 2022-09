Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receiver Rome Odunze and running back Wayne Taulapapa had big games for No. 18 Washington in the Huskies’ 40-22 win over visiting Stanford on Saturday night in Seattle. Penix completed 22 of 37 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Odunze had eight catches...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO