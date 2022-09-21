Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
COW CREEK PLANS PRESCRIBED BURN ON TRIBAL LANDS
The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
kezi.com
Family without home after Roseburg house fire
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A family has been displaced after a house fire that started in the laundry room caused serious damage to the structure, the Roseburg Fire Department said. RFD says they responded to the fire at 1595 west Lookingglass Road about 12:20 p.m. on September 22. When they arrived, they say they found residents had safely evacuated a one-story home with smoke and fire billowing out of the laundry room. Fire officials say crews went into action, searching the interior and exterior of the house for any potential victims while working to put out the fire from inside the house. Firefighters say the fire was able to be put out, but the house suffered extensive damage from the fire, smoke and water and was rendered unlivable.
centraloregondaily.com
Cops shoot, kill Grants Pass resident during suspect search
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say Grants Pass police killed a resident while chasing a suspect from a city park into a neighborhood after a suspicious-activity call. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police responded to the call around 8 p.m. Monday and came upon a suspect, who fled...
KDRV
FireWatch: Firefighters hawkish about Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's incident command says an unexpected rescue happened at the Incident Command Post (ICP) this week. It says as fire suppression operations slow, its remaining crews are vigilant about their duty, such as Operations Section Chief Jesse Blair. It says yesterday while Blair was leaving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
KDRV
Hazardous materials drop-off day left explosives to manage in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A hazardous material drop-off day in Grants Pass left some potentially very hazardous material today: an explosive hazard. Grants Pass Fire/Rescue (GPFR) says a pound container of toxic material dropped off at Southern Oregon Sanitation turned out to be "an explosive hazard." It says the drop-off...
Mount Shasta Herald
Daughter grieves loss of her dad in McKinney Fire, remembers Klamath River's sense of community
When John Cogan died in the McKinney Fire on July 29, he left his family a legacy of creativity and love of the outdoors. Despite being born 3,000 miles away in Connecticut, the 77-year-old Siskiyou County man had deep family connections in the Klamath River Basin, said his daughter, Theresa Cogan, 54.
ijpr.org
Mon 8 AM | Siskiyou recreation group lands a major grant for improvements
Outdoor recreational opportunities abound in the region, but Siskiyou County has one major advantage: Mount Shasta. It is far from the only anchor for outdoor fun in the county, which continues to get a boost from the nonprofit Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance. SORA just scored a Regional Park Program grant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
STRUCTURE FIRE DISPLACES ROSEBURG FAMILY
A structure fire displaced a Roseburg family on Thursday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the Roseburg Fire Department said at 12:20 p.m. firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of West Lookingglass Road. The initial report said all residents had evacuated the home. Jewell said when crews arrived,...
kezi.com
Suspected burglar arrested in Sutherlin after being found with stolen Eugene vehicle
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday evening after narrowly evading officers in the afternoon and being found in a stolen vehicle in the evening, Sutherlin Police Department reported. According to Sutherlin police, they responded to a reported burglary near Comstock Road and Central Avenue at about 12:30...
KDRV
Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
kqennewsradio.com
PAIR CITED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT
Roseburg Police cited two women following an alleged harassment incident on Thursday night. A report from RPD said just before 9:40 p.m. a 24-year old and a 48-year old allegedly fought with other at a residence in the 700 block of West Pilger Street. Both were cited for harassment and were released at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen vehicle out of Oregon: two arrested in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody early Thursday morning in Redding after they were caught driving a stolen vehicle. Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, Redding Police responded to a stolen vehicle off of Churn Creek Road. The vehicle had been stolen out of Gresham Oregon, near Portland, and an officer recognized the vehicle.
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
KDRV
Grants Pass police looking for missing and endangered juvenile
11am UPDATE: Grants Pass PD has confirmed to Newswatch 12 that the child has been found safe. GRANTS PASS, Ore. - The Grants Pass police department is actively looking for and asking the publics help finding a missing and endangered juvenile. 13-year-old Malykai Trevino was last seen by his parent around 10 pm on Thursday when he snuck out of his home. Malykai is approximately 5'9" and 140 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tan and white sweater and black sweatpants. It is believed Malykai is on foot with a juvenile female in the Grants Pass area. Malykai is considered endangered because of his age.
kezi.com
Springfield police arrest two after shootings, find ghost guns and fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Two men were arrested early Friday morning after Eugene and Springfield police responded to two separate reports of shots fired in neighborhoods, the Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, the Eugene Police Department first responded to a call of shots fired near Walnut Lane and Harlow...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Wednesday. A report from RPD said at 3:15 p.m. the 78-year old allegedly drove his pickup into some landscaping which caused it to high center, at the intersection of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard and Northeast Rocky Ridge Drive. The report said the man was so intoxicated he was unable to comprehend standard field sobriety tests. He consented to a blood draw and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where that blood draw was obtained.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUG VIOLATION
Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant and cited for a drug violation by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 8:00 p.m. an officer contacted the suspect during an unrelated incident in the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street and learned he had a warrant for his arrest. The 43-year old man was detained on the warrant and admitted that he had methamphetamine in his pocket.
oregontoday.net
Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
KTVL
ASK 10: What is going on with Weed Elementary construction?
WEED — NEWS 10 Viewer Deborah Salvestrin wrote in asking about the construction progress on Weed Elementary... "Process has stopped. Contractor has left. Rumor is that the Siskiyou county superintendent of schools has received the state funding but is withholding payments to the contractor. Meanwhile the first building...A school cafeteria is standing there with no roof. Lots of building materials are also standing around waiting to be used. Such a shame. The students are the real victims here."
Comments / 2