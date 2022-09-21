In a wild finish, the Bears Freshman football team beat the Stow Bulldogs 15-14, and sit at 5-1 in the 2022 season. The scoring started in the 2nd Quarter with Stow QB #5 Andrew Rickman driving the team down into Bears territory on their third possession of the game. #5 pushed into the endzone on a QB sneak from the 1-yardline capping off a 65-yard drive. The 2 point play was no good, putting the Bulldogs up 6-0 early in the game.

STOW, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO