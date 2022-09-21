ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Kiandrea Barker, Arkansas' top 2025 prospect, on Ole Miss campus today

For the first time in his life, Kiandrea Barker will make his way to Oxford, Mississippi today. He will spend the day on the Ole Miss campus, touring facilities, meeting coaches and players and watching the Rebels play Tulsa at three o'clock. Barker is somewhat of a phenom. Hailing from...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas unveils alternate helmets ahead of Southwest Classic

Arkansas is trying to make it 2 straight against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas on Saturday as the Razorbacks also look to build on their strong start to the season. If they do it, the Razorbacks will do it in alternate helmets as the team unveiled white lids less than 2 hours before kickoff.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Lucas excited about Arkansas football turnaround

Count former Arkansas wide receiver and current Pulaski Academy head football coach Anthony Lucas among those impressed with what Sam Pittman is accomplishing with the Razorbacks. No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0), who Pittman turned around from 3-7 to 9-4 last season, meets No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) Saturday night...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship

The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
ROGERS, AR
THV11

Bryant student receives unexpected surprise on game day

BRYANT, Ark. — Under the bright lights, the Bryant Hornets are ready for the roars of the crowd— but there was another star on the field tonight, at just nine years old. "Excited and nervous," EmmaRae Caudell said. She's always been a big fan of sports, especially softball,...
BRYANT, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?

45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
neareport.com

First LOTTO Drawing Held Wednesday Night

LITTLE ROCK – The first drawing of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) new LOTTO game was last night. No one won the $250,000 jackpot so for Saturday’s drawing the jackpot has increased to an estimated $280,000. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 17, 18, 24 and 32...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cool front passes today …the first day of Fall

Finally! Cooler air is coming! A cool front will pass through Arkansas today, but it will not move through Central Arkansas until around Noon. So, Little Rock and Central Arkansas will heat back up into the low 90s before the warm up stalls and temperatures begin to fall. Our day is starting in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will get to 90° by Noon in Little Rock. Then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 92°. It’ll be in the 80s by 5 PM.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

