Man dies of several stab wounds; Harlingen police investigate
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old man died Saturday after being stabbed multiple times, and the Harlingen Police Department’s major crimes unit has launched an investigation. The victim, Jonathan Erevia, died after officers arrived at 4 a.m. at the 1400 block of Findley Street and found him “lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds,” […]
Brownsville police seeking person of interest in string of car thefts
Brownsville police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a string of car thefts. Ale Martinez was named by police as a person of interest in several thefts of motor vehicle cases, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Martinez is...
Crash kills man in Rio Hondo; DPS investigates other driver
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened late Friday east of Rio Hondo. A man identified as Daniel Manuel Olivarez, 25, of Rio Hondo, died of his injuries, DPS reported. DPS is currently withholding the identity of the other driver, who has not […]
DPS: One dead after two-vehicle crash north of Alton
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a two-car crash that left one passenger dead north of Alton. According to a release from DPS, the accident occurred at 12:03 a.m. Saturday on Moorefield Road, south of FM 681 and north of Alton. The two vehicles in the crash were […]
COVID-19 deaths rise toward 4,000 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After three more people died of COVID-19, officials announced early Friday that Hidalgo County is two deaths shy of 4,000 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll now includes two Edinburg men in their 70s and a woman from Pharr also in her 70s. Two of the people […]
McAllen police: Three charged in connection with assault at Sharyland Pioneer High School
Three male subjects, including a juvenile, were charged Saturday in connection with an assault investigation at Sharyland Pioneer High School. Achilles Barroso, 17, Angel Saldivar, 18, and an unidentified juvenile were charged with assault in connection with an incident that occurred on campus Friday, according to McAllen police spokeswoman Officer Olivia Lopez.
DPS: Charges pending for driver in Rio Hondo crash that killed 25-year-old man
A driver may be facing charges after a two-vehicle crash killed a 25-year-old Rio Hondo man Friday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers say the crash happened at about 11:17 p.m. on FM 2925 and SH 106 in Rio Hondo. Preliminary investigation reveals a white Mitsubishi...
DPS: 19 migrants detained during human smuggling attempt by plane in McAllen
A Houston-bound plane carrying 19 migrants was grounded in McAllen on Friday in what authorities are calling a human smuggling attempt, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane was grounded at McCreery Aviation Co., near the McAllen International Airport, after DPS received a tip concerning three vehicles...
RGV True Crime: Teen found in shallow grave along Rio Grande
On Oct. 26, 1992, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office received information that there was a body buried along the banks of the Rio Grande in the area of FM 1419. Today, the slaying of 17-year-old Marcelino Velazco remains unsolved.
Texas State Troopers investigating a fatal single-car accident on US-77
23-year-old Marco Antonio Tabasco from Harlingen was ejected from the car and died at the scene, officials said.
Harlingen man killed in overnight crash near Robstown
A Harlingen man is dead after an overnight crash in Robstown, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS investigators say Marc Antonio Tabasco, 23, was thrown out of his car when he overcorrected on US 77, causing the car to rollover. DPS says Tabasco was speeding.
Suspect Arrest In Deadly Harlingen Shooting
Police in Harlingen have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week. Police say 45-year-old Juan Jose Martinez was taken into custody on Wednesday. Martinez is accused of murder and aggravated assault in the death of 34-year-old Eric Lopez. Lopez’s body was found in a vehicle...
McAllen police identify suspect in store robbery investigation
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are seeking help to find a man wanted for a robbery last month. Police responded to a convenience store robbery at 12:28 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the 200 block of E. Highway 83. McAllen police identified Ricardo Villarreal, 38, as the suspect,...
COVID-19 deaths impacting the Rio Grande Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coronavirus continues to impact many lives across the Rio Grande Valley, with health leaders calculating even more deaths. Friday, there were two COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County and three in Hidalgo County. Health leaders are urging the community to take precautions before the holiday season. “The more protected we are as […]
Hidalgo County reports three coronavirus-related deaths, 285 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 285 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Two men in their 70s or older from Edinburg and a woman in her 70s or older from Pharr died as a result of...
Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
Man charged with murder in connection with Harlingen homicide investigation
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Harlingen. An arrest warrant was obtained for Juan Jose Martinez after the Harlingen Police Department Criminal Investigation division conducted an extensive investigation. On Monday, at about 3:15 p.m., Harlingen police located a vehicle on the 1900...
Source: Migrants apprehended on private plane leaving McAllen
About 20 migrants were detained and processed by immigration authorities Friday on a flight that was due to leave for Killeen, according to a source familiar with the incident. Border Patrol agents and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were seen inspecting a private plane Friday morning at...
Woman paid $300 to transport fentanyl, documents allege
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities found over 5 pounds of suspected fentanyl after a traffic stop in Pharr. Cynthia Patricia Perez Ruvalcaba was arrested on charges of possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, approximately 2.5 kg of fentanyl, a federal complaint stated. On Wednesday, an officer with the Pharr Police Department conducted a […]
Police search for man in taco restaurant burglary
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a suspect after a taco restaurant was burglarized. The man is considered a person of interest in a burglary of a business case, according to a post by the Brownsville Police Department. Police said the man was able to enter Taqueria Siberia located on International Blvd. […]
