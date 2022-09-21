ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Slammed for Feeding Leftover Dinner Boyfriend Cooked to Her Dog

By Ashley Gale
The internet has slammed a woman for feeding her dog the leftovers from the dinner her boyfriend made for her.

Published on Reddit's r/AmITheA**hole forum, a woman under the anonymous username u/throwawayscraps shared her story to receive feedback from the "AITA" community. The viral post has over 10,000 upvotes and 4,000 comments.

The original poster (OP) began her story by explaining that she has been dating her boyfriend, "Jay," for four months and is very happy in the relationship. Recently, Jay planned an entire day with the OP as they went on a nature walk and then returned to his house where he made dinner for her. She was ecstatic about the date as it would be her first time at his house. Since they were going on a walk, she brought her dog, "Shelby," with her, as Jay was okay with it.

For dinner, he made a roast and some vegetables. Once dinner was finished, she decided to take some of the leftover roast and vegetables and made a plate for her dog. When Jay asked what she was doing with the leftover food, she explained that she was going to feed it to Shelby.

The OP wrote, "Jay said something like 'Well that's not dog food.' Jay knows I mainly feed Shelby a raw diet. I opened the door to put the plate down for Shelby and Jay got up, took the plate away from her, went to the kitchen and came back with it wrapped up in tinfoil and told me to leave. His excuse was that he made dinner for me and him, not me, him, and my dog and that I should've asked before I helped myself since he would've used his leftovers.

"I did leave but not before telling him that he made that meal for us so I could do with some of it as I pleased and he knew damn well how I feed Shelby. I tried talking to my friend about it later that night but she said Jay was right to be upset but this friend has never really approved of how I treat my own dog so I feel like she was probably a bit biased and the wrong person to ask," she concluded.

In an edit, the OP confirmed that she doesn't eat out often and if she does, she only feeds Shelby food that is safe for her to consume. Typical meals for her dog includes brown rice, raw vegetables, ground chicken hearts and beef livers. The meat is boiled enough to kill the bacteria that can be harmful to dogs. She confirmed that the meat was prepared safely for Shelby to eat and got fresh vegetables.

Newsweek reached out to u/throwawayscraps for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5hOo_0i3du1u000
Above, a woman feeds her dog. Published to Reddit's r/AmITheA**hole forum, a woman asked the community if she was in the wrong for feeding her dog the leftovers of the dinner that her boyfriend cooked for her. Prostock-Studio/iStock / Getty Images Plus

What human foods are OK for dogs to eat?

Have you ever wanted to feed your pup human food but don't know which ones are safe for dogs to consume? Here is a list of foods that dogs can and cannot eat, according to the American Kennel Club:

Can Eat

  • Bread (no spices or raisins)
  • Cashews
  • Cheese
  • Coconut
  • Eggs (fully cooked)
  • Corn
  • Fish
  • Ham
  • Honey
  • Peanut butter
  • Pork
  • Popcorn (unsalted and unbuttered)
  • Quinoa
  • Salmon
  • Wheat/grains
  • Turkey
  • Tuna
  • Shrimp

Cannot Eat

  • Macadamia nuts
  • Ice cream
  • Garlic
  • Cinnamon
  • Chocolate
  • Almonds

Newsweek has published several articles on the topic of dogs including a woman who was backed for leaving her date after being "offended" by a man's dog, a "jealous" woman who was praised for offending her friend with her opinions about dogs and two women who were slammed for tying up a man's dog outside.

Redditor reactions

"Yes, [you're the a**hole]," u/He_Who_Is_Right shared, receiving the top comment of over 28,000 upvotes, "Your (now ex–) boyfriend made a special meal for you. You took a large hunk of that special meal and gave it to your dog. Not only that, but you did so knowing it would upset your (now ex–) boyfriend.

"You should have brought dog food to feed Shelby. You should not have fed Shelby with people food, and you should particularly not have fed your dog with the special dinner your (now ex–) boyfriend prepared for you. It is wholly irrelevant that 'Jay knows [you] mainly feed Shelby a raw diet,'" the commenter continued.

"[You're the a**hole]. You did not feed your dog table scraps. You took half of the leftover meat from the meal to feed to your dog," u/4games1 commented.

"[You're the a**hole] It would have taken 5 seconds to ask. A quarter of a roast is not table scraps, you're also the [a**hole] for misrepresenting the situation. Just because he knows the bonkers way you choose to feed your dog doesn't mean he wants to spend his hard earned money and effort to feed him the same way," u/thoracicbunk explained.

"I say this as someone who feeds their dog safe table scraps all the time - [You're the a**hole] . Roast is expensive and for him to have bought and prepared this meal for you to enjoy and then you just put probably $10 of meat on a plate for the dog without asking is ridiculous," u/HauntingAccomplice wrote.

