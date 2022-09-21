Read full article on original website
Aggie Soccer Match Preview: at No. 6 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies continue SEC action Sunday at Alabama Soccer Complex when they battle the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in a 6 p.m. contest. The Maroon & White look to get back into the win column after home back-to-back home losses against Georgia (3-2) and No. 21 Mississippi State to open the league ledger. Texas A&M (5-3-2, 0-2-0 SEC) owns wins over McNeese (8-0), Sam Houston (6-0), New Mexico State (2-1), Illinois (1-0) and South Alabama (4-1). The Aggies have 0-0 road draws at No. 25 Clemson and Ohio State. A&M’s losses came against No. 16 TCU, 2-1, and Georgia, 3-2.
Strong Field Awaits Aggies at SEC Match Play Preview
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – The No. 17 Texas A&M men’s golf team will take on a strong field at the SEC Match Play Preview Sunday through Tuesday at the par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club. In the tournament’s unique format, all 14 SEC schools will compete in 54...
Aggies preparing for Arkansas in Southwest Classic
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The 23rd ranked Texas A&M football team took a step in the right direction last week with a bounce back win against Miami. Now they look to build on that victory over the Hurricanes as they prepare for their SEC opener against No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday.
No. 2 Texas A&M Falls to No. 3 TCU by Raw Score, 1622.75-1630.5
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team opened the season losing to No. 3 TCU, 10-10 (1622.75-1630.5), Friday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Maroon & White dominated TCU in Flat, capturing four of the five available points. Securing points for the Aggies included Rylee Shufelt (80), Devon Thomas (84), Brooke Brombach (85) and Devan Thomas. In Devan’s first ride of her career, she registered a meet-high score of 90 on Queen. Shufelt defeated TCU’s Laurel Smith, 80-67. Devon Thomas defeated TCU’s Wynne Weatherly on Zeus, 84-76, while Brombach scored an 85 on Diablo defeating Sydney Berube’s score of 82.
‘Texas A&M Today’ Premieres Sept. 26 On KAMU-TV
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KAMU-TV on Monday will debut “Texas A&M Today,” an original 30-minute show highlighting history and art lessons that aren’t tied to grades or a classroom: Featured will be an engineering-based creative collection worth millions and a professor who spent two years literally carving Aggie traditions out of walnut wood.
No. 2 Aggies Kick Off 2022-23 Season with No. 3 TCU
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team opens the 2022-23 season with a top ten test versus No. 3 TCU on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. “To open the season against TCU will be a great test,” head coach Tana McKay said. “They bring back a lot of talented riders from last season that will be well disciplined and well coached.”
Mississippi State takes advantage of own goal to beat Aggies 1-0
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 21 Mississippi State stayed unbeaten on the year (8-0-2, 2-0-0) following a 1-0 win over Texas A&M Thursday evening at Ellis Field. Texas A&M (5-3-2, 0-2-0) had 5 more shots on goal than the Bulldogs (7-2), but it wound up being an own goal that was the only shot to find the net.
Ring Day returns to Aggieland with more than 4,400 recipients
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday some Aggies celebrated being one step closer to graduation. More than 4,400 Texas A&M students received their Aggie Ring at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center. The Aggie Ring is given to students who have achieved 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or who have reached a predetermined graduate coursework milestone at Texas A&M University. While the tradition dates back to 1889, it’s current form began in 2000, and it is one of the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student, according to The Association of Former Students.
Bryan drops district opener to Temple 53-19
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings fell to 3-2 following a 53-19 loss at home against the Temple Wildcats. The Vikings were without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who will miss the next couple weeks with a hand injury. “We let it get away from us. Our effort was phenomenal......
Buffalo stampedes past Normangee 46-0
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Buffalo Bison got a pair of first quarter touchdowns from Xander Cheek and rolled to a 46-0 win over Normangee Friday night at Panther Stadium. Up 12-0 in the second quarter Buffalo quarterback Cole Davis threw a screen pass to Craig Shannon on 3rd and 21. He winds up taking it to the end zone for a 32 yard touchdown reception to make it 19-0.
El Campo hands Navasota their second loss of the season in close battle
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - It was an exciting game tonight as the Navasota Rattlers took on the El Campo Ricebirds. The scoring would kick off with a 15 yard rushing touchdown from Navasota’s Deontray Scott, giving the Rattlers an early 6-0 lead after a missed extra point attempt. Navasota...
College Station football opens district play hosting Leander
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School enters district competition rested and recovered after a bye week. The Cougars are 2-1 on the season with the only loss coming in week 1 against Lovejoy and are averaging more than 40 points a game. The last time the Cougars...
Bryan renews rivalry with Temple in 12-6A district opener
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings have won two in a row and will put that winning streak on the line Friday night in their District 12-6A opener against Temple. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium. The Vikings are coming off a 31-10 win against...
Treat of the Day: College Station sophomore earns perfect AP exam score
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School sophomore Mateo Dominguez earned a rare perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement Exam in spring 2022. Dominquez was one of only 63 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Spanish Language Exam. “AP courses and...
Classroom Champion: Brynlee Urbantke from Madisonville High School
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville High School’s Brynlee Urbantke is this week’s KBTX & American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion of the 2022-2023 school year. The Madisonville High School senior has a 5.65 grade point average and ranks fifth in her class. Brynlee is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and volunteers as a summer league coach.
Junior League of BCS to host Charity Ball 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a night of dinner, drinks, dancing, and raising money for a good cause. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s annual Charity Ball is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan. The Junior League’s...
Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tell Runyan joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on Sept. 23. Tell Runyan is a Singer-Songwriter based in Stephenville, TX. His music can best be described as Americana blend of country, rock, and folk music. He played his original song “Still the...
Repair your roof with reliability
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A roof is one of the most significant pieces of a home, so when finding someone to make repairs or get some things patched up, you want to make the right decision. The Three co-host Abigail Metsch sat down with Josh Schulte of Schulte Roofing to...
Weekend Gardener: Planting in the fall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many people get the urge to plant things in the spring, but experts say now is a great time to start. “Spring’s a great season but the best time to plant most things is in the fall,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife. “Coming out of a summer like we had, the enthusiasm to get out and do stuff in the yard is a little low, but take advantage of the October and November season.”
Texas A&M students protest death of Iranian woman
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of students at Texas A&M University came together Friday afternoon to spread awareness about what has happened in Iran. A group of students with ties to the country came together to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old citizen of Iran who was arrested for not covering her hair as required by Iran’s strict Islamic laws.
