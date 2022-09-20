ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Georgia Law Firm Cannella Snyder Reaches Two $5M Settlements

DECATUR, GA – It’s been a busy year for Cannella Snyder. The Decatur law firm hasn’t celebrated its first anniversary yet, but since opening its doors, the firm has filed new qui tam, products liability, premises liability, and road wreck cases. Even better, the firm is already celebrating major successes.
DECATUR, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Johns Creek, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Construction#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#General Health#Rn#Icu
WXIA 11 Alive

Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied

ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WXIA 11 Alive

Get a COVID booster, take home $100 this Saturday in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A free COVID-19 vaccine booster drive is being held on Saturday, and those attending are eligible for a $100 gift card, according to DeKalb County. The county said that anyone over 12 is eligible and that in addition to the gift card, see-through bookbags with school supplies will be given out. Performers with UniverSoul and others will provide entertainment.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
theatlanta100.com

Big plans to revitalize, reclaim Gwinnett Place Mall

What was once a thriving shopping destination, Gwinnett Place Mall suffered during COVID and from nearby retail competition. Eventually, the owners put the property up for sale, attempting to find a developer interested in renovating it. In 2021, Gwinnett County itself ended up purchasing the property. Led by a Site...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post

Janet McDowell, hired just two months ago as principal of Atlanta’s David T. Howard Middle School, is no longer the school’s leader. Atlanta Public Schools’ Superintendent Lisa Herring notified parents of the leadership change in a Sept. 13 message, saying the day marked McDowell’s “final day” at the school. A district spokesman confirmed the departure […] The post Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy