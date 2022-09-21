ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Elkton man arrested in connection with Logan County home invasion

An Elkton man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion from August 1 on Deerlick Road in Logan County that led to gunfire. Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined 35-year old Joshua Taylor of Russellville and 33-year old William Michael Rice of Elkton allegedly forced their way inside a home in the 4300 block of Deerlick Road at about 1 a.m. August 1.
Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating

ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
Metro Nashville Police ask for help identifying fatal hit & run driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit & run crash n Wednesday night. Police report the hit & run took place around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1100 block of Bell Road. 37-year-old Paul Chadwick died from injuries after being struck by the white SUV.
East Ninth Street burglary investigated by HPD

Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Thursday at a home on East Ninth Street. An unknown suspect removed a window pane from the door of a home in the 1000 block of East Ninth between 6:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., unlocked the door and then went inside and took a 65-inch television and Amazon Firestick, according to the report.
Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder

Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville. According to police, 86-year-old James Mosley was driving in the wrong direction on Briley Parkway in Dodge pickup truck when he collided, head-on, with a Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Torrye Watson-Pamplin. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies Look For Man After Road Rage Incident

Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a road rage incident at the intersection of Canton Road and Linton Road Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a man believed to be in his 60’s driving a silver dually pickup got upset after accidentally being cut off and backed into the other vehicle and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
Clarksville woman allegedly threatened daughter with a gun

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Clarksville Police arrested Collanthia Andrews, 33, of Clarksville and charged her with aggravated child abuse and neglect after the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her own daughter and threatened her life. Police said in an affidavit that the incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, took place...
Clarksville police investigate shots fired incident

Clarksville police investigated a shots fired incident on Peachers Mill Road between Broadmore and Mill Creek Road. A news release says no injuries were reported in the gunfire and investigators are working to determine who was involved in the incident. Anyone with information on the incident should call Clarksville Crime...
Man arrested on assault, gun charges

An investigation on Richard Street Friday morning led to the arrest of a man on assault and gun-related charges. A woman told Hopkinsville police that 47-year old Ricky Wimberly of Hopkinsville entered her house just after 4 a.m. after she told him to go away and he remained there until police arrived.
Police close road during active shooting investigation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting and car crash Tuesday night on Peachers Mill Road between Broadmore and Mill Creek. Both incidents are believed to be related. Police said there are no victims nor anyone in custody as the scene is still being processed in the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

