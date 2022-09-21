ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Braves' Spencer Strider Placed on IL With Oblique Injury

The Atlanta Braves placed rookie pitching sensation Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list Saturday. The team announced Strider is dealing with a strained left oblique muscle and noted that the IL stint is retroactive to Sept. 21, meaning he will be eligible to return Oct. 5, which is the Braves' final game of the regular season.
Why Each Top MLB World Series Contender Could Lose in 2022 Playoffs

Don't worry about trying to slug through the final couple of weeks of the MLB regular season. Playoffs are around the corner, and we should have a good feel for who the top contenders will be in October. The NL East race is still compelling, with the New York Mets...
Albert Pujols' 700th HR Predicted by MLB Network Analyst in Viral Video from April

An April prediction from MLB Network host Greg Amsinger about Albert Pujols went viral Friday night after the St. Louis Cardinals legend hit his 700th career home run. Not only did Amsinger correctly forecast Pujols would reach No. 700, which seemed unlikely at the start of the season because of a lack of projected playing time, but he also guessed when and where the milestone blast would take place:
Craig Kimbrel Will No Longer Serve as Dodgers' Closer; Postseason Role TBD

Craig Kimbrel will no longer serve as the Los Angeles Dodgers' closer, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday. "I don’t know," Roberts said when asked if Kimbrel would return to being the team's closer in the postseason. "I think that’s where we’re at right now. Nothing is cemented but we think that’s the best way to go about it right now."
Luis Castillo, Mariners Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $108M

The Seattle Mariners agreed to a five-year contract extension with pitcher Luis Castillo on Saturday. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Castillo's extension is worth $108 million and can max out at $133 million with a sixth-year vesting option. The Mariners acquired Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds in a July 29 trade....
Vintage Memorabilia Company Preemptively Offers $2M for Aaron Judge's 62nd HR Ball

If Aaron Judge breaks the American League home run record, a vintage memorabilia company is already prepared to make an offer to buy the ball. Per Darren Rovell of the Action Network, Memory Lane Inc. is offering $2 million if the New York Yankees star gets to 62 homers before the end of the regular season.
Mike Trout Says Himself, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts Are Best OFs in MLB

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout's ranking of the best outfielders in Major League Baseball includes three MVP winners and possibly a fourth, depending on how things play out this season. In an interview with Chris Henderson of WKRN, Trout included himself, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Bryce Harper on...
