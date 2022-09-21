Read full article on original website
2 injured in Oneonta plane crash
According to a post from the City of Oneonta, first responders were notified of an aircraft crash that happened just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field around 8:17 a.m.
Huntsville police respond to child injured by dog bite
Huntsville Police Department responded to an incident where a child had been bitten by a dog on Friday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 3 injured in I-565 wreck near Jordan Lane
UPDATE: Three people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the wreck, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The roadway reopened about 5:50 p.m. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Lanes of Interstate 565 at the Jordan...
Sportsman Lake Park temporarily closed to vehicles
UPDATE: 9/23-22 12:21 p.m. Sportsman Lake Park has provided an update stating they “are currently closed for some maintenance on our train tracks and parking lot bumpers.” The park asks for the public’s patience as they make improvements on the park and state they will be reopening in a “timely manner.” The park’s closure for holiday decorating will be at a later time. _____________________________________________________________ Sportsman Lake Park is temporarily closed to vehicles as their elves begin decorating for the holiday season. The yearly shutdown only applies to visitor vehicles but foot traffic is still welcomed through the gate which will remain unlocked from sunrise until sunset. The park staff encourages runners and walkers to continue to utilize the track and to use caution in work areas. There is no word on how long the park will be closed. A drive through Christmas light show opens every holiday season at Sportsman Lake, a Cullman County Park and Rec facility, and is historically well attended. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WAAY-TV
Family displaced after house fire in Athens
Athens Fire & Rescue says firefighters were called to a home in the 400 block of South Houston Street just after two Saturday morning. No one was injured in the fire, but the home is a total loss. Red Cross is assisting the family. It's unclear what caused the fire...
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter
Lawrence-Winston County phone service causing disservice. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Updated: 9 hours ago. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co....
theflorala.com
UNA Student hit by car on Pine Street
A University of North Alabama student was hit by a vehicle on Pine Street on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Michelle Eubanks, the Director of University Media and Public Relations for the university, said that the student was hit at approximately 2:30 p.m. The individual received treatment at Huntsville Hospital and was later released.
wbrc.com
Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Oneonta are investigating what they say is the death of a child left in a hot car on Tuesday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney’s Office...
Man in custody for car wash robbery, firing weapon
A man is in custody after police say he robbed a car wash and fired a weapon in Athens.
Decatur woman arrested for drug sales
Decatur police arrested a woman at her house Wednesday after receiving complaints about drug sales from August through September.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires
There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
Car windows smashed, items stolen at gym while women work out
A group of women found their car windows smashed after working out at a Madison gym.
3 arrested on drug charges in Decatur
Three people were arrested after police say they found marijuana and cocaine in a Decatur home this week.
WATCH: Grandfather facing charges in hot car death of 2-year-old grandson in Oneonta
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The grandfather of a 2-year-old boy who died after being left for hours in a hot car in Oneonta will soon be facing charges in his death. William Wiesman, 56, is facing reckless manslaughter criminally negligent homicide warrants in the death of his grandson, Ian, who was found in a […]
Man charged with manslaughter after Colbert County shooting
A Muscle Shoals man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following a fatal shooting late Sunday night.
WAFF
Federal grand jury indicts Huntsville man on deadly fentanyl charge
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man accused of drug distribution resulting in the death of another person was indicted by a federal grand jury in August. According to online court documents, Theophylis Rayvon Pride, age 33 of Huntsville, faces the fentanyl distribution charge following a death reported in Madison County in 2021.
Alabama father arrested following six-year investigation into child with skull fractures
A Lawrence County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse six years later, after a lengthy investigation revealed multiple skull fractures, according to authorities.
2-year-old boy found dead in hot car outside Blount County daycare
A child was found dead in a hot car Tuesday afternoon in Blount County. The child – a 2-year-old boy – was discovered in his grandparents’ vehicle in the afternoon. The discovery was made at Kids Campus daycare on Alabama 75 in Oneonta. Authorities initially reported the...
WAAY-TV
Feud over woman may have led to deadly nightclub shooting
A man was shot to death outside Stars Nightclub in Leighton. Feud over relationship may have led to deadly Colbert Co. nightclub shooting. An investigator said despite a "large crowd" at the nightclub, they couldn't find anyone who witnessed the exchange.
1 shot in Athens Saturday afternoon
Athens Police said officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street at 4:09 p.m.
