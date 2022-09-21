Read full article on original website
Joan B. Rompf, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan B. Rompf, 83, passed away Friday morning, September 23, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born March 30, 1939, in Cleveland, a daughter of the late Paul Tonsing and Emily Leissa Tonsing Wyville and came to the Youngstown area in the early 1970’s.
Beverly Jean Trebilcock, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Jean Trebilcock of Warren, formerly of Liberty, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 7:40 a.m. in her residence with her family by her side. She was 89 years old. Beverly was born in East Liverpool, Ohio on December 27, 1932, the daughter...
Joseph S. Kun, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph S. Kun, Jr., 65, passed away Thursday evening, September 22, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman surrounded by his family. Joseph was born March 29, 1957, in Youngstown, a son of Joseph Kun, Sr., and Elsie Kuhn Kun and was a lifelong area...
Dorothy V. Trombitas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy V. Trombitas, 94, passed away on September 24, 2022. Dorothy was born in Warren, Ohio, on November 8, 1927. The daughter of the late Simeon and Theresa Moyer. Dorothy graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1946 and was a self-employed seamstress, a...
Auldin “Al” L. Shuman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Auldin “Al” L. Shuman passed away into the arms of The Lord Tuesday, September 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Al was born October 16, 1933 in Sistersville, West Virginia to the late Ross and Pearl (Richmond) Shuman. His faith in The...
Shawna M. Harris, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A television tribute will air Monday, September 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV., 52, passed away unexpectedly on September 16, 2022, in Middlefield, Connecticut. Shawna was born on...
Marilyn Louise Hart, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTribute) – Our beloved mother, Marilyn Louise Hart, has passed on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the age of 84. She is finally at peace with our Lord. Marilyn was born November 1, 1937, in Salem, daughter of the late John C. and Zella (Mangus) Litty. Marilyn...
Cerenity Leann Willis-Rankin, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cerenity Leann Willis-Rankin, age 20, of Bristolville passed peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born on March 13, 2002. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Edward Fortune. Cerenity was a lover of music; it always brought a bright smile to...
Charles Leroy Waller, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Leroy Waller, 68, died Friday morning, September 16, 2022, at his home. He was born August 10, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of Charles and Geraldine L. Komenov Waller and was a lifelong area resident. Mr. Waller, of the Methodist faith, was a 1972...
Francis Bare, Jr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Bare, Jr., known as “Junior”, died Wednesday morning, September 21 at Windsor House Canfield. Junior was born August 31, 1929, in Ellsworth, the son of Francis Bare, Sr. and Laura (Brook) Bare. Junior graduated from Canfield High School. He was the owner...
Tony Delmont, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Services celebrating the life of Tony Delmont will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 27, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Tony was born February 1, 1933, in Salem the son of Florie and Saraha (Callihan) Delmont and passed away Thursday evening at St....
Barbara A. Gibowicz, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Gibowicz, 78, of Warren passed away Wednesday evening, September 21, 2022 at her home, peacefully in her sleep. Barb was born on August 24, 1944, in NewMine, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Michael and Anna (Gayan) Firment. As a child, Barb and her family...
Amy Rene Logan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Rene Logan, 43, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home. She was born September 1, 1979, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Gary Durst and the late Karen (Fullwiler) Durst. Amy earned her bachelor’s degree in justice studies from...
Ralph J. Valerio, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Ralph J. Valerio of Campbell wishes to announce his passing from this life, occurring on Wednesday, September 21, after a brief illness. He was a lifelong parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd St. Joseph the Provider...
Betty Gillis, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. (Bradley) Gillis, 87, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Betty was born in Sebring on August 20, 1935 to the late Wilbur and Thelma (Turner) Bradley. Betty was a 1953...
Edward J. Kloss, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Kloss, 83, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022, at Caprice Health Center in North Lima. Ed was born December 25, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Melvin and Rojeanne (Wall) Kloss. He graduated from South...
Thomas J. Peterson, Bessemer, PA
BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Peterson, 78 of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. Tom was born on June 2, 1944, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Annie (Kersul) Peterson. Tom was later...
Sarah Jean Daviduk, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Jean Basile Daviduk, passed Sunday, September 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Boardman. She was born January 1, 1957, in Summit County, Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Sam and Jean Wondorf Basile. Sarah was a stay-at-home mom; she loved to play bingo and go...
James B. Scarnecchia, Jr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Scarnecchia, Jr., 92 of Niles, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren surrounded by family. He was born July 3, 1930 in Niles, the son of John B., Sr. and Angelica (Mary) DeChristofaro Sarnecchia. John was a...
Bradley Joseph Foley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 2, 2022, Bradley Joseph Foley, age 65 of Boardman, Ohio, passed away at home. He was born in Youngstown on July 25, 1957. Bradley honorably served his county in the United States Navy was buried in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
