WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Jean Trebilcock of Warren, formerly of Liberty, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 7:40 a.m. in her residence with her family by her side. She was 89 years old. Beverly was born in East Liverpool, Ohio on December 27, 1932, the daughter...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO