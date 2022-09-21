The Wayland boys’ varsity tennis team took a 5-3 victory over O-K Gold Conference rival Cedar Springs Wednesday night at their home courts. While the Redhawks were short in two flights, they still made it a tough match, taking wins against Wayland at first, second and fourth singles. However, the Wildcats prevailed by staying strong at fourth singles, with Austin Graham continuing his phenomenal season, and the first doubles team of Andrew Hinds and Cam Sieffert pulling through.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO