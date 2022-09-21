Craig Kimbrel will no longer serve as the Los Angeles Dodgers' closer, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday. "I don’t know," Roberts said when asked if Kimbrel would return to being the team's closer in the postseason. "I think that’s where we’re at right now. Nothing is cemented but we think that’s the best way to go about it right now."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO