How Tennessee Has Fared Historically in College GameDay Games

College GameDay returns to Knoxville for the first time since 2016 as No.11 Tennessee and No.20 Florida are set to clash in a highly anticipated SEC East showdown. The matchup will prove pivotal for both teams in the SEC East race. The Vols will look to build on momentum sustained after starting with three consecutive wins, while the Gators will look to level out after a roller coaster start, featuring a win over then-No.7 Utah, followed by a loss to Kentucky, and then surviving a late-game scare against Southern Florida.

This will be the ninth matchup College GameDay has been on site for a contest between the two long-time SEC East rivals. It is the tenth time Tennessee has hosted GameDay and the 22nd the Vols have appeared on the illustrious pre-game show. We take a look at How Tennessee has fared historically when appearing on GameDay.

1995

Sept. 9, 1995; Georgia at No. 8 Tennessee- Vols win 30-27

Oct. 14, 1995; No. 6 Tennessee at No. 12 Alabama- Vols win 41-14



1996

Sept. 21, 1996; No. 4 Florida at No. 2 Tennessee- Florida wins 35-29



1997

Sept. 20, 1997; No. 4 Tennessee at No. 2 Florida- Florida wins 33-20

Jan. 2, 1998; No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Nebraska- Nebraska wins 42-17

Orange Bowl (Miami, Fla.)



1998

Oct. 10, 1998; No. 4 Tennessee at No. 7 Georgia- Vols win 22-3

Jan. 4, 1999; No. 2 Florida State vs. No. 1 Tennessee- Vols win 23-16

BCS National Championship Game / Fiesta Bowl (Tempe, Ariz.)



1999

Sept. 18, 1999; No. 2 Tennessee at No. 4 Florida- Florida Wins 23-21

Nov. 6, 1999; No. 24 Notre Dame at No. 4 Tennessee- Vols wins 38-14

2000

Sept. 16, 2000; No. 6 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee- Florida wins 27-23



2001

Dec. 1, 2001; No. 5 Tennessee at No. 2 Florida- Vols wins 34-32



2002

Sept. 21, 2002; No. 10 Florida at No. 4 Tennessee- Florida wins 30-13

Nov. 9, 2002; No. 2 Miami at Tennessee- Miami wins 26-3



2004

Oct. 2, 2004; No. 8 Auburn at No. 10 Tennessee- Auburn wins 34-10

Dec. 4, 2004; No. 15 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Auburn- Auburn wins 38-28

SEC Championship (Atlanta, Ga.)

2006

Oct. 28, 2006; No. 8 Tennessee at South Carolina- Vols win 31-24

Nov. 11, 2006; No. 13 Tennessee at No. 11 Arkansas- Arkansas wins 31-14



2012

Sept. 15, 2012; No. 18 Florida at No. 23 Tennessee- Florida wins 37-20



2016

Sept. 10, 2016; Virginia Tech vs. No. 17 Tennessee- Vols wins 45-24

Battle at Bristol (Bristol, Tenn.)

Sept. 24, 2016; No. 19 Florida at No. 14 Tennessee - Vols win 38-28

Oct. 8, 2016; No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Texas A&M- T exas A&M wins 45-38



All-Time GameDay Record- 9-12

Record When Hosting- 3-6

Record Against Florida in GameDay Games- 3-6

Tennessee will have a chance to build on its best start in over seven years and getting past the Gators will be a significant measuring stick in year two for Josh Heupel and staff. The game is set to kickoff at 3:30 pm ET on CBS.