Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Tracee Ellis Ross, Jessica Chastain, Imaan Hammam, and More
Fashion Month is in full swing but some of us had a little trouble getting there. Case in point: Jessica Chastain. The actor was due for a flight to Milan to catch the Gucci show but was stuck in that good ole New York City traffic. A quick-thinker, Chastain instead jumped on the subway. She nailed the chic commuter look, too: A trench coat, a monogrammed Gucci carryon and a matching duffel. And while the subway doesn’t always come on time for the rest of us, it did for Chastain: she made her flight looking as stylish as ever.
A Traditional Sikh Wedding With a Twist at the Bride’s Home in the Finger Lakes
Ravneet Dhillon and Armish Singh tried out for the same bhangra dance team when they were both undergraduates at Binghamton University. Armish was new to the group, and the two quickly became friends. “We were paired together as a jodi, or dance couple,” Ravneet remembers. “Little did we know, we would go from being dance partners to becoming life partners.”
One of the Biggest Trends at NYFW Didn’t Involve Clothes
Beyoncé was everywhere during New York Fashion Week. Well, her voice at least. While there were plenty of trends emerging throughout the week—Rapunzel-length hair, skirts over pants, monochromatic styling—perhaps the biggest and most zeitgeist-y did not involve clothes at all. It was more of a soundtrack, a soundscape, and a mood all rolled into one. Beyoncé’s ballroom-inspired album, Renaissance.
Katie Holmes Just Wore All Her Style Signatures at Once
Ever since she was snapped wearing that Khaite cashmere bra and matching, barely-buttoned cardigan in 2019, Katie Holmes has been a street-style star. By now, the Dawson’s Creek actor is known for instantly recognizable wardrobe signatures, from wide-leg jeans and girlish ballet flats, to snug knits and normcore trainers. And her latest look is a mash-up of all her favorite pieces.
Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Lineup Announced, Featuring Kim Jones, Christopher John Rogers, Iman, Gigi Hadid, and More
Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference returns this year with an in-person event in New York, taking place on October 14. Given the tumultuous and often ground-breaking events that have taken place in the last few years, the conference will be focused on exploring the future of fashion, especially as it relates to topics of sustainability, diversity, social responsibility, and greater representation of all kinds of folks within the industry.
With a Moving Tribute to Sol LeWitt, Paula Cooper’s Flagship Reopens
To reopen her legendary New York gallery space at 534 West 21st Street, Paula Cooper knew she wanted an exhibition that felt not only important, but meaningful. It would be the first time back in her headquarters since 2018, when neighboring construction damaged the gallery and forced a temporary decampment to West 26th Street.
At NYFW, Fashion Struggles to Figure Out Where Web3 Fits
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. At New York Fashion Week, Web3 and metaverse players and influencers were the new provocateurs. The new internet’s early adopters and emerging brands, many catering to Gen Z, were a cultural force at the event, even if they had to fight for their spots among the fashion crowds — not unlike how bloggers, influencers and TikTokers have been positioned in recent years.
World Building: Ralph Fiennes Takes on Robert Moses in Straight Line Crazy
In January 2022, the actor Ralph Fiennes took a helicopter ride over New York, looking down like a god on the avenues, expressways, and bridges that shape the city’s daily life. He studied the view with care, not as a tourist might, but as preparation to play the man who created much of it all: Robert Moses, once the most powerful urban planner in the world.
The Interior Lives of Danielle McKinney
When I first saw the work of painter Danielle McKinney, at a show at Night Gallery in Los Angeles last year, I got as close as I could without setting off the alarms. Her portraits of solitary Black women at home, beautiful and enigmatic, have a cinematic quality; McKinney captures them with an acute female gaze—red lipstick, curls of cigarette smoke, pink nail polish—in moments of reflection, smoking, reading, or sprawled naked on a rug. “I wanted to paint this feeling of: When I get home and no one’s around, who am I? Who am I without this façade? And the interior space was perfect for that,” McKinney says. In the Western art tradition, Black women tend to be at work, in the background, or at the edges of the frame—almost never centered and at rest. “You don’t get to see them lying down on a sofa,” she adds.
