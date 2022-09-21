ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Republicans to introduce permitting bill rivaling Dem proposal: 'Exporting our wealth to China and Russia'

House Republican leaders are set to introduce permitting reform legislation Thursday that aims to shore up the domestic critical mineral supply chain and boost energy independence. The Securing American Mineral Supply Chains Act, spearheaded by House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., would streamline the permitting and approval...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Holiday hiring: These companies are seeking seasonal workers

Several companies including Walmart, Target and UPS have already announced plans to boost their seasonal staff in order to prepare for another bustling holiday filled with online and in-person shopping. This holiday season, although set against an uncertain economic environment, is expected to be busy, and retailers are trying to...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Rent on the rise: US markets where prices rose fastest in August

RDFN REDFIN CORP. 6.19 -0.13 -2.06%. All the top ten markets with the fastest rising rent year-over-year saw increases of at least 17%. However, rents in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Nashville jumped more than 20% last month, according to Redfin. August did mark the smallest annual increase in the national median...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOXBusiness

Tesla countersues California agency behind race bias lawsuit

Tesla Inc on Thursday countersued the California agency that has accused the electric carmaker of tolerating widespread race discrimination at its flagship assembly plant. Tesla in a complaint filed in state court in Alameda County said the California Civil Rights Department (CRD), which sued the company in February, adopted "underground regulations" allowing it to file the lawsuit without first notifying Tesla of the claims or giving the company a chance to settle.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Boeing to pay $200 million to settle SEC investigation related to 737 MAX crashes

Boeing Co. will pay $200 million to settle a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into allegedly misleading statements the company and then-Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg made about the 737 MAX jets that crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia, regulators said. Mr. Muilenburg agreed to pay $1 million to settle the SEC’s...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Ethics Group Hits 15 AGs With Election Complaints

In today’s column, law firms in Puerto Rico are trying to keep working after Hurricane Fiona hit the island; Eversheds Sutherland moved to bigger premises for its growing Chicago office; and Donald Trump’s Save America political action committee spent $3.9 million on legal fees in August. Leading off,...
FLORIDA STATE
FOXBusiness

GM to invest $760M to shift Ohio plant to EV-part production

General Motors Co said Friday it will invest $760 million at its Toledo, Ohio factory to build drive units for electric trucks, the automaker's first U.S. powertrain facility repurposed for EV-related production. The largest U.S. automaker currently builds GM’s six-speed, eight-speed and 10-speed rear-wheel drive and nine-speed front-wheel drive transmissions...
TOLEDO, OH

