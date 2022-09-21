ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

kqennewsradio.com

COW CREEK PLANS PRESCRIBED BURN ON TRIBAL LANDS

The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kezi.com

Family without home after Roseburg house fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A family has been displaced after a house fire that started in the laundry room caused serious damage to the structure, the Roseburg Fire Department said. RFD says they responded to the fire at 1595 west Lookingglass Road about 12:20 p.m. on September 22. When they arrived, they say they found residents had safely evacuated a one-story home with smoke and fire billowing out of the laundry room. Fire officials say crews went into action, searching the interior and exterior of the house for any potential victims while working to put out the fire from inside the house. Firefighters say the fire was able to be put out, but the house suffered extensive damage from the fire, smoke and water and was rendered unlivable.
ROSEBURG, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Cops shoot, kill Grants Pass resident during suspect search

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say Grants Pass police killed a resident while chasing a suspect from a city park into a neighborhood after a suspicious-activity call. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police responded to the call around 8 p.m. Monday and came upon a suspect, who fled...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Firefighters hawkish about Rum Creek Fire

MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's incident command says an unexpected rescue happened at the Incident Command Post (ICP) this week. It says as fire suppression operations slow, its remaining crews are vigilant about their duty, such as Operations Section Chief Jesse Blair. It says yesterday while Blair was leaving...
MERLIN, OR
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Hazardous materials drop-off day left explosives to manage in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A hazardous material drop-off day in Grants Pass left some potentially very hazardous material today: an explosive hazard. Grants Pass Fire/Rescue (GPFR) says a pound container of toxic material dropped off at Southern Oregon Sanitation turned out to be "an explosive hazard." It says the drop-off...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STRUCTURE FIRE DISPLACES ROSEBURG FAMILY

A structure fire displaced a Roseburg family on Thursday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the Roseburg Fire Department said at 12:20 p.m. firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of West Lookingglass Road. The initial report said all residents had evacuated the home. Jewell said when crews arrived,...
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR CITED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT

Roseburg Police cited two women following an alleged harassment incident on Thursday night. A report from RPD said just before 9:40 p.m. a 24-year old and a 48-year old allegedly fought with other at a residence in the 700 block of West Pilger Street. Both were cited for harassment and were released at the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Stolen vehicle out of Oregon: two arrested in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody early Thursday morning in Redding after they were caught driving a stolen vehicle. Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, Redding Police responded to a stolen vehicle off of Churn Creek Road. The vehicle had been stolen out of Gresham Oregon, near Portland, and an officer recognized the vehicle.
REDDING, CA
Klamath Alerts

MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Grants Pass police looking for missing and endangered juvenile

11am UPDATE: Grants Pass PD has confirmed to Newswatch 12 that the child has been found safe. GRANTS PASS, Ore. - The Grants Pass police department is actively looking for and asking the publics help finding a missing and endangered juvenile. 13-year-old Malykai Trevino was last seen by his parent around 10 pm on Thursday when he snuck out of his home. Malykai is approximately 5'9" and 140 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tan and white sweater and black sweatpants. It is believed Malykai is on foot with a juvenile female in the Grants Pass area. Malykai is considered endangered because of his age.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH

A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Wednesday. A report from RPD said at 3:15 p.m. the 78-year old allegedly drove his pickup into some landscaping which caused it to high center, at the intersection of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard and Northeast Rocky Ridge Drive. The report said the man was so intoxicated he was unable to comprehend standard field sobriety tests. He consented to a blood draw and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where that blood draw was obtained.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUG VIOLATION

Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant and cited for a drug violation by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 8:00 p.m. an officer contacted the suspect during an unrelated incident in the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street and learned he had a warrant for his arrest. The 43-year old man was detained on the warrant and admitted that he had methamphetamine in his pocket.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
BANDON, OR
KTVL

ASK 10: What is going on with Weed Elementary construction?

WEED — NEWS 10 Viewer Deborah Salvestrin wrote in asking about the construction progress on Weed Elementary... "Process has stopped. Contractor has left. Rumor is that the Siskiyou county superintendent of schools has received the state funding but is withholding payments to the contractor. Meanwhile the first building...A school cafeteria is standing there with no roof. Lots of building materials are also standing around waiting to be used. Such a shame. The students are the real victims here."
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

