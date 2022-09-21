Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Braves' Spencer Strider Placed on IL With Oblique Injury
The Atlanta Braves placed rookie pitching sensation Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list Saturday. The team announced Strider is dealing with a strained left oblique muscle and noted that the IL stint is retroactive to Sept. 21, meaning he will be eligible to return Oct. 5, which is the Braves' final game of the regular season.
Bleacher Report
Why Each Top MLB World Series Contender Could Lose in 2022 Playoffs
Don't worry about trying to slug through the final couple of weeks of the MLB regular season. Playoffs are around the corner, and we should have a good feel for who the top contenders will be in October. The NL East race is still compelling, with the New York Mets...
Bleacher Report
Albert Pujols' 700th HR Predicted by MLB Network Analyst in Viral Video from April
An April prediction from MLB Network host Greg Amsinger about Albert Pujols went viral Friday night after the St. Louis Cardinals legend hit his 700th career home run. Not only did Amsinger correctly forecast Pujols would reach No. 700, which seemed unlikely at the start of the season because of a lack of projected playing time, but he also guessed when and where the milestone blast would take place:
Bleacher Report
Craig Kimbrel Will No Longer Serve as Dodgers' Closer; Postseason Role TBD
Craig Kimbrel will no longer serve as the Los Angeles Dodgers' closer, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday. "I don’t know," Roberts said when asked if Kimbrel would return to being the team's closer in the postseason. "I think that’s where we’re at right now. Nothing is cemented but we think that’s the best way to go about it right now."
Bleacher Report
Albert Pujols on Reaching 700 HRs: 'It Was Always About Winning Championships'
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols called hitting his 700th home run "pretty special" but said he won't focus too much on his individual accomplishments until retirement. Pujols, who became the fourth player in MLB history to reach the 700-homer plateau Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, discussed his...
Bleacher Report
Albert Pujols Not Focused on Recovering 700th HR Ball: 'Souvenirs Are for the Fans'
St. Louis Cardinals icon Albert Pujols said he's not concerned about trying to recover his 700th home run ball from the fan who caught it in the left field bleachers at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. "Souvenirs are for the fans," Pujols told reporters. "If they wanna keep it, they...
Orioles turn to Austin Voth in bid for bounce-back win over Astros
The Baltimore Orioles will try to bounce back from a damaging loss when they host the Houston Astros in the
Bleacher Report
Luis Castillo, Mariners Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $108M
The Seattle Mariners agreed to a five-year contract extension with pitcher Luis Castillo on Saturday. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Castillo's extension is worth $108 million and can max out at $133 million with a sixth-year vesting option. The Mariners acquired Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds in a July 29 trade....
Bleacher Report
Mets Broadcaster Keith Hernandez Out for Rest of Regular Season After Shoulder Injury
New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez will not commentate for the remainder of the 2022 regular season after suffering an injury because of a fall. Hernandez's broadcast partner, Gary Cohen, explained what happened during the Mets' game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday night:. Cohen said Hernandez made...
Bleacher Report
Vintage Memorabilia Company Preemptively Offers $2M for Aaron Judge's 62nd HR Ball
If Aaron Judge breaks the American League home run record, a vintage memorabilia company is already prepared to make an offer to buy the ball. Per Darren Rovell of the Action Network, Memory Lane Inc. is offering $2 million if the New York Yankees star gets to 62 homers before the end of the regular season.
Bleacher Report
Report: Goldman Sachs Hired to Assess Orioles Sale amid Angelos Family Lawsuits
Amid ongoing lawsuits between the Angelos family, the Baltimore Orioles hired Goldman Sachs to assess the franchise for a potential sale. Per The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan, the team "quietly" made the hire because of the "ongoing bitter lawsuits between members of the Angelos family." Kaplan noted the future of the...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Albert Pujols Joins MLB's 700 HR Club with 2 Homers vs. Dodgers
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols became just the fourth player in MLB history to hit 700 career home runs after smacking a pair of long balls against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. Pujols' first blast was a two-run shot off starting pitcher Andrew Heaney in the third inning...
Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Rumors: Rangers May Pursue Mets Star If He Tests Free Agency
The Texas Rangers may pursue New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom if the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner declines his $32.5 million player option for 2023 and becomes a free agent next offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post provided the news Thursday. "The Rangers are...
Bleacher Report
Mike Trout Says Himself, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts Are Best OFs in MLB
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout's ranking of the best outfielders in Major League Baseball includes three MVP winners and possibly a fourth, depending on how things play out this season. In an interview with Chris Henderson of WKRN, Trout included himself, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Bryce Harper on...
