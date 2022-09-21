ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WJBF

Attempted Murder suspect wanted in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Attempted Murder suspect. On September 23, 2022, in the early evening hours the Allendale County Communication Center (ACCC) received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Morris Holmes Park, in Allendale SC. The Allendale […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Bulloch homeowner shoots unknown intruder

Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded on Thursday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm, to the 100 block of Hopeulikit Lane in Bulloch County in reference to a man sustaining a gunshot wound. Upon arrival Deputies found Alex Lawrence Smith, 26 on the porch area of the Hopeulikit...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police searching for assault suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wtoc.com

4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Wayne Co. student faces charges after making threats

JESUP, Ga (WSAV) — A Wayne County High School student is facing charges today after making threats against the school on Wednesday. According to the Jesup Police Department, officers were notified of a potential threat of school violence on September 21. The investigation resulted in the identification of the student responsible for the threats. Police […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a police chase. According to officials, a trooper was monitoring the Garden City Police Department radio traffic and overheard they were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Bay Street around 5:45 p.m. The trooper joined the chase after the...
SAVANNAH, GA
#Shooting#Murder#Prison#Wtgs#Violent Crime
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police, family plea for information regarding missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Diontae Roberson, 32, has been missing for well over a month now.  He was last seen Aug. 11 in the Tatemville community in Savannah but police now say they believe something might’ve happened to him, and that he may be dead. “I’m thinking, I’m hoping and I’m praying that you took […]
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtoc.com

Wayne Co. High School student arrested for terroristic threats

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say a Wayne County High School student is facing felony charges after making threats against the school on Wednesday. Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan says the threat happened after school hours around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. This means the school didn’t have to be placed on lockdown, and there weren’t any immediate impacts to the school’s schedule.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

District Attorney won't release officer body camera video

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five of the pending shootings by Savannah Police. Of those cases, four of them are fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

School Threat Arrest: Student charged in Jesup following social media post

JESUP, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A student has been charged following a threat made on social media involving Wayne County High School. According to the Jesup Police Department, authorities received word of a possible threat of school violence on Wednesday afternoon. The student identified as being responsible for the threat was taken into custody a few hours later without incident.
JESUP, GA
wtoc.com

Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
VIDALIA, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
WSAV News 3

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
GLENNVILLE, GA

