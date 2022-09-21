ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAAY-TV

Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires

There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Patriot Path at Bob Jones High School

At most high schools, 1:10 on a Wednesday afternoon means time for notes, maybe lunch, perhaps the mad dash to the next class. That's not the case at Bob Jones High School in Madison. "What if we had activities, or things that the students really enjoyed?" Principal Sylvia Lambert said.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Breaking Barriers held in Huntsville

As National Recovery Month winds down, efforts to break down barriers do not. Recovery Organization of Support Specialist, otherwise known ROSS, partnered with the city of Huntsville to help provide much needed resources to the community. Breaking Barriers was held at the Max Luther Recreation Center. The free event is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville, Florence men among 5 indicted on federal fentanyl charges

Five Alabama men, including two from Florence and one from Huntsville, now face federal indictments related to fentanyl, records show. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said the men were charged in separate and unrelated incidents for possessing or distributing the drug. They were indicted in August by a federal grand jury, Escalona said.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County road re-opens after all-day Thursday crash cleanup.

4:27 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the roadway is now fully open. The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency reports that state troopers have opened one lane of Alabama 68 between DeKalb County roads 20 and 51 after an early Thursday wreck. Both lanes are expected to be...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Buc-ee's Athens now weeks away from opening

After a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021, the first Buc-ee's in North Alabama is not far from opening. The station will be located in Athens by the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations, and with two in southern Alabama, the company...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Log truck crashes into Fort Payne home

A log truck crashed into a home in Fort Payne on Friday, according to the DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to EMA Director Anthony Clifton. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 3rd...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAAY-TV

Suspected Decatur dealers caught in vehicle full of drugs

Two suspected drug dealers are in jail after large amounts of drugs were found in a vehicle in Decatur. Decatur Police Department drug investigators conducted a vehicle stop Wednesday on Old Moulton Road. During a search, they said they found “a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, a distribution amount of fentanyl,...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Family displaced after house fire in Athens

Athens Fire & Rescue says firefighters were called to a home in the 400 block of South Houston Street just after two Saturday morning. No one was injured in the fire, but the home is a total loss. Red Cross is assisting the family. It's unclear what caused the fire...
ATHENS, AL

