ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Man dies of several stab wounds; Harlingen police investigate

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old man died Saturday after being stabbed multiple times, and the Harlingen Police Department’s major crimes unit has launched an investigation. The victim, Jonathan Erevia, died after officers arrived at 4 a.m. at the 1400 block of Findley Street and found him “lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds,” […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Crash kills man in Rio Hondo; DPS investigates other driver

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened late Friday east of Rio Hondo. A man identified as Daniel Manuel Olivarez, 25, of Rio Hondo, died of his injuries, DPS reported. DPS is currently withholding the identity of the other driver, who has not […]
RIO HONDO, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: One dead after two-vehicle crash north of Alton

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a two-car crash that left one passenger dead north of Alton. According to a release from DPS, the accident occurred at 12:03 a.m. Saturday on Moorefield Road, south of FM 681 and north of Alton. The two vehicles in the crash were […]
ALTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harlingen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 deaths rise toward 4,000 in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After three more people died of COVID-19, officials announced early Friday that Hidalgo County is two deaths shy of 4,000 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll now includes two Edinburg men in their 70s and a woman from Pharr also in her 70s. Two of the people […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

DPS: 19 migrants detained during human smuggling attempt by plane in McAllen

A Houston-bound plane carrying 19 migrants was grounded in McAllen on Friday in what authorities are calling a human smuggling attempt, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane was grounded at McCreery Aviation Co., near the McAllen International Airport, after DPS received a tip concerning three vehicles...
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Union Pacific Conductor
KRGV

Harlingen man killed in overnight crash near Robstown

A Harlingen man is dead after an overnight crash in Robstown, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS investigators say Marc Antonio Tabasco, 23, was thrown out of his car when he overcorrected on US 77, causing the car to rollover. DPS says Tabasco was speeding.
ROBSTOWN, TX
kurv.com

Suspect Arrest In Deadly Harlingen Shooting

Police in Harlingen have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week. Police say 45-year-old Juan Jose Martinez was taken into custody on Wednesday. Martinez is accused of murder and aggravated assault in the death of 34-year-old Eric Lopez. Lopez’s body was found in a vehicle...
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

McAllen police identify suspect in store robbery investigation

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are seeking help to find a man wanted for a robbery last month. Police responded to a convenience store robbery at 12:28 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the 200 block of E. Highway 83. McAllen police identified Ricardo Villarreal, 38, as the suspect,...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 deaths impacting the Rio Grande Valley

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coronavirus continues to impact many lives across the Rio Grande Valley, with health leaders calculating even more deaths. Friday, there were two COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County and three in Hidalgo County. Health leaders are urging the community to take precautions before the holiday season. “The more protected we are as […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
ROBSTOWN, TX
KRGV

Man charged with murder in connection with Harlingen homicide investigation

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Harlingen. An arrest warrant was obtained for Juan Jose Martinez after the Harlingen Police Department Criminal Investigation division conducted an extensive investigation. On Monday, at about 3:15 p.m., Harlingen police located a vehicle on the 1900...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Source: Migrants apprehended on private plane leaving McAllen

About 20 migrants were detained and processed by immigration authorities Friday on a flight that was due to leave for Killeen, according to a source familiar with the incident. Border Patrol agents and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were seen inspecting a private plane Friday morning at...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman paid $300 to transport fentanyl, documents allege

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities found over 5 pounds of suspected fentanyl after a traffic stop in Pharr. Cynthia Patricia Perez Ruvalcaba was arrested on charges of possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, approximately 2.5 kg of fentanyl, a federal complaint stated. On Wednesday, an officer with the Pharr Police Department conducted a […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Police search for man in taco restaurant burglary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a suspect after a taco restaurant was burglarized. The man is considered a person of interest in a burglary of a business case, according to a post by the Brownsville Police Department. Police said the man was able to enter Taqueria Siberia located on International Blvd. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy