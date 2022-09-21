Read full article on original website
State representative Keith Wheeler
Community Events GovernmentKeith WheelerState representative Keith Wheeler. State representative Keith Wheeler will be host to three casual meet-and-greets next week to have conversations with residents on state issues important to families here in the Fox Valley. He be in North Aurora, Bristol and Geneva to make it convenient for all to attend. Please feel welcome to stop...
Honors in Yorkville for the late Elmer Dickson
Chapel on the Green, near downtown Yorkville, will honor a substantial donation from the late Elmer Dickson during an open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Visitors can tour the building, a former church open to perform wedding services, and a community building, and enjoy refreshments before a brief program at 2 p.m. at which Elmer Dickson will be remembered.
Special honors in Aurora for James and Dena Deligiannis
Speech written and delivered by Penny Panayiota Deligiannis during the City of Aurora, Street Dedication Ceremony for James and Dena Deligiannis held September 10. “Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin, 2nd Ward alderman Juany Garza who enthusiastically advocated for my parents, 3rd Ward Alderman Ted Mesiacos, family and friends, my name is Penny Deligiannis and my family warmly welcomes you to our home and neighborhood on this incredibly-special milestone in our family’s history and for the Greek-American community in Aurora, Ill. and its neighboring suburbs….
Black Fine Art Month in Aurora to start October 2
I learned about Black Fine Art Month from Patricia Andrews-Keenan, founder and CEO of Pigment International, a multi-media arts platform that evangelizes for black art, curation, and innovation. Based in Chicago, the organization uses arts journalism to advance the black contemporary aesthetic in the visual arts. An initiative of Pigment...
Ribbon-cutting for new building Sept. 28
The public is invited to join the Oswego Chamber of Commerce, Greater Area Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, Village officials, government representatives, OSCC Board members, staff members, volunteers, supporters, and friends, when Oswegoland Senior & Community Center is host to the ribbon-cutting celebration of its new building at 3525 US Highway 34, Oswego, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28. Light refreshments and tours available at OSCC before and after the ribbon-cutting. Please call OSCC at 630-554-5602 to attend or send an E-mail to volunteer@oswegoseniorcenter.org.
Bureau Gravity TalkLab
Bureau Gravity will be host to free admission “What Matters” a Photo and Video Contest & Gallery Show Thursday, Sept. 29 at its downtown Aurora production studio to showcase and empower the next generation of young creatives. Bureau Gravity is proud to support local creators as a media incubator that...
VFW Post 1486 breakfast Sept. 25
The Sandwich VFW Post #1486 will sponsor a breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Sandwich VFW, 713 S. Main Street. Donations for the breakfast are $8. for pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, and orange juice. This breakfast is dine in with funds raised for our veterans.
Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ to accept items for rummage sale
Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will hold its Fall Rummage and Bake Sale Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. Donations of clean, usable items in good condition will be accepted at the church Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.. Items not...
Ormond Stadium at West Aurora
Honoring Aurora’s Ormond family for three generations of service over 80 years, West Aurora School District 129 dedicated Ormond Stadium at West Aurora High School Thursday, Sept. 15. West Aurora’s a capella choir opened the ceremony outdoors on Ken Zimmerman Field at the stadium with the alma mater.
Memorial concert for Mary Kay Zahora
A memorial concert for Mary Kay Zahora will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church-Aurora, 325 E. Downer Place, Aurora. Early, 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m., will be a selection of organ music recorded by her over the years on the FPC Shantz organ.
Aurora Noon Lions Club 100th anniversary celebration
Senator Emil Jones III charged
State senator Emil Jones III has been charged in federal court with three criminal counts tied to his dealings with a redlight camera company. Jones, a Chicago Democrat, is the son of former Senate president Emil Jones Jr.. The younger Jones has served in the Senate since 2009 following his father’s retirement. He is deputy majority leader and is the chairman of the Committee on Licensed Activities.
Outdoor movies, campfire, Sept. 30
New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Boulevard in Aurora, will be host to an outdoor movie night and campfire at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Rev. Dr. Brandon Parrine, senior minister, said the event will take place in the church’s...
Library Card Sign-Up Month an Aurora Public Library District promotion
There’s been music in the air at the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) this month! We are encouraging customers to Let Your Imagination sing at the Library as we celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month. During this time, libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students, who sign up for a Library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Batavia Peace Day Wednesday, Sept. 21
Batavia Peace Day will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Batavia PEACE Bridge and Batavia Riverwalk S. Plaza. Batavia’s Peace Day is presented by Batavia Parks Foundation volunteers and sponsored by Drendel & Jansons Law Group. Peace Day will feature performing artists beginning at 5:30 p.m., and an LED luminaria and candle lighting at 7 p.m., followed by a community peace sing-a-long.
