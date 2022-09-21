Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Poarch Creek Indians visit Fairhope East Elementary School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope east elementary students had a chance to meet and learn from some Poarch Creek Indian tribe members. Fourth graders at the school entered their library excited to meet and learn more about something they’re currently learning about in class right now - the Poarch Creek Indians.
WALA-TV FOX10
Perspectives: What’s next for Ladd-Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ladd-Peebles Stadium has been a fixture on the Mobile sports scene since the late1940s. FOX10′s Eric Reynolds sat down with stadium General Manager CJ Drinkard to learn what’s the future holds for the sports and entertainment complex. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get...
WALA-TV FOX10
Perspectives Preview with Eric Reynolds: Future of Ladd-Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile’s grand old stadium, Ladd-Peebles, is being recharged for the 21st century. Known for hosting football games, from the annual senior bowl to college bowl games and high school games, Ladd-Peebles is now being promoted as an entertainment sports and entertainment complex. This week on perspectives...
WALA-TV FOX10
Volunteers help spruce up Pine Grove Elementary
BAY MINETTE , Ala. (WALA) - It was all hands on deck Saturday morning to spruce up the grounds of Pine Grove Elementary in Bay Minette. Volunteers showed up early for the school’s Community Clean Up Day, where they were doing everything from lawn work, tree and hedge trimming, and pressure-washing.
WALA-TV FOX10
Football Friday 09/23/2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Time to preview another week of high school, college and NFL action! This week Joe talks with FOX10′s Emily Cochran to preview some big non-region games: Saraland at Foley, Daphne at Spanish Fort, and St. Michael at McGill-Toolen. Then... in college football Auburn looks to...
Escambia Co. removes Downs Jr. from Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After recusing himself from every single Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste contractor cases, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to remove Larry Downs Jr., from its Contractor Competency Board. Downs said during the public forum and before the board voted that he was not going to resign, and […]
Game of the Week: Williamson vs. Blount
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The halfway point of the high school football season is here! Teams all throughout the state will compete in non-region games Friday, September 23rd. Our Game of the Week is a battle between two Mobile County Schools: Williamson (4-1) vs. Blount (2-2)! Both teams began the season with new head coaches. […]
utv44.com
Student arrested after threats posted against St. Michael Catholic School in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, ALA. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police say a St. Michael Catholic High School student has been arrested in connection to a threat made against the school. Police have confirmed student Richard Favret is in custody with charges pending. We cannot talk about an individual student. The matter is being...
WALA-TV FOX10
Feeding the Gulf Coast calling on the community to “Take Action” on hunger
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday, September 23 is Hunger Action Day. Feeding the Gulf Coast is asking for individuals in our community to TAKE ACTION by participating in a community wide food drive. Feeding the Gulf Coast has partnered with the Mobile Public Library to collect donations of shelf-stable food...
altoday.com
Alabama to expand broadband in rural counties through federal program
A federal investment aimed at improving broadband in rural areas in Alabama is in the works. Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development ReConnect loan/grant program, according to a release, Alabama stands to rake in $28,817,588 in grants and another $24,865,787 as part of a loan that will extend high-speed internet access in 10 counties as part of the third round of grants.
WALA-TV FOX10
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Images circulating online of an inmate at an Alabama prison have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”
Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Section of Cooper Riverside Park closed for repairs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Public Works team on Friday placed barricades in Cooper Riverside Park to cordon off an area above the bulkheads as a precaution because damage was found. Only the 20-foot area over the bulkheads and seawalls will be closed to the public while...
WALA-TV FOX10
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
WALA-TV FOX10
Dogs on Hand: Man’s best friend helps Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette raise money
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette got some fundraising help from man’s best friend this weekend. We were there for their “Dogs on Hand” event -- which attracted dogs of all sizes to Blackburn Park. Most of the dogs were in costume -- and participated in a dog pageant. There was also lots of games and activities for the kids.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police take on Mobile firefighters in charity basketball game
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a showdown between the Mobile fire and police departments Friday. The friendly basketball game was a charity game between the departments to help those in need. “We are doing it for a great cause, which is Aubreigh’s Army to help kids who are suffering...
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury returns $10M verdict against USAA in Hurricane Katrina case
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County jury just returned a $10 million verdict for punitive damages against insurance giant United Services Automobile Association (USAA). Now 17 years after Hurricane Katrina roared ashore in South Mississippi, the case is believed to be the last of the outstanding Katrina lawsuits...
WALA-TV FOX10
Overdose Awareness 5K reaching out to those who need help
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department is hoping to raise awareness to something that can impact any family. They had a great turnout at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday morning as they held their first “Overdose Awareness 5-K.”. The event triggered by the increase in overdose deaths...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pepsi SoundStage: Tiera Kennedy ‘Alabama Nights’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Studio10 crew was invited to listen to a live performance by Tiera Kennedy at iHeartRadio 95KSJ. She performed several songs including ‘Alabama Nights’. Play the accompanying video to see this up and coming superstar. For all things Tiera visit TieraMusic.com and follow along...
WALA-TV FOX10
Reflecting signs installed at Dauphin Island Airport two months after deadly boat wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In July, 22-year-old Quinton Zirlott was tragically killed after he was ejected from a boat that crashed into the concrete wall of the Dauphin Island Airport runway. Zirlott’s close friend, Cameron Gilbeaux, immediately launched a petition to light up the runway. He reached over 7,500 signatures....
