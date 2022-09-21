ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) 3 NCHS students go uber-western for ‘Western Day’

CASPER, Wyo. — Laughing and yelling children at Park Elementary School leaped from the swings and playground equipment during recess and ran toward the fence on Thursday, all unable to resist a closer look at two horses slowly walking by along Center Street. The horses were guided by three...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
ROCK 96.7

Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming’s Connect2Women Event

The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 4

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 4 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Games featuring non-varsity opponents are not listed.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper, Get Ready For A Great Time With A Wyoming Author

It wasn't long ago that Buffalo, Wyoming turned into Durant, WY for Longmire Days. The celebration, attended by many lovers of the Longmire book series and TV show, was started by the creator of Walt Longmire and the book series Craig Johnson. The event began in 2012, the same year...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station

Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Sheriff’s office seeks escapee; tipsters eligible for cash reward

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an escapee who failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center after a scheduled work-release shift Tuesday night. Phillip Campbell is described as a 43-year-old white male, approximately 5-foot-2 and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Sentence deferred for Casper man who shot at house during party

CASPER, Wyo. — Under first-time offender statutes, sentencing will be deferred for a man who pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting in north Casper last December. Joaquin Chavez Enriquez pleaded guilty to felony property destruction in May, according to court records. A charge of possession of a firearm with unlawful intent was dropped.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

Casper, WY
