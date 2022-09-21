UPDATE: 9/23-22 12:21 p.m. Sportsman Lake Park has provided an update stating they “are currently closed for some maintenance on our train tracks and parking lot bumpers.” The park asks for the public’s patience as they make improvements on the park and state they will be reopening in a “timely manner.” The park’s closure for holiday decorating will be at a later time. _____________________________________________________________ Sportsman Lake Park is temporarily closed to vehicles as their elves begin decorating for the holiday season. The yearly shutdown only applies to visitor vehicles but foot traffic is still welcomed through the gate which will remain unlocked from sunrise until sunset. The park staff encourages runners and walkers to continue to utilize the track and to use caution in work areas. There is no word on how long the park will be closed. A drive through Christmas light show opens every holiday season at Sportsman Lake, a Cullman County Park and Rec facility, and is historically well attended. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO