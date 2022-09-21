Read full article on original website
Louisiana state board official arrested during drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl: police
The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl at a fast food restaurant in southeastern Louisiana this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts...
Construction Boss’ Daughter Posed as Black Woman to Get Millions in Army Contracts, Feds Say
A Milwaukee-area construction contractor providing services to the U.S. Army and other government entities is being investigated for having his “blond, blue-eyed daughter” pose as a Black woman to try and get contracts set aside for “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” alleges a search warrant application unsealed Tuesday and reviewed by The Daily Beast. Platt Construction was not eligible for the jobs, and bids from owner Richard Platt’s daughter Nicole, who the feds say has a background in dance and theater, not construction, were rejected several times for various technical reasons. But the Platts eventually got some $7 million in Army contracts after they allegedly set up a shell company in a local barbershop, claiming a special carveout for businesses in “historically underutilized” areas. In March, federal prosecutors asked for the case filings to be kept sealed for a six-month period, which would “allow the government to complete its investigation, at which time the government anticipates that appropriate criminal charges can be brought against the targets of this investigation.” No charges were listed on the federal docket as of Tuesday afternoon, and the pair do not have legal representation listed in court records.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Fake Florida doctor sentenced to 9 years for dating scam
AP — A Florida man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding more than 30 women of more than $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services, prosecutors said Thursday.Brian Brainard Wedgeworth, 47, who formerly lived in Tallahassee and in Center Point, Ala., used 10 different aliases as part of the scheme, according to court records."Our citizens should not be preyed upon by fraudsters who steal through overtures of affection," U.S. Attorney Jason Cody said in a news release.Wedgeworth made promises to the women to con them into sending him money, jewelry and watches, according to court documents.He pleaded guilty to 25 counts, including wire fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service and the Internal Revenue Service, and authorities said they are searching for any additional victims.Wedgeworth's sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. He will also be required to pay nearly $1.2 million in restitution.
Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge
Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Two former Minneapolis officials charged by DOJ for taking millions from child nutrition program
Two former Minneapolis officials who served in a Democratic administration were among the 48 people indicted by the Justice Department this week for a "massive scheme" to embezzle over $250 million in federal funding during the COVID pandemic from a program that was supposed to feed under-privileged children. The Star...
Florida man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for swindling $1.3 million from women by pretending to be a doctor on dating sites
Brian Wedgeworth, 47, was sentenced scammed more than 30 women between 2016 and 2021, prosecutors said.
Man pleas guilty in case involving 5,600 fentanyl pills confiscated at airport
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A Minnesota man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection to a package of 5,600 fentanyl pills police at MSP confiscated in June.Eric Dodd, 31, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. His other charges were dismissed.RELATED: Package of 5,600 fentanyl pills headed to St. Cloud intercepted, 3 arrestedAccording to the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, on June 6, police intercepted the package, which was being shipped to the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud.Two other men were arrested as a result of the investigation.Dodd is awaiting a sentencing date.
Bloomington makes it illegal to possess undocumented catalytic converters not connected to vehicle
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A new ordinance in Bloomington makes it a misdemeanor crime to possess a catalytic converter not connected to a vehicle.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges addressed the new ordinance Monday. He said if someone is found with a catalytic converter and cannot prove it is owned by them, they could be arrested. "It's no secret in the suburbs and in the cities we've had a lot of problems with catalytic converter thefts," Hodges said. "In Bloomington, we've seen an uptick."RELATED: Dozens of law enforcement agencies, auto repair shops part of state program targeting catalytic converter theftsHodges says the Minnesota Legislature should have passed a similar law by now. "But they haven't. But in Bloomington we're fortunate to have this law," Hodges said. "This is something we're going to take very seriously."Hodges says if anyone sees someone transporting what look to be stolen catalytic converters, call police. "We'll try to go ahead and do a vehicle stop on those folks, and if they can't prove they have lawful means to have them, we'll lock them up," Hodges said. The Bloomington City Council passed the new ordinance last Monday.
12 men accused of operating "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Mpls
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says twelve men face charges for allegedly operating a "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Minneapolis.The attorney's office announced Tuesday that the men, who are all from the Twin Cities, face charges of racketeering. Those charged include:- Aaron Johnson, age 25, of St. Paul- Sharlotte Green, age 21, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Jr., age 18, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Sr., age 41, of St. Paul- Lawrence Miles, age 22, of Bloomington- Heiron Birts, age 26, of Minneapolis- Alfonze Stuckey, age 23, of St. Paul- Sherrod Lamar, age 23, of St. Paul-...
Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill U.S. senator
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator.Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.Court records do not identify the senator other than to say they do not represent Minnesota.According to the indictment, Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator's field office in June. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.FBI agents spoke with Daugherty at his Coon Rapids home Sept. 2. He told the agents he made the calls because the senator was "doing a bunch of stupid (expletive) with gun control," and that he wants politicians to "feel a little bit pressured," the Star Tribune reported.According to court records, the 35-year-old Daugherty was convicted in October 2018 of two felony counts for threatening to burn down a Pearl Vision store in Maple Grove and harm the employees. Daugherty was angry that he owed $80 for replacement glasses, according to charges.
Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
Teenager pleads guilty to carjacking woman outside her workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.RELATED: Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjackingBlack assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.Black faces up to 15 years in prison.
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging Dakota Access pipeline
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge sentenced an Arizona woman on Thursday to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017.The judge also ordered Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, to pay nearly $3.2 million in restitution together with Jessica Reznicek, a woman who helped her.Montoya pleaded guilty to conspiracy to damage an energy facility. She admitted to helping Reznicek and others damage the pipeline in several locations in Iowa."The sentence imposed today demonstrates that any crime of domestic...
Charges: Coon Rapids man left multiple threatening voicemails against a U.S. Senator
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Coon Rapids man was indicted Friday for making threats of violence against a U.S. senator after he left them multiple voicemails, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced.Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat.According to court documents, Daugherty left two voicemail messages to a U.S. senator outside of Minnesota.In the first message, Daugherty said, "You and the Republican Party should be proud that you're pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice ... day; can't wait to...
Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
