Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Auburn survives Mizzou in OT
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers survived homecoming with an overtime win over the Missouri Tigers. Auburn controlled the first quarter. Quarterback Robby Ashford added the first points to the game as he rushed for an 11-yard touchdown run with 6:01 remaining. Auburn didn’t stop there. Tigers running back...
WSFA
College football forecast in Alabama
Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday. Updated: 21 hours ago. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday.
WSFA
Faulkner to take on Univ. of the Cumberlands Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will take on the University of the Cumberlands Patriots at home Saturday. The Eagles are 1-2 for the season and the Patriots are 2-1. DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Billy D. Hilyer Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: YouTube.
WSFA
Alabama State to challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday. The Hornets are 2-1 for the season while PVAMU is 1-2. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Huntingdon set for Saturday matchup with Belhaven
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will take on the Belhaven Blazers this Saturday. The Hawks are 2-1 for the season while the Blazers are 2-0. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
Huntingdon secures win over Belhaven
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks secured a win over the Belhaven Blazers at Samford Stadium Saturday afternoon. Huntingdon was first on the board as running back Troy Garner scored a 33-yard touchdown with 9:36 remaining in the first quarter. The Hawks were able to get another TD with...
WSFA
Tuskegee wins Hall of Fame game against Allen
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers won their Hall of Fame game against the Allen Yellow Jackets at Cramton Bowl Saturday afternoon. Running back Taurean Taylor put Golden Tigers on the scoreboard when he scored a 17-yard touchdown with 12:33 left in the first quarter. Tuskegee was able to double their lead over Allen a little over a minute later as quarterback Bryson Williams passed to tight end Deondre Harvey for a 10-yard TD with 11:20 remaining.
WSFA
Retired DA Randall Houston reflects on years of service
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After decades of service to the 19th Judicial Circuit, Randall Houston has retired from his role as district attorney. Houston dedicated 32 years of service to Autauga, Chilton, and Elmore counties and made a huge impact on the River Region. “I hope that I’m remembered as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Greenville High School’s new stadium could be ready by next season
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greenville High School football team will soon be taking the field in a brand new stadium, but the location is familiar. The team’s practice field is going to be converted into a $5,000,000 facility. “We want this city and the children and the parents...
WSFA
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Images circulating online of an inmate at an Alabama prison have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”
WSFA
Mock manhunt exercise taking place in Macon County Thursday
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several law enforcement agencies are holding a mock manhunt exercise Thursday in Macon County. The Alabama Department of Corrections along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are holding the exercise until to 4 p.m. at the Macon County Road and Bridge located at 3636 Alabama Highway 199 in Tuskegee. ADOC organized the event.
WSFA
Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been seven years since LaKeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years for a murder his attorney and family say he did not commit. Smith and A’Donte Washington were involved in a burglary in a Millbrook neighborhood when Millbrook Police shot and killed Washington, but Smith was held responsible for the death under the Alabama Felony Murder Statute.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Fridays in the Kitchen: Buttermilk Pecan Coffee Cake
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
Montgomery native creates smiles with singing telegrams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lauren Stovall loves to perform. The Montgomery native has a beautiful voice and loves to share it. “I used to work for Carnival Cruise Lines,” said Stovall. “I’m also a wedding singer and corporate event singer.”. Once COVID hit, all the gigs were...
WSFA
City of Prattville approves purchase of ice rink
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville has purchased an ice rink, according to the mayor’s office. Lisa Byrd, the Mayor’s executive assistant, confirmed the city’s purchase, which was approved during a regularly scheduled city council meeting held Wednesday. Additional details about the purchase were not...
WSFA
Don’t miss the view or the fun at the zoo this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Let me guess, you haven’t quite figured out what you want to do this weekend? If not, let me give you a few ideas. How about spending the weekend on the water? You can enjoy the Alabama River while on the Harriott II. You have three opportunities this weekend to board. Friday, you can enjoy a dinner cruise. Saturday, take in the views with a getaway cruise. Dance your troubles away on Sunday, for the blues cruise.
WSFA
Opelika police seeking information on murder suspect
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in releasing any known information on a murder suspect. On September 17, at approximately 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. Upon arrival, officers located 53-year-old Jeffrey Dowdell, of Opelika, suffering from a gunshot wound.
WSFA
Shoppes at EastChase, Firebird’s holding ‘Yappy Hour’ Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ll find something to howl about in Eastchase Thursday! Bring the whole family out, two and four-legged members, to Yappy Hour at Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill. Yappy Hour will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society....
WSFA
MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
WSFA
Man killed in I-85 NB crash before Taylor Road exit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the wreck before 11 a.m. There, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0