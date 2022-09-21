ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Emergency Operations Center To Release Statement on Tropical Storm Ian Today

Walt Disney World Resort will be meeting with state and county partners to form a plan of action for Tropical Storm Ian. Expected to grow into a hurricane, and forecasted to hit land on Tuesday, the Walt Disney World Resort is forming a plan of action to keep guests and Cast Members safe throughout the event. Walt Disney World Resort is meeting with partners at 11:45 EST.
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022

The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
WDW News Today

Parts of Walt Disney World Under State of Emergency as Tropical Depression Approaches, Philadelphia Police Filed Local Crimes as Occurring in Walt Disney World for a Decade, & More: Daily Recap (9/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, September 23, 2022.
12tomatoes.com

Baker Forgets To Make Wedding Cake Until 2 Hours Before Bride Arrives

TikTok user and baker Manila Ibrahimi recently found herself in hot water at work and it is a story that is definitely worth telling. The video that you are about to watch is a “roller coaster of emotions,” as described by those who have seen it. Manila found herself in a major bind because she had forgotten to make a wedding cake. That’s not a mistake that can be taken lightly.
HollywoodLife

True Thompson, 4, & Dream Kardashian, 5, Hold Hands In Fairy Wings & Tutus: Photo

The dynamic duo consisting of 4-year-old True Thompson and 5-year-old Dream Kardashian is back at it again! The adorable cousins posed together in tutus and fairy wings in a carousel of photos shared by Khloe Kardashian, 38, on Sept. 20. True, who Khloe shares with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, looked adorable in a lilac ensemble with matching white and purple sneakers. Dream, who Rob shares with his ex Blac Chyna, donned a bright pink getup with pink and light blue kicks. Both girls had wands that matched their respective color schemes and styled their hair in piggy tails.
WDW News Today

Construction Moving Slowly For Downtown Disney District Reimagining

While demolition was completed and the land was cleared four months ago, we haven’t seen significant construction at Downtown Disney District yet. The district’s west side is being completely reimagined. Several construction vehicles are parked at the site, behind construction walls. One section is roped off with orange...
WDW News Today

New Latin Dance Show Premiering at Universal Orlando Resort This Weekend

Universal Orlando Resort Team Members just announced that a new dance show will debut in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida this Saturday. ¡Vamos! – Báilalo is a high-energy Latin Dance experience with a classic look and modern musical flair. Watch clips from the show in the Instagram post embedded above or here.
WDW News Today

Overhaul of Disney Vacation Club Goofy Van Billboard Complete at Disney World

Next time you drive into Walt Disney World Resort, your view may not be the same. The iconic Goofy DVC Van billboard has switched colors and designs, from a fun and bright red to a calm and elegant blue. We recently reported on this billboard being repainted, and it appears this refurbishment is complete!
WDW News Today

Disney Confirms Merriest Nites Not Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2022

Disney has confirmed that Merriest Nites will not return to Disneyland Resort this year. Disney Merriest Nites was a limited-run hard-ticket after hours event during last year’s winter holidays. Since Disney had not made any announcements regarding its possible return, it was assumed that Merriest Nites would not be back. Disney has now confirmed this rumor.
WDW News Today

Refurbishment Projects Beginning at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Contemporary Resort Next Week

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Contemporary Resort will both start refurbishment projects next week. Disney will be refurbishing some guest room balconies at Copper Creek Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge beginning September 26. Guests will see and hear refurbishment work in and around Copper Creek Villas during daytime hours. Refurbishment work is expected to be completed in early November.
