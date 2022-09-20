Read full article on original website
Wisdom to Wealth: Thursday, Sept. 22
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses the market history. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
First at 4 Forum: WV Caring’s Marlene Davis
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Caring’s Founding President, Marlene Davis, joined First at 4 on Friday. She talked about the organization’s upcoming 40th year, providing quality care to patients in NCWV and current COVID-19 protocols. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
Robert Cottingham
Robert Cottingham, 52, of Fairmont, gained his wings on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was born in Queens, NY, on April 10, 1970. He is the son of Mary Burt-Cottingham of Fairmont and the late James Cottingham Sr. Robert was Baptist by faith. Graduated from North Marion High School in 1989. He worked with the janitorial crew at the Op Shop for over 14 years. Robert truly enjoyed being with family and friends, showering them with love and quality time. A lot of his family and friends called him “Smiling Bob” or “Doctor Love” He loved dancing, spending time with his dog War, barbecuing and bowling. He was a fan of all of the New York teams, Pittsburgh Steelers and WVU Mountaineers. In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memories two sisters Maria (Steven)Cottingham-Dukes and Shirley Cottingham both of Fairmont; two brothers Michael Cottingham of Fairmont, and Donald (Amy) Cottingham of Clarksburg. Also survived by four nieces Shonetta Cottingham which held a special place in his heart, Maliyah Cottingham, Zariah Cottingham, and Somaya Cottingham, five nephews, Anthony Cottingham, Antonio Cottingham, Tremaine Cottingham, Tobias Cottingham, and Peyton Barker, great nieces and nephews; Brooklyn Barker, Kieshawn Cottingham; Azlynn Cottingham, Javier Davison, Jayden Cottingham, Jonathon Cottingham, Alliyah Cottingham, Zyriah Cottingham, Janiyah Gonzales, and Tayvon Cottingham. He leaves behind a special cousin Clarence Akers Jr of NY. He will be missed by a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. In addition to his father James Cottingham Sr., Robert was preceded in death by one brother James Cottingham Jr, one niece Shantae’ Cottingham and one nephew John Cottingham, a special aunt Viola Akers, maternal grandparents Gilbert and Vivian Burt, paternal grandparents Thelma Goods and Lemuel Cottingham. Family and friends will be received at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
5th Quarter: Week 5 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Time flies, it’s week five! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:
United Way Wednesday: Aimee Comer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Aimee Comer of the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties joined Daybreak to discuss recent fundraising events and how much has been raised for the UWHDC. Click on the video above to watch her interview.
Edwin R. Marple, Jr.
Edwin R. Marple, Jr., 91, of Indian Run, Salem, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Hettie, Braxton County, on December 24, 1930, a son of the late Edwin Ross Marple Sr. & Delphia Ola (Lewis) Marple. On December 4, 1954, he married Roberta Mae (Grant) Marple, who preceded him in death on July 26, 2017, after 62 years of marriage. He is survived by two children, Susan Jane Marple of Sistersville; and James Edwin Marple and his fiancé Anna of Salem; five grandchildren, Joshua Joe Dotson, Fairmont; Jessica Sue Dotson of Pennsboro; McKenzie Morgan, Salem; James R. Marple, Salem; and Kelsie Rohrbough and her husband Elbert of Charleroi, PA; and two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Everly Rohrbough. A brother, Oran Lane Marple and his wife Sharon, of Wolf Summit; his sister, Janice Carne of Martinsburg; a sister-in-law Christine Marple of Cleveland, OH; his nephews, Oran Marple, Paul Marple, James Marple, Brian Marple; his nieces Kim Tenda and Michelle ; and a great-niece Emily Marple and great-nephew Trey Marple. He was also preceded in death by his brother Eldon Marple; and Dale Marple and his wife Rose. Edwin graduated from Bristol High School in 1947 and also attended Coplin United Methodist Church. He served in the US Marines during the Korean War, and he retired as a Quality Control Foreman from Ford Motor Company in 1978. He enjoyed the outdoors, including deer hunting, farming, attending turkey shoots, spending time with family and eating good food. Edwin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Condolences may be extended to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 6 p.m. on Friday, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, with Pastor John Freeman presiding. Interment will follow in Coplin Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
St. Joseph’s Hospital celebrates Surgical Technologists Week
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital is recognizing its surgical technologists during National Surgical Technologists Week. Surgical Technologists Week is recognized Sept. 18-24. Originally adopted by the Association of Surgical Technologists Board of Directors in 1984, this week is dedicated to celebrating the professional and honoring technologists...
First at 4 Forum: Robinson Grand’s Jason Young
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Young from the Robinson Grand joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about an upcoming improv comedy act that takes place tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets for The Second City - “Out of the House Party.”. You can watch...
Glenville State senior to be field commander for marching band
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University senior Caitlin Reed will be the field commander for the Pioneer ‘Wall of Sound’ Marching Band this semester. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and hails from Lindside in Monroe County. She is the daughter of Michelle and Eric Reed.
