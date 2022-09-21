ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

KJCT8

KJCT MONTROSE COP SHOP

AN INVESTIAGTOR SAYS.. THEY'RE SAVING LIVES AFTER CONFISCATING ...THE HIGHLY ADDICTIVE, AND DEADLY DRUG ... FENTANYL ON INTERSATE 70.. A MESA COUNTY COMMISSIONER CALLED A HALF MILLION DOLLAR LAND PURCHASE...NECESSARY TO KEEP IMPROVING CLIFTON. KJCT AFFORDABLE HOUSING. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM MDT. GRAND JUNCTION IS EXPECTED TO...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Rare Bird Spotted

WITH THE ADVANCEMENT OF TECHNOLOGY, A GROWING STAFF AND NO SPACE TO TRAIN... A FORMAL EFFORT TO BUILD A NEW MONTORSE POLICE DEPARTMNET BEGAN IN 2018. AND IN 2019 VOTER'S APPROVED A 16-PLUS MILLION DOLLAR PLAN TO HIRE MORE STAFF, BUY NEW EQUIPMENT AND BUILD A NEW HEADQUARTERS. KJCT FENTANYL...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills

MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
MACK, CO
nbc11news.com

Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident last week. Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man from Clifton, was killed on Sept. 15 by multiple blunt force injuries after his motorcycle struck an SUV pulling onto Patterson Road from Placer Street.
CLIFTON, CO
Mesa, CO
Mesa County, CO
Mesa County, CO
Colorado Government
KJCT8

45th Annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado West Marching Band Festival is back!. On Saturday, 14 bands came from across Colorado to present their first performance of the year in front of a ten-member-judged panel to improve their show before regionals, which is a state qualifying event. Since the end...
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Police surround Grand Junction home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Witnesses tell us Grand Junction Police surrounded an apartment complex at 1950 Barcelona Way. We’re told officers went to the Linden Pointe apartments to serve a felony warrant on a suspect. But officers say the man slammed the door in their faces and refused...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
#Swatting#Kjct#Mdt Mesa County
nbc11news.com

CBI Issues Missing Senior Alert in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an a missing person’s Wednesday night. 84-year-old Calvin Manning is described as black, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen driving away from an assisted living facility at 2835 Patterson Road. Manning is said to have dementia, refuses to take medication and has violent tendencies.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Montrose Public Safety Complex complete

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - With the advancement of technology, a growing staff, and no space to train, a formal effort to build a new Montrose Police Department began in 2018. In 2019, voters approved a $16.2 million plan to hire more staff, buy new equipment and build a new headquarters.
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

Unsolved Skull Mystery in Mesa County

The Mesa County Coroner provided a link to KREX in the hopes that members of the public would donate to assist pay for lab materials and research equipment to identify an individual from a 2011 case.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sirens echoed through the valley last night as Grand Junction Fire raced to a house fire in Orchard Mesa that killed one person and injured another. The GJFD reports that at 11:04 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a home on the 2800 block of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Western Slope high school football scores for September 22-24

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s the weekend on the Western Slope and Friday night football is well underway. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Fruita Monument Wildcats varsity football team won their home non-conference game against the Bear Creek Bears (Lakewood, CO) by a score of 31-27. A...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Beautiful conditions continue to be persisient

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue to feel the dry conditions across the Western Slope as high pressure continues to be the dominant factor. The high-pressure system did move from the Northwest portion of the state, now sitting along the Continental Divide. The only difference from yesterday to today has been the temperatures. Highs have hovered in the lower 80s to mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A bird originally native to Mexico has been spotted in Colorado for the fourth time in recorded history. Cropping up in a nondescript horse pasture in the arid farmland north of Mack, Colorado, the bright plumage of the Thick-billed Kingbird seems out of place next to many of the native species.
MACK, CO
KJCT8

Drier weather arrives, sets us up for a sunny weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drier weather is working its way into Western Colorado. A lingering shower or thunderstorm is possible through our Thursday evening, but most areas are finished with the rain. This sets us up for a beauty of a weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be bright...
COLORADO STATE

