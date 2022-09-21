Read full article on original website
In a win for gun control advocates, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express plan to start separately categorizing sales at gun stores
The decision comes after the International Organization for Standardization, a Geneva-based nonprofit, approved the creation of a merchant code for gun retailers.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Republicans to introduce permitting bill rivaling Dem proposal: 'Exporting our wealth to China and Russia'
House Republican leaders are set to introduce permitting reform legislation Thursday that aims to shore up the domestic critical mineral supply chain and boost energy independence. The Securing American Mineral Supply Chains Act, spearheaded by House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., would streamline the permitting and approval...
Holiday hiring: These companies are seeking seasonal workers
Several companies including Walmart, Target and UPS have already announced plans to boost their seasonal staff in order to prepare for another bustling holiday filled with online and in-person shopping. This holiday season, although set against an uncertain economic environment, is expected to be busy, and retailers are trying to...
Rent on the rise: US markets where prices rose fastest in August
RDFN REDFIN CORP. 6.19 -0.13 -2.06%. All the top ten markets with the fastest rising rent year-over-year saw increases of at least 17%. However, rents in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Nashville jumped more than 20% last month, according to Redfin. August did mark the smallest annual increase in the national median...
California’s state law AB-5 is essential to improving the lives of misclassified workers
A California court has finally lifted the injunction that prevented a state law on worker misclassification—AB-5—from going into effect. The decision is a huge win for California truck drivers and other misclassified workers. Critics of the law claim AB-5 prevents workers from making their own choices about their...
Tesla countersues California agency behind race bias lawsuit
Tesla Inc on Thursday countersued the California agency that has accused the electric carmaker of tolerating widespread race discrimination at its flagship assembly plant. Tesla in a complaint filed in state court in Alameda County said the California Civil Rights Department (CRD), which sued the company in February, adopted "underground regulations" allowing it to file the lawsuit without first notifying Tesla of the claims or giving the company a chance to settle.
Boeing to pay $200 million to settle SEC investigation related to 737 MAX crashes
Boeing Co. will pay $200 million to settle a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into allegedly misleading statements the company and then-Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg made about the 737 MAX jets that crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia, regulators said. Mr. Muilenburg agreed to pay $1 million to settle the SEC’s...
Visa is going to track gun store sales. Republicans are furious.
Leaders from both parties have grown increasingly aggressive in using their power — and their financial resources — to cajole corporations into adopting practices that adhere to their respective ideologies.
Rewards credit cards can be 'inflation fighters' but only if used correctly, expert warns
Credit card holders can take advantage of cards that offer rewards to earn cash, points or airline miles. But if those cards aren't used correctly, the rewards won't be worth it, one expert cautions. Some cards will even pay you a few hundred dollars just to sign up, which can...
Labor Department watchdog identifies $45 billion of potential pandemic unemployment fraud
The Labor Department inspector general on Thursday identified $45.6 billion in potential unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic, a figure that far exceeds past estimates. A sweeping federal relief package signed by former President Trump in March 2020 expanded the ability for individuals to receive unemployment benefits, leading more than...
Wake Up Call: Ethics Group Hits 15 AGs With Election Complaints
In today’s column, law firms in Puerto Rico are trying to keep working after Hurricane Fiona hit the island; Eversheds Sutherland moved to bigger premises for its growing Chicago office; and Donald Trump’s Save America political action committee spent $3.9 million on legal fees in August. Leading off,...
GM to invest $760M to shift Ohio plant to EV-part production
General Motors Co said Friday it will invest $760 million at its Toledo, Ohio factory to build drive units for electric trucks, the automaker's first U.S. powertrain facility repurposed for EV-related production. The largest U.S. automaker currently builds GM’s six-speed, eight-speed and 10-speed rear-wheel drive and nine-speed front-wheel drive transmissions...
Mark Zuckerberg hit with legal complaints over alleged attempt to influence 2020 election
FIRST ON FOX: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, his wife and three voting rights groups were hit Thursday with legal complaints alleging malfeasance related to activities surrounding the 2020 election. The Center for Renewing America (CRA) filed two complaints — the first against Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan and the...
