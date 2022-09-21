Read full article on original website
Door and Kewaunee counties slip into low COVID-19 community level
Door and Kewaunee counties find themselves in the low COVID-19 community level for the first time in months, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Both counties have not been in that category since the beginning of July. The metric is based on the number of new cases and hospitalizations and the current number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive people. In this week’s Door County’s situation update, the public health department announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 out of 84 tests administered earlier this week and no additional deaths or hospitalizations. Washington Island is experiencing a surge, according to the Washington Island Community Health Program. They canceled their office hours along with some of their special events occurring due to the elevated cases on the island. Kewaunee County reported last week 26 new cases and no additional deaths or hospitalizations. Nearly half of the state’s counties, including Door and Kewaunee counties, are currently at the low COVID-19 community level.
Pandemic, inflation brings change to lunchroom
School lunches are not like what you remember growing up or even what they were before the pandemic. In March 2020, food service at schools like Sturgeon Bay had to switch from serving students in a line to boxing them up for delivery during the summer. For the last two years, school lunches went from being free and reduced for those qualified to complimentary for all as students made their way back into the lunch room. So far this year, the lunchroom operates similarly to what it was before the pandemic, but some factors still linger. For starters, Sturgeon Bay School District Food Service Director Jenny Spude says the option to have a free breakfast as they have had for the last two years stuck around because of all of the positives that surround it.
Living on purpose
Over the years, I have been fortunate to participate in numerous Leadership Development Courses both on the civilian side as well as with the military. A few years ago, I was introduced to a world class leadership organization located right her in Northeast Wisconsin. At the time Superintendent Glenn Schlender had invited me to one of their events as a visitor. I was immediate hooked as the content and delivery were unlike anything I had experienced before. The name of the organization is Initiative One, and just last year, our very own County Administrator Scott Feldt, who was also impressed by this organization made it possible for members of our County Leadership staff to attend their leadership Transformation series.
DCAS hosting new telescope open house Saturday
This Saturday, you can get the best view of the skies ever seen around the peninsula at a unique open house at the Leif Evenson Observatory in Sturgeon Bay. The Door County Astronomical Society is hosting the event at the Ray and Ruthie Stonecipher Astronomy Center within Crossroads at Big Creek. A new 17-inch PlaneWave telescope was installed last month, and President Dave Lenius says visitors will be amazed at the capabilities of the new capital improvement project that cost about $75,000 to install.
March turns into new organization fighting for women's rights
In the coming week, you will have another opportunity in Sister Bay to make your voice heard regarding women’s rights. Earlier this summer, over 250 people and 30 local businesses supported the Walk for Women, an event created in the wake of the United States Supreme Court’s decision to make abortion rights a state issue. At the time, Emma Cox was hopeful the march was just the first step for women’s rights advocacy in northern Door County, as more than 50 people indicated afterward they would like to help organize future events. With that, the group Northern Door Activism was born. They will host their next event at Peach Barn Brewery, where obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Kristin Lyerly will be joined by the area’s Democratic candidates for state Assembly, Senate, and Lieutenant Governor for a discussion on women’s reproductive rights. Cox is happy the issue has hit a chord in the community.
Records fall for local runners at Bremser Invite
Personal and season records were not safe at the Bremser Cross Country Invite hosted by Mishicot High School on Thursday. Nearly all of the runners from Luxemburg-Casco, Algoma, Gibraltar, Kewaunee, Sevastopol, Sturgeon Bay, and Southern Door had at least a season-best time while several had the best race of their high school career.
Competitive balance proposal targets successful teams
Sturgeon Bay soccer and Luxemburg-Casco volleyball would likely have to play up a division if a new competitive balance proposal is approved. According to WisSports.net, the WIAA is discussing a new proposal to address the gap between the best and worst teams in a given division by assigning them points based on their success in the state tournament series. Teams could get up to four points for winning a state title and at least one if they make it to a sectional final or Level 2 playoff for football. Accumulate at least six points in three years, and you could find yourself in a higher division. If the proposal were in effect this fall, the Spartans volleyball would undoubtedly find themselves in the Division 1 Tournament after winning their third straight state championship in Division 2. If the system were in place a few years ago, the Clippers soccer team also would have found themselves in a higher division after playing in four state tournaments and winning the gold ball twice. Spartans volleyball coach Jeff Frey believes the proposal punishes success but admits addressing competitive balance is a tricky topic.
Vikings roll over Gillett on 105.1 The GOAT
Gibraltar scored early and often as they dominated the Gillett Tigers 62-8 Friday night. The Vikings got the scoring going right away as Braden Kita ripped off a 55 yard touchdown run that went all the way to the endzone for a quick 7-0 lead. Kita would find Will Friendenfels on back to back drives and before you know it it was 28-0 Gibraltar after the first quarter.
Clippers Soccer falls to Preble in a heartbreaker on U-102.1
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers played host to division one Green Bay Preble Friday night and in the final seconds gave up a goal that would decide the game. Sturgeon Bay started the game slower than they would have liked but was able to pick up momentum in the first half along with a goal on a Penalty Kick in the 31st minute. Jules Reynalds was fouled in the box and Johnny Hubbard took the kick, making it and giving the Clippers the lead which they would hold until the 51st minute when Navarro for Preble would tie the game with a breakaway goal. Then with 26 seconds to go Navarro would notch his second of the game giving the Hornets the win 2-1 over the Clippers. The next game and broadcast will be on the 29th when Sturgeon Bay hosts Kewaunee. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 pm and the broadcast will begin at 7:15.
Luxemburg-Casco falls to Freedom, lose Ronsman on 96.7 WBDK
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartan’s homecoming was spoiled by the Freedom Irish Friday night after a 26-14 loss in North Eastern Conference football action. The game turned quickly when quarterback Max Ronsman severely injured his right ankle early in the second quarter and never returned to the game. The Spartans started...
