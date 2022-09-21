Read full article on original website
Related
northroyaltonathletics.com
OMG did you See that! – Boys Freshman Football beats Stow-Munroe Falls 15 – 14
In a wild finish, the Bears Freshman football team beat the Stow Bulldogs 15-14, and sit at 5-1 in the 2022 season. The scoring started in the 2nd Quarter with Stow QB #5 Andrew Rickman driving the team down into Bears territory on their third possession of the game. #5 pushed into the endzone on a QB sneak from the 1-yardline capping off a 65-yard drive. The 2 point play was no good, putting the Bulldogs up 6-0 early in the game.
northroyaltonathletics.com
Lady Bear white JV – Golf
The Lady Bear white JV team teed it up against Rocky River Thursday, September 22nd at Mastick Woods Golf Course. The Lady Bears lost the match with a final team score of 214. Lilly Pastore and Emilie Kuntz led the team with scores of 53. Following them were Kaitlin Green and Taylor Gray with 54 each, Izzy Reynolds with a 57, and Olivia Siedlecki with a 61.
northroyaltonathletics.com
Boys JV golf update
On September 22nd the Boys JV Golf Team dropped a close match to Wadsworth. The Bears shot 187 but were edged out by Wadworth and the Grizzlies’ score of 186. Daniel Lee was low man for the Bears with a 44. Andy Kovalak was right behind with a 45. AJ Maruniak carded a 47 while Ryan Kuchta posted a 51. Jun Kim rounded out the Bears lineup and shot 53.
Comments / 0