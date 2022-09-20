Read full article on original website
1,300 Atlanta Medical Center employees have new jobs as hospital gets ready to close
More than two-thirds of the workers at Atlanta Medical Center have accepted jobs at other Wellstar facilities. A company spokesperson says 1,742 employees work at AMC. More than 1,300 workers have accepted other jobs, the health system said. Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Channel 2 Action...
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Georgia Law Firm Cannella Snyder Reaches Two $5M Settlements
DECATUR, GA – It’s been a busy year for Cannella Snyder. The Decatur law firm hasn’t celebrated its first anniversary yet, but since opening its doors, the firm has filed new qui tam, products liability, premises liability, and road wreck cases. Even better, the firm is already celebrating major successes.
APS superintendent rescinds Midtown elementary principal recommendation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the principal selected to lead the new Midtown elementary school on Wednesday.
Forum: Mayors say it’s critical for residents to join fight against Fulton over sales revenue
A panel of eight mayors took part in a Roswell town hall Wednesday to inform the public on what’s at stake if 15 cities ...
Former adult entertainer attempting to save metro Atlanta girls from similar circumstance
ATLANTA — As a former strip club dancer, fighting to rescue girls and women from sex trafficking is personal for Kasey McClure. That’s why on Thursday night she led the so-called “Unholy Tour” once again. It’s a bus tour meant to motivate those on board to take steps to save lives.
californiaexaminer.net
Debbie Collier’s Murder: Georgia Woman Reveals Black Eye After ‘fall’ In 2020
Debbie Collier, a woman from Georgia who was killed in the woods 60 miles from her home in Athens, had shared a series of pictures in which she appeared to have “face planted” on the pavement in December 2020. It states, “Look what I caused to myself when...
WXIA 11 Alive
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied
ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
Rare Buckhead Estate Hits Market
Between its private and wooded location, luxurious amenities and finishes, and its proximity to the bustling city life, this newly listed Buckhead estate is truly a hidden gem in the Atlanta area.
World Cup sets deadline for developers to bring new life downtown
Atlanta developers are on the clock to deliver projects ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Fulton County school bus crashes into ditch near Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County school bus is currently in a ditch along a busy Sandy Springs road near Ga. 400. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show the bus crashed into a ditch on Northridge Rd. on Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Popular Georgia bakery, other businesses go up in flames
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — Coweta County fire crews continue to monitor hot spots after a historic building went up in flames. It happened Wednesday evening. The Heirloom Bakery and several small businesses in Sharpsburg caught fire, destroying the buildings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Gwinnett County considering major changes to keep weapons off school campuses
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County’s school superintendent says he’s considering major changes to keep weapons off campuses. Gwinnett County Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said during a state of the schools speech on Wednesday that the district is considering technology upgrades throughout the district. “We are looking...
Unfinished Atlanta house renovation ‘an eyesore’ for months; neighbors unable to get help from city
ATLANTA — Residents of a historic Atlanta neighborhood are caught in the middle of a stalemate between City Hall and a real estate investor. Neighbors are stuck living next to an eyesore of a vacant, old house that they say is also potentially dangerous. And so far they haven’t...
Tennessee Tribune
Judge Slashes $100M Payout to Elderly Black Man Paralyzed by Atlanta Cop for Panhandling
ATLANTA, GA — Amassive nine-figure payout awarded to an elderly Black man left paralyzed from an encounter with a violently overzealous police officer in Georgia’s capital city has been slashed by more than half after a judge agreed that Atlanta shouldn’t have to pay so much despite the brutal nature of the case.
WXIA 11 Alive
Get a COVID booster, take home $100 this Saturday in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A free COVID-19 vaccine booster drive is being held on Saturday, and those attending are eligible for a $100 gift card, according to DeKalb County. The county said that anyone over 12 is eligible and that in addition to the gift card, see-through bookbags with school supplies will be given out. Performers with UniverSoul and others will provide entertainment.
theatlanta100.com
Big plans to revitalize, reclaim Gwinnett Place Mall
What was once a thriving shopping destination, Gwinnett Place Mall suffered during COVID and from nearby retail competition. Eventually, the owners put the property up for sale, attempting to find a developer interested in renovating it. In 2021, Gwinnett County itself ended up purchasing the property. Led by a Site...
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell, hired just two months ago as principal of Atlanta’s David T. Howard Middle School, is no longer the school’s leader. Atlanta Public Schools’ Superintendent Lisa Herring notified parents of the leadership change in a Sept. 13 message, saying the day marked McDowell’s “final day” at the school. A district spokesman confirmed the departure […] The post Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
