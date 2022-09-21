Reconsider the marriage, this could be a harbinger of things to come, such as her kid not being held accountable. Ntm, she called you names for sticking up for your daughter! Das is in the right here, weddings shouldn't replace existing family!
The fiancés wedding stuff takes priority over a happy home life and resolving an issue her child caused. Red flag.
About face dad and run. If a dress is more important then her daughter breaking the iPad and having to replace it there is a big problem. Ask yourself if the sink was linking water all over was she going to just leave it go until after the wedding or call the plumber and get it fix and just delay everything that has been planned until a later date? Run dad you can fine someone who you really deserve and who reserves you.
Comments / 8