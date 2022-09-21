ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa man accused of selling meth arrested, police say

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
A Santa Rosa man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of selling methamphetamine.

Ruperto Franco-Lopez, 32, was arrested near his home on Bonneau Road when investigators served a search warrant, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

A drug-trafficking investigation began in early August. Investigators believe the suspect was selling “large amounts” of meth across the city and nearby areas, police said.

Detectives searched Franco-Lopez’s home about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found about 5 pounds of meth, packaging material and scales, officials added.

Police want anyone with information to dial 707-543-3600.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com.

