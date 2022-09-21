Read full article on original website
Attempted Murder suspect wanted in Allendale County
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Attempted Murder suspect. On September 23, 2022, in the early evening hours the Allendale County Communication Center (ACCC) received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Morris Holmes Park, in Allendale SC. The Allendale […]
Bulloch homeowner shoots unknown intruder
Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded on Thursday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm, to the 100 block of Hopeulikit Lane in Bulloch County in reference to a man sustaining a gunshot wound. Upon arrival Deputies found Alex Lawrence Smith, 26 on the porch area of the Hopeulikit...
Chatham County police searching for assault suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
GBI completes probe into Savannah police shootings. District Attorney to consider charges
The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five recent shootings by Savannah police officers. Of those cases, four of them were fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must decide if the officers involved...
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
Wayne Co. student faces charges after making threats
JESUP, Ga (WSAV) — A Wayne County High School student is facing charges today after making threats against the school on Wednesday. According to the Jesup Police Department, officers were notified of a potential threat of school violence on September 21. The investigation resulted in the identification of the student responsible for the threats. Police […]
No decision yet on separate trial for Parkers Kitchen in Mallory Beach death case
Hampton (WCIV) — Lawyers in the Murdaugh saga were back in court today, this time regarding the wrongful death of Mallory Beach. A motion has already been filed to have two separate trials in regards to the death of Mallory Beach. One between the Beach family against the Murdaugh’s...
Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a police chase. According to officials, a trooper was monitoring the Garden City Police Department radio traffic and overheard they were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Bay Street around 5:45 p.m. The trooper joined the chase after the...
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
Bulloch County homeowner shoots man after he approached him, points gun
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A homeowner in Bulloch County shot a man after he approached them and pointed a gun at them, deputies say. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Alex Smith, 26, was yelling at the homeowner and “aggressively approached” the homeowner on Hopeulikit Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The homeowner […]
Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
Police, family plea for information regarding missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Diontae Roberson, 32, has been missing for well over a month now. He was last seen Aug. 11 in the Tatemville community in Savannah but police now say they believe something might’ve happened to him, and that he may be dead. “I’m thinking, I’m hoping and I’m praying that you took […]
Wayne Co. High School student arrested for terroristic threats
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say a Wayne County High School student is facing felony charges after making threats against the school on Wednesday. Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan says the threat happened after school hours around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. This means the school didn’t have to be placed on lockdown, and there weren’t any immediate impacts to the school’s schedule.
District Attorney won't release officer body camera video
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five of the pending shootings by Savannah Police. Of those cases, four of them are fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must...
School Threat Arrest: Student charged in Jesup following social media post
JESUP, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A student has been charged following a threat made on social media involving Wayne County High School. According to the Jesup Police Department, authorities received word of a possible threat of school violence on Wednesday afternoon. The student identified as being responsible for the threat was taken into custody a few hours later without incident.
Police in Savannah investigate overnight shooting, 1 victim taken to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting. A WJCL crew was there around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday as officers were seen canvassing the area, on W. 54th Street near Montgomery Street. The victim is said to have sustained non life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not shared any...
Wild Video: Burglars break into Bluffton business, police investigate string of crimes
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Several Bluffton business owners are left feeling uneasy after their store fronts were broken into late last week. The above footage was captured by Dago’s Snacks just before 5 a.m. Friday, September 16. In it you can see at least two masked people breaking into...
Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
