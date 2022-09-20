DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A free COVID-19 vaccine booster drive is being held on Saturday, and those attending are eligible for a $100 gift card, according to DeKalb County. The county said that anyone over 12 is eligible and that in addition to the gift card, see-through bookbags with school supplies will be given out. Performers with UniverSoul and others will provide entertainment.