First at 4 Forum: Tucker County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Representatives from the Tucker County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about adopting and fostering animals. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
Stonerise Kingwood holds its own little Buckwheat Festival Parade
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The residents at Stonerise Kingwood, a nursing facility for both short-term and long-term care, got a taste of the Buckwheat Festival a bit early. Members of the community came together for a small parade outside the facility. CEO of Stonerise Kingwood, Terri Rodeheaver, said this was...
Mon Health is one step closer to building Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On September 16, Mon Health System announced they were approved to open a neighborhood hospital in Bridgeport. This wasn’t the first of its kind to come to the area. Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital opened in December 2021. “As Marion was losing health care, we...
John Michael Taylor
John Michael Taylor, 65, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. John was born in Weston on September 11, 1957, a son of the late William Jacob Taylor and Mary Catherine Brockleman Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was greeted in Heaven by his K-9 companion, Rosie, who passed three days before him. Forever cherishing their memories of John are his daughter, Jamie Taylor of Weston; two grandchildren: Jasmine Rowh and Johnathon Waggy, both of Weston; three great-grandchildren: Calliope, Alliana, and Daxton; three siblings: Shirley Moore and companion, Randy Roby, David Taylor and wife, Regina, Larry Taylor and wife, Susan, all of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. John worked for TA Chapman before becoming disabled. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in the wild and wonderful mountains of West Virginia. He loved to ride his buggies anywhere that he could. John will be greatly missed by all who loved him, especially his two K-9 best friends: Rusty and Pip. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022. A graveside service will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Weston, WV, with Father Gary Naegele officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of John Michael Taylor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Billy Joe Kyer
Billy Joe Kyer, 41, of Fairmont passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on February 19, 1981, a son of William Kyer of Weston and Debra Abel Kyer of Fairmont. He graduated high school from Weston High. He worked for over 17 years as a mechanic for Christy Machine. He most loved his family and spending time with them, but he also loved fishing, hunting and camping. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years Chelsea Nicholson Kyer; three daughters Jamie Kyer, Shawna Kyer and Paige Kyer; two stepsons Cody Paugh and Justin Lettea; two brothers William “Hoppy” Kyer and Delbert Kyer; and several nieces and nephews: Casey, Hunter, Jacob, Dylan, Nevaeh and Ryder Kyer. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Smith and Mary Jo Kyer and Walter and Ellen Fox. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Cremation will follow funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com.
First at 4 Forum: Buckwheat Festival’s King and Queen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Queen Ceres LXXX Taylor Holt and King Buckwheat LXXX Jimmy Peaslee joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about how they became royalty for the festival and the WVU Marching Band performing at the festival. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
West Virginia bids to host 2024 Olympic Diving Trials in Morgantown
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials. The trials would take place at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown. “The world has taken notice of West Virginia and what we have to...
NCWV Airport ready for next phase of terminal project
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While the ribbon was cut on the new AeroTech Park by Gov. Jim Justice back on Aug. 20 and 3.1 million cubic yards of earth has essentially been moved to make way for the park, the project is still wrapping up. North Central West Virginia Airport...
Mary Lou Merroto
Mary Lou Merroto, 82, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. She Mary Lou Bragg in Clarksburg on June 30, 1940, a daughter of the late Samuel and Hazel McGinnis Bragg of Mount Clare, West Virginia. She was married to Samuel J. Merroto, who preceded her in death. Surviving are her three children, Matthew Merroto and his wife Mary of Midlothian, VA, Marc Merroto of Phoenix, AZ, and Melanie Griffith and her husband Ronald of Bridgeport; her grandchildren, Brycen Griffith, Mackenzie Griffith, Caleb Merroto and Allison Merroto; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister Margret Simmons and her brothers, Robert Bragg, Samuel Bragg, Jr. and Bill Bragg. Mary Lou graduated was a 1958 graduate of Lost Creek High and graduated from Fairmont State College in 1961 as a Registered Nurse. She as a pediatric nurse at UHC for several years, and after furthering her education was one of the first nurses to be certified in Behavioral Medicine and as a trauma nurse. She also worked at Summit Center as a psychiatric nurse, and retired from Chestnut Ridge Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia where she worked as a care coordinator, and also developed and managed a crisis clinic. Mary Lou loved spending time with friends and family and attending church at Meadowbrook Church of Christ. She was a fan of gospel music, especially The Gaithers, and was also an avid reader. She was a loving mother and a trusted counselor to her friends, family, or anyone that she met that needed help. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Pastor Craig Swearingen officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Merroto will be cremated following the service. A Graveside service will be held in the Sunset Memorial Park on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to St Jude Children’s Hospital or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, both of which were very close to her heart. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Fairmont man pleads guilty to federal fentanyl charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man pleaded guilty this week to possessing fentanyl, officials said. Charles Edward Bell, Jr., 25, of Fairmont, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Bell admitted to possessing fentanyl...
Defendant allegedly connected to ‘Whitey’ Bulger death to be arraigned
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the defendants allegedly connected with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger will be arraigned in Clarksburg. Sean McKinnon, 36, will be arraigned before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas S. Kleech Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Clarksburg. McKinnon will be represented...
