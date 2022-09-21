Read full article on original website
Wyomingroots
3d ago
Apparently the Hageman haters are out in full force already. She hasn’t even taken office yet. But I can tell who they voted for by their comments but I’m glad Cheney will be gone soon!
Marcus Little Bear
3d ago
Very good, well rounded. She made mention of at least a dozen issues that need attention in Wyoming and America. On the other hand is Cheney. Her speech, one issue and one only. Trump Trump Trump. Hate hate hate. Cheney has a one track mind. Hate.
Kevin Dee Limb
1d ago
I believe and I do appreciate Harriet Hageman, and I believe she will be a good person to represent Wyoming.I hope you pray for her to be able to withstand all of the things that people say and think about her.whatever people think or say about her it's their opinion. and not mine.
