Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Tracee Ellis Ross, Jessica Chastain, Imaan Hammam, and More

Fashion Month is in full swing but some of us had a little trouble getting there. Case in point: Jessica Chastain. The actor was due for a flight to Milan to catch the Gucci show but was stuck in that good ole New York City traffic. A quick-thinker, Chastain instead jumped on the subway. She nailed the chic commuter look, too: A trench coat, a monogrammed Gucci carryon and a matching duffel. And while the subway doesn’t always come on time for the rest of us, it did for Chastain: she made her flight looking as stylish as ever.
A Traditional Sikh Wedding With a Twist at the Bride’s Home in the Finger Lakes

Ravneet Dhillon and Armish Singh tried out for the same bhangra dance team when they were both undergraduates at Binghamton University. Armish was new to the group, and the two quickly became friends. “We were paired together as a jodi, or dance couple,” Ravneet remembers. “Little did we know, we would go from being dance partners to becoming life partners.”
One of the Biggest Trends at NYFW Didn’t Involve Clothes

Beyoncé was everywhere during New York Fashion Week. Well, her voice at least. While there were plenty of trends emerging throughout the week—Rapunzel-length hair, skirts over pants, monochromatic styling—perhaps the biggest and most zeitgeist-y did not involve clothes at all. It was more of a soundtrack, a soundscape, and a mood all rolled into one. Beyoncé’s ballroom-inspired album, Renaissance.
Katie Holmes Just Wore All Her Style Signatures at Once

Ever since she was snapped wearing that Khaite cashmere bra and matching, barely-buttoned cardigan in 2019, Katie Holmes has been a street-style star. By now, the Dawson’s Creek actor is known for instantly recognizable wardrobe signatures, from wide-leg jeans and girlish ballet flats, to snug knits and normcore trainers. And her latest look is a mash-up of all her favorite pieces.
Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Lineup Announced, Featuring Kim Jones, Christopher John Rogers, Iman, Gigi Hadid, and More

Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference returns this year with an in-person event in New York, taking place on October 14. Given the tumultuous and often ground-breaking events that have taken place in the last few years, the conference will be focused on exploring the future of fashion, especially as it relates to topics of sustainability, diversity, social responsibility, and greater representation of all kinds of folks within the industry.
At NYFW, Fashion Struggles to Figure Out Where Web3 Fits

This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. At New York Fashion Week, Web3 and metaverse players and influencers were the new provocateurs. The new internet’s early adopters and emerging brands, many catering to Gen Z, were a cultural force at the event, even if they had to fight for their spots among the fashion crowds — not unlike how bloggers, influencers and TikTokers have been positioned in recent years.
The Interior Lives of Danielle McKinney

When I first saw the work of painter Danielle McKinney, at a show at Night Gallery in Los Angeles last year, I got as close as I could without setting off the alarms. Her portraits of solitary Black women at home, beautiful and enigmatic, have a cinematic quality; McKinney captures them with an acute female gaze—red lipstick, curls of cigarette smoke, pink nail polish—in moments of reflection, smoking, reading, or sprawled naked on a rug. “I wanted to paint this feeling of: When I get home and no one’s around, who am I? Who am I without this façade? And the interior space was perfect for that,” McKinney says. In the Western art tradition, Black women tend to be at work, in the background, or at the edges of the frame—almost never centered and at rest. “You don’t get to see them lying down on a sofa,” she adds.
