DOC invests $4 million in American Rescue plan funds to boost Rexburg entrepreneurship

U.S. Highway 20 meetings postponed after Gov. Little meets with local officials
Public meetings to discuss Idaho Transportation Department’s plans to potentially expand U.S. Highway 20 into a four-lane highway from Chester to State Highway-87 junction have been postponed. The meetings were originally scheduled for Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 in Ashton and Island Park.
Madison School District celebrates Homecoming Week (photos)
Madison School District held its annual Homecoming Parade down Main Street on Friday. Students, athletes, clubs and teachers from the elementary schools, middle school, junior high and high school all participated.
Sugar-Salem Homecoming Parade 2022 (photos)
Sugar-Salem School District held its annual Homecoming parade Friday in Sugar City. Students from all the district's schools, sports, clubs, music organizations and activities participated.
South Fremont win streak snapped by Snake River
THOMAS -- The Snake River Panthers made a bit of a statement as they celebrated homecoming Friday night with a 32-22 3A non-conference victory over the fourth-ranked and previously unbeaten South Fremont Cougars. They can't be overlooked.
Sugar-Salem rolls past Marsh Valley for Homecoming win
SUGAR CITY- When sports and community come together to see their team for homecoming, the home team’s mindset is to get the win and celebrate with loved ones and their peers. For the Sugar-Salem Diggers, it was that and much more on Friday night as the Diggers were able to shut out the Marsh Valley Eagles 63-0.
Previewing Week 5 football games
A first look at the area’s Week 5 games. South Fremont at Snake River, 7 p.m.
