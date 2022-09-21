Read full article on original website
Honors in Yorkville for the late Elmer Dickson
Chapel on the Green, near downtown Yorkville, will honor a substantial donation from the late Elmer Dickson during an open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Visitors can tour the building, a former church open to perform wedding services, and a community building, and enjoy refreshments before a brief program at 2 p.m. at which Elmer Dickson will be remembered.
Special honors in Aurora for James and Dena Deligiannis
Speech written and delivered by Penny Panayiota Deligiannis during the City of Aurora, Street Dedication Ceremony for James and Dena Deligiannis held September 10. “Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin, 2nd Ward alderman Juany Garza who enthusiastically advocated for my parents, 3rd Ward Alderman Ted Mesiacos, family and friends, my name is Penny Deligiannis and my family warmly welcomes you to our home and neighborhood on this incredibly-special milestone in our family’s history and for the Greek-American community in Aurora, Ill. and its neighboring suburbs….
Senator Emil Jones III charged
State senator Emil Jones III has been charged in federal court with three criminal counts tied to his dealings with a redlight camera company. Jones, a Chicago Democrat, is the son of former Senate president Emil Jones Jr.. The younger Jones has served in the Senate since 2009 following his father’s retirement. He is deputy majority leader and is the chairman of the Committee on Licensed Activities.
Ormond Stadium at West Aurora
Honoring Aurora’s Ormond family for three generations of service over 80 years, West Aurora School District 129 dedicated Ormond Stadium at West Aurora High School Thursday, Sept. 15. West Aurora’s a capella choir opened the ceremony outdoors on Ken Zimmerman Field at the stadium with the alma mater.
Ribbon-cutting for new building Sept. 28
The public is invited to join the Oswego Chamber of Commerce, Greater Area Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, Village officials, government representatives, OSCC Board members, staff members, volunteers, supporters, and friends, when Oswegoland Senior & Community Center is host to the ribbon-cutting celebration of its new building at 3525 US Highway 34, Oswego, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28. Light refreshments and tours available at OSCC before and after the ribbon-cutting. Please call OSCC at 630-554-5602 to attend or send an E-mail to volunteer@oswegoseniorcenter.org.
Memorial concert for Mary Kay Zahora
A memorial concert for Mary Kay Zahora will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church-Aurora, 325 E. Downer Place, Aurora. Early, 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m., will be a selection of organ music recorded by her over the years on the FPC Shantz organ.
Black Fine Art Month in Aurora to start October 2
I learned about Black Fine Art Month from Patricia Andrews-Keenan, founder and CEO of Pigment International, a multi-media arts platform that evangelizes for black art, curation, and innovation. Based in Chicago, the organization uses arts journalism to advance the black contemporary aesthetic in the visual arts. An initiative of Pigment...
Bureau Gravity TalkLab
Bureau Gravity will be host to free admission “What Matters” a Photo and Video Contest & Gallery Show Thursday, Sept. 29 at its downtown Aurora production studio to showcase and empower the next generation of young creatives. Bureau Gravity is proud to support local creators as a media incubator that...
Aurora Noon Lions Club 100th anniversary celebration
September 20, 2022
Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ to accept items for rummage sale
Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will hold its Fall Rummage and Bake Sale Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. Donations of clean, usable items in good condition will be accepted at the church Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.. Items not...
Bureau Gravity talent sees the world
Bureau Gravity will be host to free admission “What Matters” a Photo and Video Contest & Gallery Show Thursday, Sept. 29 at its downtown Aurora production studio to showcase and empower the next generation of young creatives. Bureau Gravity is proud to support local creators as a media...
Library Card Sign-Up Month an Aurora Public Library District promotion
There’s been music in the air at the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) this month! We are encouraging customers to Let Your Imagination sing at the Library as we celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month. During this time, libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students, who sign up for a Library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Three 4-H volunteers Hall of Fame inductees
Outstanding 4-H volunteers Jim McGuire of DuPage County, Doris Braddock of Kane County, and Mary Schobert of Kendall County, were celebrated as part of the 2022 class of the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame at an in-person ceremony during the 4-H General Project Show at the Illinois State Fair August 14 in Springfield.
Amy Phillips approved for DuPage County Board
The DuPage County Board Tuesday, Sept. 13 approved chairman Dan Cronin’s appointment of Amy Phillips of Naperville to serve on the Board to fill a vacant seat in District 5. In nominating Phillips, Cronin highlighted her passion for helping people and accomplishing common goals. “Ms Phillips desires to work...
VFW Post 1486 breakfast Sept. 25
Batavia Peace Day
EventsBatavia Chamber of CommerceBatavia Peace Day. Batavia Peace Day will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Batavia PEACE Bridge and Batavia Riverwalk S. Plaza. Batavia’s Peace Day is presented by Batavia Parks Foundation volunteers and sponsored by Drendel & Jansons Law Group. Peace Day will feature performing artists beginning...
Dam Nite Out in Batavia for natural, cultural, history
Participants can learn more about the Fox River, the dam, and the impact of dam removal at Dam Nite Out Batavia at Pal Joey’s in Batavia Thursday, Sept. 22. The program will begin near the Batavia Dam on the Fox River at 6 p.m.. Kate Garrett, director of Batavia Depot Museum, will discuss the natural and cultural history of the Fox River in Batavia. The group will reconvene at Pal Joey’s where we can enjoy light refreshments and purchase additional food and beverages.
