Daily Northwestern
Malika Jackson’s colorful paintings on display at Evanston Art Center explore race and spirituality
Chicago Southside artist Malika Jackson’s artwork exploring serenity, faith and hope is on display at the Evanston Arts Center this fall. “Whisper of a World Without Words,” curated by Evanston artist Fran Joy, is open at the center from Sept. 10 to Oct. 9. The exhibit uses stylized realism to portray the quiet strength of individuals and to tackle issues like race.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston School Children’s Clothing Association returns to in-person orders for new school year
Evanston School Children’s Clothing Association is returning to its pre-pandemic format this school year: Students and families can again go to the organization’s clothing center to pick out their clothes. The organization, founded more than 90 years ago by Evanston/Skokie School District 65 parents, provides clothing to any...
Daily Northwestern
Puerta Abierta Preschool partners with Main-Dempster Mile, expands fundraising initiatives under new director
Under its new director, Puerta Abierta Preschool — Evanston’s sole Spanish-immersion preschool — has begun forging partnerships with the community through fundraising initiatives. Puerta Abierta was the Main-Dempster Mile’s annual Evanston Wine Walk charity partner. Thirty-seven local businesses hosted wine tastings along Main Street on Sept. 15....
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Miami (Ohio) 17, Northwestern 14
Northwestern continues to fail to bring the Ireland magic back to the mainland. Not even a lively, full student section nor the excitement of a prime time matchup could recreate the luck of the Irish. The Wildcats (1-3, 1-0 Big Ten) are now in the midst of a three-game losing streak – all in games they were significantly favored in.
Daily Northwestern
Football: 14 punts, upright doinks and more: Saturday was for the special teamers in Northwestern’s loss to Miami (Ohio)
Northwestern’s clash with Miami (Ohio) saw punters featured more frequently than Ryan Field advertisements for out-of-town corporate sponsors. The low-scoring affair between NU and the RedHawks provided the ultimate stage to display the chaotic brilliance that only special teams can offer. What unfolded Saturday was a performance for the...
Daily Northwestern
Football: “All of our goals are still in sight”: Wildcats outline path forward after winless September
From a 21-0 first-half deficit to Duke to start Northwestern’s stretch of September games to a run of 10 unanswered points that gave Miami (Ohio) a late win and mercifully ended the month, the Wildcats’ winless three-game homestand has derailed what looked to be a promising and program-defining season.
Daily Northwestern
Football: After scoring just 14 points against Miami (Ohio), Northwestern’s lack of offense creates problem with Big Ten opponents ahead
Let’s face it — Northwestern’s secondary looked terrible last week against Southern Illinois. But after getting back two starters versus Miami (Ohio) (2-2, 1-0 MAC) in junior defensive back Cameron Mitchell and junior safety Coco Azema, the sky room tightened up its coverage, boosting coach Jim O’Neil’s entire defense. The group only gave up 57 yards through the air.
