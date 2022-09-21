Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Our purpose is to feed the human spirit’: Kroger rounds-up for Golden Harvest Food Bank
It’s Hunger Action Day here in Augusta, and across the rest of the nation.
wgac.com
Review; Sno-Cap
My review of the Sno-Cap begins with a funeral. So, the father of one of my close friends passed away earlier this week, with the funeral being on Thursday. There is a group of us, we call ourselves “the core four” because we play golf with a lot of different people, but the four of us just find ourselves spending a lot of time together.
wgac.com
5 Can’t Miss Fall Events In And Around Augusta
Fall colors may not arrive for a while, but the calendar is full of fall events in and around Augusta. Music, family fun, even a walk with the spirits. One of our favorite events is supporting the Miracle Mile Walk in October. Be Part of the Miracle. Saturday, October 15,...
16th Annual Walk with the Spirits event brings historical figures to life
It’s a cemetery tour where you can see “spirits” come to life to connect current residents with historical figures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
WJBF.com
Downtown business owners hoping 5th Street Bridge will boost business
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — For some downtown business owners like John Curry, the opening of the 5th Street Bridge could mean more customers for his business. “Anything to bring more people to this side of downtown will be helpful to us,” co-owner of Buona Cafe John Curry said.
Best of the West Horses sale returning to Aiken Training Track
After a successful debut last year, the Best of the West Horses sale is returning to the Aiken Training Track. The second edition of the auction is set for Saturday, Oct. 1, and will begin at 3 p.m. It will be open to the public and free to attend. Covered...
Wayman Johnson: Local veteran 'just the best' in service
Service is a highly familiar concept for Vietnam veteran Wayman Johnson, whether halfway around the world or just around the corner. The hospital volunteer, Knights of Columbus member and longtime Savannah River Site employee is known through a variety of roles around Aiken and Augusta, and Orangeburg is also part of the picture, as he is a member of the South Carolina State University ROTC Hall of Fame.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge now open connecting Augusta, North Augusta
The $11.05 million 5th Street pedestrian bridge between Augusta and North Augusta is now open, as of early morning on Sept. 24. The orange cones have been moved and the fencing’s come down ... at least on the Georgia side; fencing was still in place on the Carolina side as of Saturday noontime.
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Aug. 26 through Sept. 1
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 26 through Sept. 1. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 819 Silos Road – $1,050,000. Beech...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Healing Springs Country Store Reopens
Just a few years ago, while visiting family, Sophan Tauch walked into Blackville’s Healing Springs Country Store for the first time. She didn’t realize then that divine intervention was preparing to change her life path. However, she believes it’s clear now. God directed her coast to coast, journeying...
The Post and Courier
Building in Verenes Industrial Park in Aiken sells for $4.1 million
A building in Verenes Industrial Park north of Aiken recently sold for $4.1 million. The buyers were 300 Johnny Mercer LP and 45 Grand Oaks Storage LLC. Aiken attorney Ray Massey is the registered agent for 300 Johnny Mercer, according to information posted on South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond’s website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
AU student, daughter of DAISY Foundation founder shares her story
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta University student is sharing her story as the daughter of the DAISY Foundation founder. DAISY stands for diseases attacking the immune system. One afternoon, Riley Carraher was on a campus bench, thinking about the days with her grandfather as she packed DAISY awards into...
Augusta Regional Airport searches for local talent
Augusta Regional Airport officials are on the hunt for local musicians and artists to showcase in the terminals this holiday season.
“In Living Color” & “Living Single” star Kim Coles talks ahead of her Augusta visit
"In Living Color" and "Living Single" star Kim Coles is making her way to Augusta.
The Post and Courier
Voting continues in Legacy of Play contest, Horse Creek Academy in running
Horse Creek Academy still needs your vote. As of 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the charter school had 1,282 votes in the Legacy of Play contest and was in third place. Voting is open until Sept. 30 and can be done online at play.kiwanis.org. With the $25,000 HCA is seeking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgac.com
Augusta Weekend Traffic and Ironman Routes
The Ironman 70.3 Race returns to Augusta this weekend. How will the race affect traffic?. Roads will be affected from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The following areas will be designated no-parking areas from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.:. Broad Street from East Boundary to 13th Street, including center...
Construction progress continues to be made on Aiken County schools projects
Work is moving forward on the many construction projects the Aiken County Public School District has underway. Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, spoke to members of the Aiken County Board of Education during their Sept. 13 meeting about the different projects. For the Aiken High School auditorium, Murphy said rough-site grading, site utilities and storm drainage are in.
Temporary lane closure Furys Ferry Road, Evans to Locks Road
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Furys Ferry Road roadway widening project continues with a temporary lane closure. The lane closure will be in the northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road starting Monday, September 26th to Friday, September 30th from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. Drivers are to expect […]
wfxg.com
Woman missing from Mount View Dr. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Thirty-four-year-old Valarie Cyville Forrest was last seen just before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 leaving her home on the 3600 block of Mount View Dr. Forrest is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall and around 120 lbs....
Comments / 0