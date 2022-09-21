Read full article on original website
Andrew Igbokidi The Voice 2022 Audition “When the Party’s Over” Billie Eilish, Season 22
Andrew Igbokidi performs “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Andrew Igbokidi performs Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Andrew Igbokidi The Voice Audition. Contestant: Andrew Igbokidi.
KTLA's Mark Mester Fired After On-Air Reaction to Co-Anchor Lynette Romero's Departure
The local news anchors are now making national news. E! News can confirm Mark Mester is no longer employed by KTLA. The news comes less than a week after he criticized on-air how the Southern California station went about his co-anchor and close friend Lynette Romero's sudden departure. "I want...
Andres Cruz The Voice UK 2022 Audition “Don’t Go Yet” Camila Cabello, Series 11
Andres Cruz performs “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello, The Voice UK 2022 Series 11 Audition. Andres Cruz performs ‘Don’t Go Yet’ by Camila Cabello in week 4 of The Voice UK 2022 Blind Auditions! Startattle.com – The Voice UK. Andres Cruz The...
Jake of Diamonds The Voice UK 2022 Audition “Words”, Series 11
Jake of Diamonds performs original song, “Words”, The Voice UK 2022 Series 11 Audition. Jake of Diamonds performs his original song ‘Words’ in week 4 of The Voice UK 2022 Blind Auditions! Startattle.com – The Voice UK. Jake of Diamonds The Voice UK Audition. Contestant:...
Jenna Bush Hager Looks Stylish While Hitting the Gym! See Photos of the ‘Today’ Star in Activewear
Being active is one of Jenna Bush Hager’s favorite ways to unwind after work. The Today host is always sharing glimpses into her workout routine and revealing some of her favorite fitness hacks. Of course, the fashionista shows up to the gym wearing the cutest athleisure looks and sportswear.
Monarch (Season 1 Episode 3) “Show Them Who You Are, Baby”, Susan Sarandon, trailer, release date
As Nicky prepares to perform at the “Queens of Country” concert, she learns of Clive’s affair and is determined to turn the tables on him. Meanwhile, Luke is told the devastating truth from Nicky; Catt celebrates Ana’s signing with Monarch with a party at the Brambles, where Ana and Ace connect. Startattle.com – Monarch | FOX.
Hellraiser (2022 movie) Hulu, Horror, trailer, release date
A young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of ruthless supernatural beings from another dimension. Startattle.com – Hellraiser 2022. Starring : Jamie Clayton / Odessa A’zion. Genre : Horror / Mystery...
