KJCT8
KJCT MONTROSE COP SHOP
AN INVESTIAGTOR SAYS.. THEY'RE SAVING LIVES AFTER CONFISCATING ...THE HIGHLY ADDICTIVE, AND DEADLY DRUG ... FENTANYL ON INTERSATE 70.. A MESA COUNTY COMMISSIONER CALLED A HALF MILLION DOLLAR LAND PURCHASE...NECESSARY TO KEEP IMPROVING CLIFTON. KJCT AFFORDABLE HOUSING. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM MDT. GRAND JUNCTION IS EXPECTED TO...
KJCT8
Rare Bird Spotted
WITH THE ADVANCEMENT OF TECHNOLOGY, A GROWING STAFF AND NO SPACE TO TRAIN... A FORMAL EFFORT TO BUILD A NEW MONTORSE POLICE DEPARTMNET BEGAN IN 2018. AND IN 2019 VOTER'S APPROVED A 16-PLUS MILLION DOLLAR PLAN TO HIRE MORE STAFF, BUY NEW EQUIPMENT AND BUILD A NEW HEADQUARTERS. KJCT FENTANYL...
KKTV
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
nbc11news.com
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident last week. Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man from Clifton, was killed on Sept. 15 by multiple blunt force injuries after his motorcycle struck an SUV pulling onto Patterson Road from Placer Street.
Motorcycle Crash Victim Identified
The investigation into the death of Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man citizen of Clifton, Colorado, by the Mesa County Coroner's Office has now become complete.
KJCT8
45th Annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado West Marching Band Festival is back!. On Saturday, 14 bands came from across Colorado to present their first performance of the year in front of a ten-member-judged panel to improve their show before regionals, which is a state qualifying event. Since the end...
nbc11news.com
Police surround Grand Junction home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Witnesses tell us Grand Junction Police surrounded an apartment complex at 1950 Barcelona Way. We’re told officers went to the Linden Pointe apartments to serve a felony warrant on a suspect. But officers say the man slammed the door in their faces and refused...
Fundraiser for Local Teen Fighting Leukemia
They said they could not hear my left lung and that I needed to go to the hospital"
nbc11news.com
CBI Issues Missing Senior Alert in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an a missing person’s Wednesday night. 84-year-old Calvin Manning is described as black, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen driving away from an assisted living facility at 2835 Patterson Road. Manning is said to have dementia, refuses to take medication and has violent tendencies.
KJCT8
Montrose Public Safety Complex complete
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - With the advancement of technology, a growing staff, and no space to train, a formal effort to build a new Montrose Police Department began in 2018. In 2019, voters approved a $16.2 million plan to hire more staff, buy new equipment and build a new headquarters.
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Overnight House Fire Victims Identified
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office today confirmed 71-year-old Vivian Harris and 57-year-old Kevin Wilson died in the fire.
Unsolved Skull Mystery in Mesa County
The Mesa County Coroner provided a link to KREX in the hopes that members of the public would donate to assist pay for lab materials and research equipment to identify an individual from a 2011 case.
KJCT8
Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sirens echoed through the valley last night as Grand Junction Fire raced to a house fire in Orchard Mesa that killed one person and injured another. The GJFD reports that at 11:04 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a home on the 2800 block of...
Mountain State Ranch Rodeo Finals in Montrose
Founder of Mountain States Ranch Rodeo, LLC, Kent Wollert, enlightens the Western Slope about the MSSR Finals this weekend in Montrose, Co.
KJCT8
Western Slope high school football scores for September 22-24
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s the weekend on the Western Slope and Friday night football is well underway. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Fruita Monument Wildcats varsity football team won their home non-conference game against the Bear Creek Bears (Lakewood, CO) by a score of 31-27. A...
KJCT8
Beautiful conditions continue to be persisient
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue to feel the dry conditions across the Western Slope as high pressure continues to be the dominant factor. The high-pressure system did move from the Northwest portion of the state, now sitting along the Continental Divide. The only difference from yesterday to today has been the temperatures. Highs have hovered in the lower 80s to mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
KJCT8
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A bird originally native to Mexico has been spotted in Colorado for the fourth time in recorded history. Cropping up in a nondescript horse pasture in the arid farmland north of Mack, Colorado, the bright plumage of the Thick-billed Kingbird seems out of place next to many of the native species.
KJCT8
Drier weather arrives, sets us up for a sunny weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drier weather is working its way into Western Colorado. A lingering shower or thunderstorm is possible through our Thursday evening, but most areas are finished with the rain. This sets us up for a beauty of a weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be bright...
