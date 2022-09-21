GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue to feel the dry conditions across the Western Slope as high pressure continues to be the dominant factor. The high-pressure system did move from the Northwest portion of the state, now sitting along the Continental Divide. The only difference from yesterday to today has been the temperatures. Highs have hovered in the lower 80s to mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose.

