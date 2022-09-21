Read full article on original website
Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say
A "convicted East TN burglar" on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.
whopam.com
Elkton man arrested in connection with Logan County home invasion
An Elkton man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion from August 1 on Deerlick Road in Logan County that led to gunfire. Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined 35-year old Joshua Taylor of Russellville and 33-year old William Michael Rice of Elkton allegedly forced their way inside a home in the 4300 block of Deerlick Road at about 1 a.m. August 1.
WSMV
Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating
ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
WBKO
Two arrested following Logan Co. murder investigation from August
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and a woman were arrested following a murder investigation in Lewisburg back in August. Kentucky State Police conducted a murder investigation on August 11 after Ronald Cable, 57, was found shot in his driveway on Deer Lick Road in Lewisburg. Police have now...
Vehicle theft suspect shot by armed citizen
The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lanes on I-40 near the Donelson Pike exit around 6 a.m.
fox17.com
Metro Nashville Police ask for help identifying fatal hit & run driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit & run crash n Wednesday night. Police report the hit & run took place around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1100 block of Bell Road. 37-year-old Paul Chadwick died from injuries after being struck by the white SUV.
2 charged following Clarksville smoke shop robbery
Several days after a clerk was stabbed during a smoke shop robbery in Clarksville, authorities announced that two men were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
whopam.com
East Ninth Street burglary investigated by HPD
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Thursday at a home on East Ninth Street. An unknown suspect removed a window pane from the door of a home in the 1000 block of East Ninth between 6:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., unlocked the door and then went inside and took a 65-inch television and Amazon Firestick, according to the report.
whopam.com
Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder
Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
fox17.com
Sheriff's Office warns Middle Tennesseans of suspicious packages with white powder inside
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Dickson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is warning Middle Tennesseans of suspicious packages containing a white powder being delivered to homes. DCSO reports some residents may have seen a post being shared on Facebook depicting what appears to be an Amazon gift card with instructions.
WSMV
Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville. According to police, 86-year-old James Mosley was driving in the wrong direction on Briley Parkway in Dodge pickup truck when he collided, head-on, with a Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Torrye Watson-Pamplin. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Man arrested after reportedly throwing kitten into firepit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly threw a kitten into a firepit, leading to its death.
Report: 2 arrested in Tennessee after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Crash closes Dunbar Cave Road, 4 vehicles crash at Trenton and Tiny Town
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Four vehicles crashed at Trenton Road and Tiny Town Road Friday morning. The crash happened at about 5:40 a.m. and there were injuries, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The southbound lanes of Trenton at Tiny Town were shut down and CPD is...
wkdzradio.com
Deputies Look For Man After Road Rage Incident
Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a road rage incident at the intersection of Canton Road and Linton Road Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a man believed to be in his 60’s driving a silver dually pickup got upset after accidentally being cut off and backed into the other vehicle and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville woman allegedly threatened daughter with a gun
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Clarksville Police arrested Collanthia Andrews, 33, of Clarksville and charged her with aggravated child abuse and neglect after the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her own daughter and threatened her life. Police said in an affidavit that the incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, took place...
whopam.com
Clarksville police investigate shots fired incident
Clarksville police investigated a shots fired incident on Peachers Mill Road between Broadmore and Mill Creek Road. A news release says no injuries were reported in the gunfire and investigators are working to determine who was involved in the incident. Anyone with information on the incident should call Clarksville Crime...
whopam.com
Man arrested on assault, gun charges
An investigation on Richard Street Friday morning led to the arrest of a man on assault and gun-related charges. A woman told Hopkinsville police that 47-year old Ricky Wimberly of Hopkinsville entered her house just after 4 a.m. after she told him to go away and he remained there until police arrived.
Police searching for man who tried to rob Regions Bank
Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to rob a Regions Bank on Murfreesboro Pike Friday morning.
WSMV
Police close road during active shooting investigation
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting and car crash Tuesday night on Peachers Mill Road between Broadmore and Mill Creek. Both incidents are believed to be related. Police said there are no victims nor anyone in custody as the scene is still being processed in the...
