247Sports
Kiandrea Barker, Arkansas' top 2025 prospect, on Ole Miss campus today
For the first time in his life, Kiandrea Barker will make his way to Oxford, Mississippi today. He will spend the day on the Ole Miss campus, touring facilities, meeting coaches and players and watching the Rebels play Tulsa at three o'clock. Barker is somewhat of a phenom. Hailing from...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas unveils alternate helmets ahead of Southwest Classic
Arkansas is trying to make it 2 straight against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas on Saturday as the Razorbacks also look to build on their strong start to the season. If they do it, the Razorbacks will do it in alternate helmets as the team unveiled white lids less than 2 hours before kickoff.
fox16.com
Lucas excited about Arkansas football turnaround
Count former Arkansas wide receiver and current Pulaski Academy head football coach Anthony Lucas among those impressed with what Sam Pittman is accomplishing with the Razorbacks. No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0), who Pittman turned around from 3-7 to 9-4 last season, meets No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) Saturday night...
The Arkansas-Texas A&M football rivalry: A Look Back
The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies dubbed their football rivalry “The Southwest Classic” when they began facing off on the Dallas Cowboys’ home turf in Arlington in 2009.
bestofarkansassports.com
5-Star Legacy Prospect Impersonates Joe Adams + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets
On the same weekend Arkansas football legend Joe Adams was inducted into the UA Hall of Honor and watched the Hogs essentially win a game with his signature play, the younger brother of a former teammate of his turned in a punt return that would have made him proud. While...
Biggest Question That Will Decide Game Saturday Night
Texas A&M has figured out how to get it together against Hogs most of the time.
KATV
Conway overpowers Little Rock Southwest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Wampus Cats beat Little Rock Southwest Gryphons in Friday night's game. The final score of the game was (42-0).
KATV
Little Rock Catholic sweeps Searcy
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Catholic Rockets got a win over the Search Lions on Friday. The final score between the Rockets and the Lions was (42-21).
KHBS
Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship
The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
Goodyear blimp is seen traveling through the 4-States
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The Goodyear blimp cuts through the area on its way to Arkansas. A resident of Cherokee, Kansas (Crawford County) called KOAM this afternoon letting us know it was headed our way. The Goodyear blimp, according to its online schedule, is heading to Rogers, Arkansas. It...
Kait 8
No. 7 Harding drops first regular season game in over a year, falls at No. 9 Ouachita Baptist
After breaking a huge run on its second play from scrimmage, seventh-ranked Harding found the end zone only one more time and fell 21-13 to No. 9 Ouachita Baptist on Saturday in Great American Conference play at Cliff Harris Stadium. With the loss, Harding fell to 3-1 overall and in...
Bryant student receives unexpected surprise on game day
BRYANT, Ark. — Under the bright lights, the Bryant Hornets are ready for the roars of the crowd— but there was another star on the field tonight, at just nine years old. "Excited and nervous," EmmaRae Caudell said. She's always been a big fan of sports, especially softball,...
How Arkansas hunters are helping feed those in need this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Soon the woods of the Natural State will be filled with orange and camo as hunters take to their stand. Ronnie Ritter is the executive director for Hunters Feeding the Hungry. He said that deer season is an incredible opportunity to provide food for those who need it in Arkansas.
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?
45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
neareport.com
First LOTTO Drawing Held Wednesday Night
LITTLE ROCK – The first drawing of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) new LOTTO game was last night. No one won the $250,000 jackpot so for Saturday’s drawing the jackpot has increased to an estimated $280,000. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 17, 18, 24 and 32...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cool front passes today …the first day of Fall
Finally! Cooler air is coming! A cool front will pass through Arkansas today, but it will not move through Central Arkansas until around Noon. So, Little Rock and Central Arkansas will heat back up into the low 90s before the warm up stalls and temperatures begin to fall. Our day is starting in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will get to 90° by Noon in Little Rock. Then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 92°. It’ll be in the 80s by 5 PM.
Meet the Southwest High School golfer who's going for the green
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Like many high school students, Southwest High School sophomore Brea Green is a student athlete— and her sport of choice is golf. “When I was in elementary first tee used to come to our school and practice golf with us,” said Green. For...
KATV
AG Rutledge against banks and credit card companies tracking firearm purchases
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — AG Leslie Rutledge has joined a coalition of 24 states in alerting the chief executive officers of multiple banks and major credit card companies that classifying firearm transactions into a newly created Merchant Category Code is potentially a violation of consumer protection law and antitrust law.
