Knoxville, TN

How Tennessee Has Fared Historically in College GameDay Games

By Matt Ray
 4 days ago

College GameDay returns to Knoxville for the first time since 2016 as No.11 Tennessee and No.20 Florida are set to clash in a highly anticipated SEC East showdown. The matchup will prove pivotal for both teams in the SEC East race. The Vols will look to build on momentum sustained after starting with three consecutive wins, while the Gators will look to level out after a roller coaster start, featuring a win over then-No.7 Utah, followed by a loss to Kentucky, and then surviving a late-game scare against Southern Florida.

This will be the ninth matchup College GameDay has been on site for a contest between the two long-time SEC East rivals. It is the tenth time Tennessee has hosted GameDay and the 22nd the Vols have appeared on the illustrious pre-game show. We take a look at How Tennessee has fared historically when appearing on GameDay.

1995
Sept. 9, 1995; Georgia at No. 8 Tennessee- Vols win 30-27
Oct. 14, 1995; No. 6 Tennessee at No. 12 Alabama- Vols win 41-14

1996
Sept. 21, 1996; No. 4 Florida at No. 2 Tennessee- Florida wins 35-29

1997
Sept. 20, 1997; No. 4 Tennessee at No. 2 Florida- Florida wins 33-20
Jan. 2, 1998; No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Nebraska- Nebraska wins 42-17

Orange Bowl (Miami, Fla.)

1998
Oct. 10, 1998; No. 4 Tennessee at No. 7 Georgia- Vols win 22-3
Jan. 4, 1999; No. 2 Florida State vs. No. 1 Tennessee- Vols win 23-16
BCS National Championship Game / Fiesta Bowl (Tempe, Ariz.)

1999
Sept. 18, 1999; No. 2 Tennessee at No. 4 Florida- Florida Wins 23-21
Nov. 6, 1999; No. 24 Notre Dame at No. 4 Tennessee- Vols wins 38-14

2000
Sept. 16, 2000; No. 6 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee- Florida wins 27-23

2001
Dec. 1, 2001; No. 5 Tennessee at No. 2 Florida- Vols wins 34-32

2002
Sept. 21, 2002; No. 10 Florida at No. 4 Tennessee- Florida wins 30-13
Nov. 9, 2002; No. 2 Miami at Tennessee- Miami wins 26-3

2004
Oct. 2, 2004; No. 8 Auburn at No. 10 Tennessee- Auburn wins 34-10
Dec. 4, 2004; No. 15 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Auburn- Auburn wins 38-28

SEC Championship (Atlanta, Ga.)

2006
Oct. 28, 2006; No. 8 Tennessee at South Carolina- Vols win 31-24
Nov. 11, 2006; No. 13 Tennessee at No. 11 Arkansas- Arkansas wins 31-14

2012
Sept. 15, 2012; No. 18 Florida at No. 23 Tennessee- Florida wins 37-20

2016
Sept. 10, 2016; Virginia Tech vs. No. 17 Tennessee- Vols wins 45-24

Battle at Bristol (Bristol, Tenn.)
Sept. 24, 2016; No. 19 Florida at No. 14 Tennessee - Vols win 38-28
Oct. 8, 2016; No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Texas A&M- T exas A&M wins 45-38

All-Time GameDay Record- 9-12

Record When Hosting- 3-6

Record Against Florida in GameDay Games- 3-6

Tennessee will have a chance to build on its best start in over seven years and getting past the Gators will be a significant measuring stick in year two for Josh Heupel and staff. The game is set to kickoff at 3:30 pm ET on CBS.

Comments / 0

 

wvlt.tv

A busy Vol Navy awaits kickoff as the Vols take on Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Vol Navy has been a decades-long tradition in Knoxville, where boats line the Tennessee River to tailgate. “Name a school that has this many boats come to a football game,” said one fan. Friday night, well over 50 boats in the Vol Navy gathered to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

WWE Superstar to Guest Pick on College GameDay

ESPN's flagship College GameDay show is in Knoxville this weekend for No. 20 Florida @ No. 11 Tennessee.  The excitement for the Vols' second matchup against a Top-20 opponent this season is at an all-time high as the game will be played in a sold out, Checkered Neyland Stadium against premier ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Education
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
