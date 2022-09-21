ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

CBS 42

2 injured in Oneonta plane crash

According to a post from the City of Oneonta, first responders were notified of an aircraft crash that happened just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field around 8:17 a.m.
ONEONTA, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 3 injured in I-565 wreck near Jordan Lane

UPDATE: Three people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the wreck, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The roadway reopened about 5:50 p.m. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Lanes of Interstate 565 at the Jordan...
The Cullman Tribune

Sportsman Lake Park temporarily closed to vehicles

UPDATE: 9/23-22 12:21 p.m. Sportsman Lake Park has provided an update stating they “are currently closed for some maintenance on our train tracks and parking lot bumpers.” The park asks for the public’s patience as they make improvements on the park and state they will be reopening in a “timely manner.” The park’s closure for holiday decorating will be at a later time. _____________________________________________________________ Sportsman Lake Park is temporarily closed to vehicles as their elves begin decorating for the holiday season. The yearly shutdown only applies to visitor vehicles but foot traffic is still welcomed through the gate which will remain unlocked from sunrise until sunset. The park staff encourages runners and walkers to continue to utilize the track and to use caution in work areas. There is no word on how long the park will be closed.  A drive through Christmas light show opens every holiday season at Sportsman Lake, a Cullman County Park and Rec facility, and is historically well attended.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Family displaced after house fire in Athens

Athens Fire & Rescue says firefighters were called to a home in the 400 block of South Houston Street just after two Saturday morning. No one was injured in the fire, but the home is a total loss. Red Cross is assisting the family. It's unclear what caused the fire...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter

Lawrence-Winston County phone service causing disservice. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Updated: 9 hours ago. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co....
DECATUR, AL
theflorala.com

UNA Student hit by car on Pine Street

A University of North Alabama student was hit by a vehicle on Pine Street on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Michelle Eubanks, the Director of University Media and Public Relations for the university, said that the student was hit at approximately 2:30 p.m. The individual received treatment at Huntsville Hospital and was later released.
FLORENCE, AL
wbrc.com

Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Oneonta are investigating what they say is the death of a child left in a hot car on Tuesday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney’s Office...
ONEONTA, AL
The Decatur Daily

Decatur woman arrested for drug sales

Decatur police arrested a woman at her house Wednesday after receiving complaints about drug sales from August through September. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires

There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
WAFF

Federal grand jury indicts Huntsville man on deadly fentanyl charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man accused of drug distribution resulting in the death of another person was indicted by a federal grand jury in August. According to online court documents, Theophylis Rayvon Pride, age 33 of Huntsville, faces the fentanyl distribution charge following a death reported in Madison County in 2021.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Feud over woman may have led to deadly nightclub shooting

A man was shot to death outside Stars Nightclub in Leighton. Feud over relationship may have led to deadly Colbert Co. nightclub shooting. An investigator said despite a "large crowd" at the nightclub, they couldn't find anyone who witnessed the exchange.
LEIGHTON, AL

