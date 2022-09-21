Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
WAAY-TV
Huntsville councilman alleges complaint about vote for retiree bonus was politically motivated
WAAY 31 continues to look into a Huntsville city councilman's vote after a resident voiced concerns that it might be an ethics violation. The councilman in question, Bill Kling, says the allegation isn't just unfounded — it's politically motivated. Kristen Goode approached WAAY 31 before the municipal election with...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires
There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Patriot Path at Bob Jones High School
At most high schools, 1:10 on a Wednesday afternoon means time for notes, maybe lunch, perhaps the mad dash to the next class. That's not the case at Bob Jones High School in Madison. "What if we had activities, or things that the students really enjoyed?" Principal Sylvia Lambert said.
WAAY-TV
Grand opening for Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville
A vision finally turned into reality — a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering. "We've been dreaming of this for four years, and today, we are here," Dr. Claudette Owens, a cyber-school foundation board member, said. The school is the...
WAAY-TV
Breaking Barriers held in Huntsville
As National Recovery Month winds down, efforts to break down barriers do not. Recovery Organization of Support Specialist, otherwise known ROSS, partnered with the city of Huntsville to help provide much needed resources to the community. Breaking Barriers was held at the Max Luther Recreation Center. The free event is...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville, Florence men among 5 indicted on federal fentanyl charges
Five Alabama men, including two from Florence and one from Huntsville, now face federal indictments related to fentanyl, records show. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said the men were charged in separate and unrelated incidents for possessing or distributing the drug. They were indicted in August by a federal grand jury, Escalona said.
WAAY-TV
Madison County Health Department to offer free flu shots at 7 locations this fall
The Madison County Health Department will offer free shots of the influenza vaccine at one of seven locations throughout late September and the month of October. There will be no out-of-pocket cost, but participants are asked to bring their insurance cards if applicable. Health department staff will administer the shots...
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County road re-opens after all-day Thursday crash cleanup.
4:27 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the roadway is now fully open. The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency reports that state troopers have opened one lane of Alabama 68 between DeKalb County roads 20 and 51 after an early Thursday wreck. Both lanes are expected to be...
WAAY-TV
Buc-ee's Athens now weeks away from opening
After a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021, the first Buc-ee's in North Alabama is not far from opening. The station will be located in Athens by the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations, and with two in southern Alabama, the company...
WAAY-TV
Log truck crashes into Fort Payne home
A log truck crashed into a home in Fort Payne on Friday, according to the DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to EMA Director Anthony Clifton. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 3rd...
WAAY-TV
WellStone Emergency Services could alleviate stress on emergency rooms, jails
The director at Wellstone Emergency Services is hoping to alleviate some of the stress on emergency rooms and jails after Wellstone's new center opens. The 24-hour, walk-in facility aims to make sure patients suffering from mental health issues have a safe place for care. "For officers who encounter someone who...
WAAY-TV
Suspected Decatur dealers caught in vehicle full of drugs
Two suspected drug dealers are in jail after large amounts of drugs were found in a vehicle in Decatur. Decatur Police Department drug investigators conducted a vehicle stop Wednesday on Old Moulton Road. During a search, they said they found “a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, a distribution amount of fentanyl,...
WAAY-TV
Family displaced after house fire in Athens
Athens Fire & Rescue says firefighters were called to a home in the 400 block of South Houston Street just after two Saturday morning. No one was injured in the fire, but the home is a total loss. Red Cross is assisting the family. It's unclear what caused the fire...
WAAY-TV
Alabama A&M Falls 38-25 As Florida A&M Scores 31 Unanswered in SWAC Opener
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Alabama A&M (0-4, 0-0 SWAC) held a 12-point lead in the first half but could not weather 31 unanswered points as Florida A&M (2-2, 1-0 SWAC) rallied for a 38-25 victory in an NCAA Division I football game and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opener on Saturday, September 24.
