Mary Lou Merroto, 82, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. She Mary Lou Bragg in Clarksburg on June 30, 1940, a daughter of the late Samuel and Hazel McGinnis Bragg of Mount Clare, West Virginia. She was married to Samuel J. Merroto, who preceded her in death. Surviving are her three children, Matthew Merroto and his wife Mary of Midlothian, VA, Marc Merroto of Phoenix, AZ, and Melanie Griffith and her husband Ronald of Bridgeport; her grandchildren, Brycen Griffith, Mackenzie Griffith, Caleb Merroto and Allison Merroto; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister Margret Simmons and her brothers, Robert Bragg, Samuel Bragg, Jr. and Bill Bragg. Mary Lou graduated was a 1958 graduate of Lost Creek High and graduated from Fairmont State College in 1961 as a Registered Nurse. She as a pediatric nurse at UHC for several years, and after furthering her education was one of the first nurses to be certified in Behavioral Medicine and as a trauma nurse. She also worked at Summit Center as a psychiatric nurse, and retired from Chestnut Ridge Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia where she worked as a care coordinator, and also developed and managed a crisis clinic. Mary Lou loved spending time with friends and family and attending church at Meadowbrook Church of Christ. She was a fan of gospel music, especially The Gaithers, and was also an avid reader. She was a loving mother and a trusted counselor to her friends, family, or anyone that she met that needed help. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Pastor Craig Swearingen officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Merroto will be cremated following the service. A Graveside service will be held in the Sunset Memorial Park on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to St Jude Children’s Hospital or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, both of which were very close to her heart. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO