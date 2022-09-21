Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
townbroadcast.com
Service set at Green Lake church for Irene Bultman
Irene Bultman died Wednesday, Sept. 21. She was 91. Irene was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Grand Rapids, to Cornelius and Myrtle (Button) Bultman. Formerly of the Moline area, she graduated from Wayland High School. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Wall of Byron Center; brother, Dick (Valerie) Bultman...
townbroadcast.com
Memorial service for Diane Sebright Oct. 2 in Wayland
A memorial service will be held at the United Church of Wayland from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, for Diane Wright Sebright. A luncheon will be served. Sebright, of Wyoming, MI, died Aug. 28 just two days shy of her 76th birthday.
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins alum takes 3rd in Rochester bowling tourney
The Concordia University men’s bowling team captured first place in the Rochester University Warriors Classic Saturday. Jeffrey Lizewski (left) took first place on the All Tournament team and Hopkins High School graduate Brenden Gossman finished third individually in the competition.
townbroadcast.com
WHS marching band takes 3rd in Otsego Invitational
The Wayland Union High School marching band copped a third place trophy Saturday in the Otsego Band Invitational. The local ensemble, under the direction of Kelli Tilley Smith, performed in its first competition this year, “DeComposers: Bach from the Grave.” The performance, naturally featured Johan Sebastian Bach’s familiar Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, used for often in horror movies, particularly “The Phantom of the Opera.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins’ Main Street Bakery taped in ‘Best’ series
Main Street Bakery in Hopkins is one of the eateries featured Thursday in in the “America’s Best Restaurants” filmed series. Main Street Bakery, billed as specializing in fresh, from scratch items such as donuts, muffins, cookies, cakes, is located at 147 West Main St. Main Street also...
townbroadcast.com
Two Lady Viking golfers come up with sub-50 scores
The Hopkins varsity golf team continues to show improvement on the links, as two members broke 50 for nine holes Thursday in the latest O-K Silver Conference jamboree. Andrea Steffes carded a 47 and Cayla Szubinski a 49 as the Vikings combined for a score of 208, three stokes off their best performance this year.
townbroadcast.com
Wildcats grind out 5-3 win over Cedar Springs
The Wayland boys’ varsity tennis team took a 5-3 victory over O-K Gold Conference rival Cedar Springs Wednesday night at their home courts. While the Redhawks were short in two flights, they still made it a tough match, taking wins against Wayland at first, second and fourth singles. However, the Wildcats prevailed by staying strong at fourth singles, with Austin Graham continuing his phenomenal season, and the first doubles team of Andrew Hinds and Cam Sieffert pulling through.
townbroadcast.com
Clippers take battle of unbeatens over Brown City
The Martin football squad reached the 5-0 mark for the third time in the last four years by taking out a visiting undefeated team from Brown City Saturday. The Clippers jumped out to 28-0 lead the half en route to a 49-6 victory in the first-ever non-league meeting between the two schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
townbroadcast.com
Airborne motorist pleads to driving while impaired
A Comstock Park motorist whose car went airborne over the Dorr exit on U.S.-131 Jan. 13 has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired. Chandler Cockerham pleaded guilty Thursday in Allegan County District Court to a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated. Huizinga Rebuilding & Truck Parks provided video taken by...
Comments / 0