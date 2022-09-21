ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Malika Jackson’s colorful paintings on display at Evanston Art Center explore race and spirituality

Chicago Southside artist Malika Jackson’s artwork exploring serenity, faith and hope is on display at the Evanston Arts Center this fall. “Whisper of a World Without Words,” curated by Evanston artist Fran Joy, is open at the center from Sept. 10 to Oct. 9. The exhibit uses stylized realism to portray the quiet strength of individuals and to tackle issues like race.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Puerta Abierta Preschool partners with Main-Dempster Mile, expands fundraising initiatives under new director

Under its new director, Puerta Abierta Preschool — Evanston’s sole Spanish-immersion preschool — has begun forging partnerships with the community through fundraising initiatives. Puerta Abierta was the Main-Dempster Mile’s annual Evanston Wine Walk charity partner. Thirty-seven local businesses hosted wine tastings along Main Street on Sept. 15....
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Miami (Ohio) 17, Northwestern 14

Northwestern continues to fail to bring the Ireland magic back to the mainland. Not even a lively, full student section nor the excitement of a prime time matchup could recreate the luck of the Irish. The Wildcats (1-3, 1-0 Big Ten) are now in the midst of a three-game losing streak – all in games they were significantly favored in.
EVANSTON, IL
City
Evanston, IL
Daily Northwestern

Football: 14 punts, upright doinks and more: Saturday was for the special teamers in Northwestern’s loss to Miami (Ohio)

Northwestern’s clash with Miami (Ohio) saw punters featured more frequently than Ryan Field advertisements for out-of-town corporate sponsors. The low-scoring affair between NU and the RedHawks provided the ultimate stage to display the chaotic brilliance that only special teams can offer. What unfolded Saturday was a performance for the...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Football: After scoring just 14 points against Miami (Ohio), Northwestern’s lack of offense creates problem with Big Ten opponents ahead

Let’s face it — Northwestern’s secondary looked terrible last week against Southern Illinois. But after getting back two starters versus Miami (Ohio) (2-2, 1-0 MAC) in junior defensive back Cameron Mitchell and junior safety Coco Azema, the sky room tightened up its coverage, boosting coach Jim O’Neil’s entire defense. The group only gave up 57 yards through the air.
EVANSTON, IL

